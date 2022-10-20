Opinion: Four Ways Relationship Expectations Evolve Over Time

Stacy Ann

Mark Pecar/Unsplash

What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago.

For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.

There were moments in the rocky road of love and dating when I thought every “failed” relationship had been a waste of time because it didn’t end up happily ever after.

However, now that I am older I am able to look back on my previous relationships and recognize that every single one has taught me something about what I wanted and what I didn’t want in a romantic partner.

In the last few years I have had the following epiphanies about my love life:

My friends shouldn’t dictate who I decide to date

When I was younger, I expected whoever I was dating to spend a lot of time with all of the significant friends in my life.

I actually ended several relationships because I didn’t think that the guy I was dating clicked with my friends or because they straight out didn’t like him.

If I had listened to everyone’s opinion I wouldn’t be in the longest and healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in because some of them didn’t get a perfect first impression of my partner.

Not all relationship advice is created equal and at the end of the day only you know the reality about the person you are dating.

You don’t need to like all of the same things

This sounds extremely juvenile, but I remember thinking someone was my soulmate because he claimed to love Broadway musicals.

Liking the same things doesn’t make someone your soulmate in any way shape or form. When life turns sour and you have to go through the ups and downs it isn’t going to matter that you both love jazz music or watching The Office.

I have found that it is much more enjoyable in a relationship when you like some of the same activities but that it is not necessary to have all the same interests by any means.

In my opinion, it is so much more exciting when you have different things to bring to the relationship

Sometimes your desires for the future won’t align

I dated someone extremely kind and caring in my last year of college. However, we were on completely different wavelengths on what we wanted after college.

He was ready to settle down and start having children whereas I was ready to travel the world and my mind couldn’t have been further from the thought of settling down.

For him, the fact that I wasn’t sure if I wanted kids at that point in my life was a dealbreaker, and the fact he wanted them soon was a dealbreaker for me.

We broke up shortly after and he ended up finding someone who was much more suited for what he wanted in his life and eventually, so did I.

There are going to be times you both make sacrifices

When you are trying to combine two people’s lives, personalities, dreams, and interests together into one package there is going to be conflict and times that you both have to budge a little.

Ideally, my partner would like to be living outside of the U.S. because he is remote. I am not, and so he has chosen to live in the same city as I’m in for the past two years.

Earlier this year, he went and traveled alone for over a month after asking if I would be okay with it.

A few years ago, I would have definitely freaked out and not been okay with it, but instead, I was able to recognize what he had done for me and give him the space he needed.

I have heard it all my life but it wasn’t until recently that I truly believed it. Compromise is key.

You can love someone that isn’t right for you

Have you ever done a puzzle and had two pieces that basically fit if you just kind of smushed them together?

I’ve had relationships that felt like we were trying to smush those puzzle pieces together.

Although I loved the person I was dating I could never quite shake the feeling deep down in my gut that we weren’t quite the right fit.

At the time, I felt like I always needed a dramatic reason to end the relationships that felt this way but the truth was… there was no dramatic reason.

We simply weren’t the right pieces.

If things don’t work out it will still be okay

When I was younger I put all of my worth into my relationship. When things didn’t work out I would feel absolutely devastated.

For example, when things crumbled with the first love of my life I remember being so heartbroken and terrified at the end of our relationship because I truly believed that I wouldn’t be okay.

This is a fear that followed me for many years of my life because I thought I needed someone else to make me whole.

Finally, it began to dawn on me that no relationship would ever hold the power to crush me.

I realized that I am strong, resilient, and capable of bouncing back no matter what happens in the future. Whether I am in a relationship or I am single, I know with complete confidence that I will be okay.

