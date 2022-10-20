Opinion: Dealbreakers Are Important To Cultivate In Relationships

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqYw9_0ifVT8FN00
GRAHAM MANSFIELD/Unsplash

I was sitting in my college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance.

“He’s such a nice guy.”

I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Now, Chad wasn’t a bad guy, in fact, he had a great heart. But his insecurities led him to be jealous and he had a bit of a temper.

Our personalities weren’t a match and I wondered, why had I gone against my gut feeling that we weren’t right together? Why did I feel like I needed to give everyone a chance?

Numerous similar experiences led me to finally make a list of all the traits and behaviors I would simply not tolerate in a relationship.

You should have dealbreakers when it comes to who you choose to spend your time and possibly your life with and here are the reasons why.

It is more enjoyable to be with someone who has a similar lifestyle

I am a very active person that tries to practice the 80/20 rule of indulging sometimes (I love my wine and chocolate) but overall I lead a healthy lifestyle.

I was in a relationship with someone that tried to sabotage my healthy eating when I was on a more strict routine by buying foods he knew was “triggers” for me.

Apparently I wasn’t “fun” when I didn’t want to drink and eat with him all the time.

Although that wasn’t the main reason things ended it taught me that I can find a partner who is more aligned with me. Being able to work out with my partner and having someone who supports me whether I want to eat an apple or ice cream is absolutely amazing.

It is ideal to align your goals and ambitions

A few years ago I briefly dated someone who encouraged me to quit the job I had at the time so that I could go back to bartending and not deal with the stress.

Although at the time this seemed supportive, when I look back it feels like they were encouraging me to give up.

Later on, I found someone who encouraged me to push myself.

Someone who truly wants the best for you will push you to do things at times that may make you uncomfortable because you are stretching your limits.

Why settle for someone who doesn’t help you strive to be the best version of yourself and vice-versa?

It’s actually good to be highly selective when dating

I used to long so deeply for a connection that I would say yes to almost anyone who was willing to give it to me, even if it meant abandoning part of myself.

Many of us never learned this simple truth, but it’s a good thing to be careful who we let into our lives.

You should be polite and kind but you are under no obligation to give yourself up to anyone who wants a piece of you.

Having dealbreakers will allow you to be the one who decides what you will tolerate in a partner and when you know it’s better to walk away.

It will help prevent toxic people from entering your life

I will not date someone who exhibits narcissistic traits because I am not willing to accept that behavior.

If you were to make a list of the things you won’t accept in a healthy relationship you will find that you stop making excuses when that comes to the surface.

Often we ignore red flags because we justify them in our mind, or don’t want to call someone out.

If someone has a temper, is jealous, lacks empathy, or simply has traits and beliefs that don’t align with yours then you have every right to decide they aren’t the right person for you.

Having dealbreakers when it comes to negative behavior will set you up for relationship success. At the end of the day, it’s your life and you get to choose who gets to be part of it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# narcissist# psychology# mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32314 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Underlying Reasons

Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?

Read full story

Opinion: Anyone Will Change In Some Way After Dating A Narcissist

It was so difficult to pull yourself away from their clutches. Yet at some point, you realized that the mask had come off and your partner was the opposite of who they had promised to be.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Ask If The Narcissist Ever Loved Them At All

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Someone Has An Emotional Affair For Seemingly Small Reasons

Two people lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Begin The Healing Process After Being Cheated On

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Is It Possible For Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder To Ever Be "Cured?"

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Vindictive Narcissist’s Is On The Quest For Revenge

There are different types of narcissists in reference to the personality disorder and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Women Stay in Abusive Relationships And Here Is Why

There are two primary questions that victims of abuse are almost always asked. The questions may seem innocent and well-meaning, however, in reality, it is one of the most harmful things you can say to a survivor.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Dress Rehearsing Tragedies in Your Head Is Pointless

There is a quote by Brene Brown that I absolutely love in which she states:. “Joy is the most vulnerable emotion we experience and if you cannot tolerate joy, what you do is you start dress rehearsing tragedy.”

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Only Want Surface Level Relationships

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable? It means that someone is unable or unwilling to build true emotional bonds in their relationships. You likely sense it as well. You may feel like the connection is missing and are starting to realize that the person you’ve been pursuing for months just wants a surface-level relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Fully Comprehend Love

It is what we tell ourselves in the midst of a relationship that is ridden with manipulation and abuse. It is how we excuse their behavior and constant mood swings. It is how we excuse the horrific way they treat us.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Changed My Life Forever

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Four Ways Relationship Expectations Evolve Over Time

What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago. For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do We Accept Unhealthy Relationships?

Recently, I was watching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story

Opinion: What Victims Experience After Going Through Narcissistic Abuse

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Stop Giving Other People Your Power

When I was younger I spent my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When Stonewalling Is Present In A Relationship

Stonewalling was a completely foreign term to me until I experienced it in an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy