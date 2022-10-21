Opinion: How To Begin The Healing Process After Being Cheated On

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6un0_0ih717L400
Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Let me paint a picture for you.

You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love.

Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Unexpectedly your trust is betrayed when your significant other cheats on you.

It’s one, if not, the worst feeling in the world. Someone cheating on you feels like a personal attack. I’ve been on both sides of the coin and I remember the overwhelming emotions after several boyfriends cheated on me.

I was furious. I was hurt, I was angry, I was confused, and I dramatically believed that my life was over. Luckily that wasn’t the case and in time I was able to forgive my former partners and move on from the situation.

However, I know quite a few people who have let infidelity determine their future relationships and how they view sexual intimacy.

Because of the pain that they experienced they have completely shut themselves off to the future possibility of letting someone in their bed, or in their heart.

In order to prevent pain from festering and taking over your life, there are some self-care steps you need to take after you have been cheated on.

Don’t try to hold it all inside

When my boyfriend cheated on me after I moved across the world and had lived with him for a year… I was shocked.

I tried to keep it a secret but eventually, all the anger just burst out of me after a night of too much partying.

Instead of blowing up in a bar, I wish I had faced my emotions earlier in order to deal with them in a healthier way.

Although it hurt at the time, I look back and am thankful that instead of lying he immediately felt like he had to be honest with me.

Allowing yourself to feel the pain and hurt you are going through will aid in the healing process.

Take the time to reflect on your relationship

It’s funny what you realize when you look back on your relationships with a clear mind.

Although at first, I was furious and devastated right after being cheated on I am now able to look back and identify that there were already underlying issues in both relationships.

One partner and I were simply not compatible and the other partner wasn’t meant to be monogamous even though I tried to force him to commit to me.

Sometimes we hold on to things that are simply not meant to be and once you start working through the pain that may become clear.

Don’t let them place the blame on you

Most people are repentant when they cheat, or they are at least upset that they got caught… most people.

I was in a toxic relationship at one point where my partner cheated on me and he wasn’t sorry at all. In fact, he blamed me for not being available enough and him needing to seek out the physical side elsewhere.

When you cheat you should accept that you made a mistake. If it stemmed from being unhappy, you need to leave your partner (better to do that first but we are all human.)

However, the one thing you should never do is blame someone else or let them place the blame on you.

Remember that it’s okay to move on

Personally, I have never stayed in a relationship after cheating has been involved with either party.

Sometimes things are broken beyond repair. However, sometimes you may have found someone worth fighting for.

You get to decide if you want to cut ties or try to make things work but regardless you need to ensure that you are putting yourself first.

Although cheating is extremely painful it shouldn’t cause you to give up on relationships and intimacy. By working through the hurt instead of hiding from it you will emerge stronger and smarter with a better idea of what you want.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# narcissist# mental health# psychology# dating

Comments / 10

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32613 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Trauma Bonding Traps Victims In Abusive Relationships

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story

Opinion: Unhealthy Relationships Often Contain Codependency

For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: Diving Into The Different Types Of Female Narcissists

Although it has been proven that men tend to be Narcissists more than women, it does afflict women as well. Most studies conclude that Narcissism affects around 80% of men and 20% of women but that’s a rough estimate as there are so many different levels of Narcissism.

Read full story

Opinion: Hoovering Narcissists Will Haunt Their Victims

Hoovering is a manipulative tactic that a narcissist will use as a means of entering back into your life. Usually, it’s done after a breakup or a long period of going “no contact.” Hoovering is a way to try to manipulate you into falling back into the abusive cycle you’ve tried to escape.

Read full story

Opinion: Subtle Signs That A Victim Is Dealing With a Narcissist

After being in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love bombing or the gaslighting.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Safely End A Relationship With A Narcissist

There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, and all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Cause Everyone To Believe They Are Perfect

A woman I know is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Makes Their Victim Feel Invincible During Idealization Phase

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Will You Be Haunted By Past Lovers?

“Let’s just take a moment to realize how amazing this is,” my therapist said in one of our sessions many years ago. “You have found a normal relationship. It is free of abuse and it is healthy. Let that sink in.”

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Enabling Men To Treat You Without Respect

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Shouldn’t Move At The Speed Of Light

Love is often romanticized as jumping in a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Are Constantly Seeking Their Next Victim

It’s important to know when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Are Prone To Abusing Their Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story

Opinion: People Are Addicted To Love And Relationships

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it.

Read full story

Opinion: Calling Out a Narcissist Will Result In Conflict

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it to try to save the relationship. This is never going to be received well because they are not going to want to hear what you have to say.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Empaths Are Very Appealing To A Narcissist

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Avoid Making Mistakes After A Messy Breakup

Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Is Completely Futile

Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story
20 comments

Opinion: Anyone Is Susceptible Of Falling For A Narcissist or Sociopath

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

Read full story

Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy