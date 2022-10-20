Opinion: Women Stay in Abusive Relationships And Here Is Why

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkQyC_0igTUMU800
Katy Anne/Unsplash

There are two primary questions that victims of abuse are almost always asked. The questions may seem innocent and well-meaning, however, in reality, it is one of the most harmful things you can say to a survivor.

“Why did you stay?” or “Why don’t you leave him?”

I was in several relationships which included emotional and physical abuse. Neither of those relationships started with abuse coming out of the gates.

The first was with someone I dated for several years before he began hurling insults and emotionally abusing me.

The second was with someone that I truly believed to be my soulmate until he smashed my head against a car window after we left a party one night around Christmas.

Looking back, I am able to see the warning signs that I was ignorant of in the midst of the relationship.

So how does the story play out with someone who is an abuser?

First, the abuser will create an atmosphere of trust

At the beginning of the relationship, the abuser will ensure that you feel safe in order to encourage you to open up to them. By doing this, they know that you will share your vulnerabilities and secrets with them which is exactly what they are hoping for.

In a healthy relationship, this would bring a couple closer. But in a relationship with an abuser, it is providing them with the ammo that they need for later on down the road.

Next, they will begin isolating their victim

They will isolate you in such a way you will have no idea it’s their intention. They will present it as wanting to spend all their time with you. Perhaps they will want to move somewhere for a “fresh start.” Perhaps they will whine if you are going to hang out with your friends by saying you aren’t spending enough time with them.

However it happens, it will happen slowly until one day you realize that you are trapped with your abuser and the rest of your relationships have suffered.

The easiest time to believe them is when they hold you and promise that it will never happen again.

The abuse will begin, whether physical or emotional

By the time it begins, you most likely love your abuser with your entire heart. Because of this, you will find that it is all too easy to forgive them and try to look past the pain. The easiest time to believe them is when they hold you and promise that it will never happen again.

But let’s say that the victim reaches the point where they want to leave. Let’s say that they acknowledge they are in a horrific situation and they want to escape the hell they’re living in.

There is something that most people do not understand when it comes to leaving an abuser.

It could put their lives at risk

It is extremely dangerous to leave an abuser.

Over 70% of domestic violence murders happen after the victim has ended the relationship. Not to mention the stalking, slandering, threats towards the victims, and towards themselves…

Imagine wanting to leave a relationship with someone who is hurting you but being absolutely terrified for your life.

Years ago, I had a friend that was in an abusive marriage. She told me about how her husband had choked her and thrown her against a wall. I didn’t ask her, “Why didn’t you leave?”

Instead, I held my friend tightly and told her the truth. I reminded her that she was an amazing and beautiful woman. I told her that she deserved better. I told her that it would happen again as it probably already had, and I told her that I was there for any support she needed.

She didn’t leave him the next day, or the next week, or even the next month.

But she left him the next year and told me that having my support meant the world to her and it helped give her the strength to walk away.

If you know someone in an abusive situation try to do the same thing.

Although the decision to leave ultimately comes down to the victim, remember that your support can provide someone the strength they need that makes the difference between leaving or staying.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# women# abuse# relationships# psychology# mental health

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32478 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: In A Healthy Relationship Will You Be Haunted By Past Lovers?

“Let’s just take a moment to realize how amazing this is,” my therapist said in one of our sessions many years ago. “You have found a normal relationship. It is free of abuse and it is healthy. Let that sink in.”

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Enabling Men To Treat You Without Respect

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story

Opinion: Relationships Shouldn’t Move At The Speed Of Light

Love is often romanticized as jumping in a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Are Constantly Seeking Their Next Victim

It’s important to know when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Are Prone To Abusing Their Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story

Opinion: People Are Addicted To Love And Relationships

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it.

Read full story

Opinion: Calling Out a Narcissist Will Result In Conflict

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it to try to save the relationship. This is never going to be received well because they are not going to want to hear what you have to say.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Empaths Are Very Appealing To A Narcissist

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Avoid Making Mistakes After A Messy Breakup

Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Is Completely Futile

Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: Anyone Is Susceptible Of Falling For A Narcissist or Sociopath

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

Read full story

Opinion: How Does A Relationship Feel Without Empathy?

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: When You Love A Trauma Survivor You Need to Educate Yourself

I didn’t ever think that I would carry the trauma from my past relationships for years but that is exactly what ended up happening. I had once been so free-spirited and light-hearted but that part of me had disappeared. Instead, I had become someone that I didn’t even recognize anymore. I was wary of everyone that I met and trusting people felt next to impossible.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Narcissism Is A Real Personality Disorder

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Many Victims Are Unaware That They Are Dating A Sociopath

When you hear or say the word sociopath it immediately sounds dangerous and foreboding, like someone that belongs solely in a horror movie or in shows such as Dexter or You. However, that is a common misconception.

Read full story

Opinion: Signs Someone Is In A Relationship Not Right For Them

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Breaking Free of A Narcissist Is Not Easy

You have come to a crossroads in your relationship with the Narcissist. Leaving has seemed impossible but you have finally come to the realization that you can’t stay. You have done your research and the perfect mask of your lover has changed in front of your eyes.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Twists The Interpretation Of Five Love Languages

The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. The question is… do these love languages apply if you are in a relationship with someone who is a narcissist?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Underlying Reasons

Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Anyone Will Change In Some Way After Dating A Narcissist

It was so difficult to pull yourself away from their clutches. Yet at some point, you realized that the mask had come off and your partner was the opposite of who they had promised to be.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy