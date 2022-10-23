Opinion: A Narcissist Twists The Interpretation Of Five Love Languages

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeAor_0ii1olRS00
Yuriy Bogdanov/Unsplash

The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service.

The question is… do these love languages apply if you are in a relationship with someone who is a narcissist?

Do they follow these same love languages and are you able to communicate what you need and get those needs fulfilled?

I’m afraid not. If you’re in a relationship with a Narcissist their perception of the love languages is going to look quite different then with a healthy-minded individual.

Quality time… when it’s convenient

I was always driving to my ex’s house and spending time with his friends. There was no balance and before I knew it I was always on his time. In fact, he only came to my house one time in the duration of our relationship and it’s only because he hitched a ride with someone else.

Everything was built around his schedule and he would only see me if it suited him.

First and foremost a Narcissist is going to do what serves them.

Even if you are willing to do all the work they aren’t necessarily going to give you what you are seeking unless it is feeding their supply and providing them what they need… on their terms.

Doing acts of service for them

You are going to be doing everything for the Narcissist the moment that the love-bombing phase is over.

Although they were more likely romantic at the beginning of the relationship the sweet gestures and thoughtfulness will come to an abrupt end.

It doesn’t matter if you’re cooking, cleaning, or paying the bills, you will always feel like you are walking on eggshells.

If you aren’t constantly giving them what they want then you will be berated and shamed until you somehow feel like you are the one not giving enough in the relationship.

They will find something that you aren’t doing and before you know it all of your time and energy is going towards trying to make someone happy who cannot be fulfilled.

You are expected to give them gifts

I have always loved giving people gifts. With the Narcissist it felt different. It felt like there was pressure and like he wasn’t going to be appeased no matter what I did.

After some extensive thought, I ended up getting him an expensive platinum ring I had gotten customized online for his birthday.

What did he get me for my birthday?

He literally threw a baseball hat at me and said: “I got this for you and if you don’t wear it I can” and then he laughed.

When you are in a relationship with a Narcissist you are expected to appease them and they will feel absolutely no obligation to return the favor.

Showering them with words of affirmation

Narcissists often suffer from a lack of confidence which is why they are constantly seeking out someone who will tell them the things that they want to hear.

They want to hear how sexy they are. They want to hear how smart they are. They want to hear how they are the most important and amazing people in your life and how you could never live without them.

Even though you will happily tell them these things because you most likely believe it they will not return the favor.

You will be broken down by their words and they will tear you down instead of building you up.

The more you tell them you love and need them without receiving any kind of real response you will begin to realize that they are not providing your feelings any kind of validation.

Physical touch only when it’s allowed

Intimacy is a weapon for a Narcissist.

The connection is often so strong and powerful that they know once their victim is in too deep that they can use it as a method of control.

In the beginning, they will be all in tune with your wants and desires and will only want to please you.

As time goes on intimacy becomes a tool that they will slowly pull away. It is something that will be withheld as a punishment to make you work harder to get their love and affection even though you never truly had it.

The Narcissist will not take the time to learn what your love languages are because they truly do not care.

Trying to have a healthy relationship with them won’t work because they don’t follow the normal rules of respect and mutual give and take as a healthy person would.

The only thing you can do is realize you are worth so much more and that you should only accept a relationship with someone that respects and cares for your needs.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/peaceful-parenting/202205/how-narcissist-manipulates-the-love-language-concept

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# narcissist

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32639 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Trauma Bonding Traps Victims In Abusive Relationships

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency

For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists

Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Subtle Signs That A Victim Is Dealing With a Narcissist

After being in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love bombing or the gaslighting.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Safely End A Relationship With A Narcissist

There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, and all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
10 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Cause Everyone To Believe They Are Perfect

A woman I know is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Makes Their Victim Feel Invincible During Idealization Phase

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Will You Be Haunted By Past Lovers?

“Let’s just take a moment to realize how amazing this is,” my therapist said in one of our sessions many years ago. “You have found a normal relationship. It is free of abuse and it is healthy. Let that sink in.”

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Enabling Men To Treat You Without Respect

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Shouldn’t Move At The Speed Of Light

Love is often romanticized as jumping in a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Are Constantly Seeking Their Next Victim

It’s important to know when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Are Prone To Abusing Their Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story

Opinion: People Are Addicted To Love And Relationships

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it.

Read full story

Opinion: Calling Out a Narcissist Will Result In Conflict

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it to try to save the relationship. This is never going to be received well because they are not going to want to hear what you have to say.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Empaths Are Very Appealing To A Narcissist

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Avoid Making Mistakes After A Messy Breakup

Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Is Completely Futile

Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Anyone Is Susceptible Of Falling For A Narcissist or Sociopath

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

Read full story

Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: When You Love A Trauma Survivor You Need to Educate Yourself

I didn’t ever think that I would carry the trauma from my past relationships for years but that is exactly what ended up happening. I had once been so free-spirited and light-hearted but that part of me had disappeared. Instead, I had become someone that I didn’t even recognize anymore. I was wary of everyone that I met and trusting people felt next to impossible.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy