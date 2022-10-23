Opinion: Narcissism Is A Real Personality Disorder

Stacy Ann
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tS3fv_0ijt8MEC00
Preillumination Seth/Unsplash

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such.

These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

I would like to set the record straight as I believe that this lack of education is extremely dangerous for victims and encouraging for narcissists.

First of all, narcissism does exist on a spectrum. Narcissistic traits can exist without someone having the disorder.

However, narcissism, when referred to as NPD, Narcissistic Personality Disorder, is a completely different story,

As Shahida Arabi states in her book “Power, Surviving and Thriving After Narcissistic Abuse:

“Abusive narcissistic partners engage in chronic manipulation and devaluation of their victims, leaving victims feeling worthless, anxious, and even suicidal. This type of continual manipulation which includes an idealization-devaluation-discard cycle where they “love bomb” their partners, devalue them, then discard them until the trauma begins again is known as narcissistic abuse.”

Here is what I want to say to you if you believe that Narcissistic Personality Disorder is not a real disorder or a credible diagnosis.

You are hurting victims more.

By not acknowledging this as a disorder we are damaging victims instead of lifting them up when they need your support the most.

We are shaming them by saying that their experiences weren’t real and it was just a “bad relationship.” By devaluing their experiences we are conveying the message that once again, they are the ones to blame for the psychological abuse that they have been going through.

No one is EVER to blame for abuse except for the abuser.

You claim “They should have left.”

This is a comment that will only ever be uttered by someone who has never been through abuse or happens to be an abuser themselves.

Anyone who is even mildly familiar with abuse will understand that leaving is never easy regardless of what kind of abuse it is.

Abuse, especially long-term abuse, usually results in emotional and psychological damage to the victim. In some cases, trauma bonds are created between the victim in the abuser.

In other cases, PSTD happens which causes a huge lack of self-esteem and causes them to lose their sense of self.

You neglect to research it’s a real diagnosis.

Narcissism Personality Disorder isn’t something that has just come out of the blue in the last few years.

Narcissism has roots in mythology and ancient text but it has been in the last few decades that more and more research has been done resulting in it being classified as a true “personality disorder" since 1980.

More and more psychologists are doing their research and validating Narcissistic Personality Disorder and the detrimental damage it does to its victims.

You fail to provide support and validation.

The internet gives us the means to say what we want, when we want, however, we want, to people we don’t know.

As a victim and a survivor, there is an anger that burns deep within me when I receive comments or read them on other victim's stories saying that the relationship was just a “bad” one.

A “bad” relationship doesn’t include physical and emotional abuse.
A “bad” relationship isn’t a mix of gaslighting, devaluing, manipulation, and someone tearing apart everything they had claimed to love about you.
A “bad” relationship isn’t something that makes you question the very world you live in as your sense of self is torn away right before your eyes.

If you are reading this and you have experienced abuse from a relationship with any kind of abuser, know that your experience is real and valid.

Please know that there are people who will continue to support and validate what happened to you, even though some people will try to tear you don’t. Don’t let them, and rise above it.

Because although you can identify as a victim, you must also realize that you can identify as a thriving survivor.

Sources:

https://www.verywellmind.com/the-history-of-narcissistic-personality-disorder-2795569

https://www.goodreads.com/author/quotes/2980385.Shahida_Arabi

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# psychology# mental health# relationships# abuse

Comments / 6

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32639 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Trauma Bonding Traps Victims In Abusive Relationships

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency

For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists

Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Subtle Signs That A Victim Is Dealing With a Narcissist

After being in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love bombing or the gaslighting.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Safely End A Relationship With A Narcissist

There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, and all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Cause Everyone To Believe They Are Perfect

A woman I know is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Makes Their Victim Feel Invincible During Idealization Phase

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Will You Be Haunted By Past Lovers?

“Let’s just take a moment to realize how amazing this is,” my therapist said in one of our sessions many years ago. “You have found a normal relationship. It is free of abuse and it is healthy. Let that sink in.”

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Enabling Men To Treat You Without Respect

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Shouldn’t Move At The Speed Of Light

Love is often romanticized as jumping in a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Are Constantly Seeking Their Next Victim

It’s important to know when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Are Prone To Abusing Their Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story

Opinion: People Are Addicted To Love And Relationships

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it.

Read full story

Opinion: Calling Out a Narcissist Will Result In Conflict

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it to try to save the relationship. This is never going to be received well because they are not going to want to hear what you have to say.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Empaths Are Very Appealing To A Narcissist

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Avoid Making Mistakes After A Messy Breakup

Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Is Completely Futile

Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Anyone Is Susceptible Of Falling For A Narcissist or Sociopath

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

Read full story

Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: When You Love A Trauma Survivor You Need to Educate Yourself

I didn’t ever think that I would carry the trauma from my past relationships for years but that is exactly what ended up happening. I had once been so free-spirited and light-hearted but that part of me had disappeared. Instead, I had become someone that I didn’t even recognize anymore. I was wary of everyone that I met and trusting people felt next to impossible.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy