Opinion: What Victims Experience After Going Through Narcissistic Abuse

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSyGi_0if1vigV00
Natalie Runnerstrom/Unsplash

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be prolonged for months, years, or even more.

Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.

Years ago, I dated someone who put me through narcissistic abuse. It was something that I had never experienced and the horror of it completely changed my life and my outlook on relationships and people in general.

In fact, it was a very long time before I began to heal, and it is something I believe I still have to work through at times because of the trauma that followed the breakup.

Based on numerous accounts of people who have experienced this, and from personal experience as well, here is what you may feel after cutting ties with the abuser in your life.

You may feel uncertain about everything

Throughout a relationship with a narcissist, you will be constantly broken and worn down until you may have found that you have entirely lost your sense of self.

Therefore, even though you have left them, you will find that you are constantly struggling to trust your reality.

I had to completely relearn how to trust myself and personally, engaging in therapy was extremely helpful to validate the trauma that I had experienced.

You may feel strange to not be living on the edge

After spending months, years, or decades walking on eggshells it will be a change to not be constantly looking out for someone’s feelings.

If you were in a relationship with a narcissist he/she likely blamed you for everything that happened to them, even if you had no involvement.

When I was in the situation it felt like every interaction had the potential of being a ticking time bomb.

I carried this fear with me into my next relationship.

Even though it was healthy and a safer place, I realized I was waiting for the shoe to drop and it took me much longer to open up to someone new.

You have to relearn how to trust yourself

When you have been gaslighted for an extended period of time it will result in you struggling to trust your own memory or to believe yourself.

The same goes for manipulation. Someone has been pulling your strings like a puppet for so long that you haven’t been running your own show.

This is completely normal, and you have to realize that after being gaslighted and manipulated for so long you were taught to not trust yourself.

I began to realize that my feelings were valid, but I was constantly on edge for some time, as I had been in a situation where nothing I felt was valid.

You may experience PTSD

When you are in a situation of constant trauma your body will often be in constant flight or fight mode.

Just because you have left doesn’t mean that you aren’t taking some of that anxiety and stress with you.

Narcissistic abuse is one of the most, if not the most terrifying things you will ever experience.

There may be times that you feel emotions overwhelming you for reasons you can’t explain. There may be movies or songs you can’t listen to because it takes you back to that horrific time.

For over a year after I left my emotions were completely out of control. I felt like I would break down for no reason at the most inopportune times because a situation would remind me of one of the many traumatic experiences.

You will have to relearn how to feel true joy

The first step to doing this is to allow yourself to feel sadness. The second is to forgive yourself.

You are not to blame for what happened. You likely embody amazing traits that drew a negative energy to you, because of how brightly your spirit burns.

I blamed myself for a very long time for what had happened.

I thought that for some reason I was deserving of the way I had been treated.

When I accepted that I wasn’t to blame I began the healing journey to allow myself to feel joy again.

You will be able to finally reclaim your life

If what I have described above sounds difficult and hard, it’s because it is going to be hard.

When I left the abusive narcissist in my life it was the most painful thing I had ever experienced. Because of the traumatic bond that we had formed, being discarded by him was unlike anything I had ever felt.

At first, I allowed the pain to consume me. I allowed it to follow me when I moved to another state. I allowed it to dictate how I acted in future relationships.

Eventually, I realized that I had a choice. I could allow this experience to rob me of joy and happiness in my life or I could begin the journey to healing and claim the joy that I deserved.

I chose the latter and I hope with all of my heart that you can do the same.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# relationships# psychology# mental health# abuse

Comments / 12

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32314 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Underlying Reasons

Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?

Read full story

Opinion: Anyone Will Change In Some Way After Dating A Narcissist

It was so difficult to pull yourself away from their clutches. Yet at some point, you realized that the mask had come off and your partner was the opposite of who they had promised to be.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Ask If The Narcissist Ever Loved Them At All

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Someone Has An Emotional Affair For Seemingly Small Reasons

Two people lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Begin The Healing Process After Being Cheated On

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Is It Possible For Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder To Ever Be "Cured?"

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Vindictive Narcissist’s Is On The Quest For Revenge

There are different types of narcissists in reference to the personality disorder and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Women Stay in Abusive Relationships And Here Is Why

There are two primary questions that victims of abuse are almost always asked. The questions may seem innocent and well-meaning, however, in reality, it is one of the most harmful things you can say to a survivor.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Dress Rehearsing Tragedies in Your Head Is Pointless

There is a quote by Brene Brown that I absolutely love in which she states:. “Joy is the most vulnerable emotion we experience and if you cannot tolerate joy, what you do is you start dress rehearsing tragedy.”

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Only Want Surface Level Relationships

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable? It means that someone is unable or unwilling to build true emotional bonds in their relationships. You likely sense it as well. You may feel like the connection is missing and are starting to realize that the person you’ve been pursuing for months just wants a surface-level relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Fully Comprehend Love

It is what we tell ourselves in the midst of a relationship that is ridden with manipulation and abuse. It is how we excuse their behavior and constant mood swings. It is how we excuse the horrific way they treat us.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Dealbreakers Are Important To Cultivate In Relationships

I was sitting in my college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Changed My Life Forever

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Four Ways Relationship Expectations Evolve Over Time

What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago. For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do We Accept Unhealthy Relationships?

Recently, I was watching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Giving Other People Your Power

When I was younger I spent my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When Stonewalling Is Present In A Relationship

Stonewalling was a completely foreign term to me until I experienced it in an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy