Opinion: Five Ways To Stop Caring About The Opinion Of Everyone Else

Jonathan Leppan/Unsplash

This famous quote by Lao Tzu resonates with me deeply.

Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner.

I used to base my life decisions around what I believed people would think of me because I cared so much about their opinions.

As someone who was a co-dependent people pleaser for the first quarter of my life, I often reflect on what would have happened if I had listened to my gut and stopped caring what others thought.

For example, perhaps I would have majored in my true passion, psychology, in college instead of following the advice of friends I no longer have.

Perhaps I would have started writing much sooner instead of not even starting because of the fear of failing.

Regardless of what could have happened, I have learned in the here and now that caring about people think will always hold you back.

In order to release the hold that you are allowing other people to have, there are some changes you need to make to your life and your mindset.

1. Let go of the ego-self

If we were to break down why we care so much about the opinions of others, one, if not the biggest reason, would be the fact that we feel the need to preserve our self-image.

“The ego-self is a false self, a façade scripted by the demands of our context as we perceive them. It is our self-image, our social mask, the role we are playing — and it thrives on approval” — Psychology Today

We seek out the approval of others instead of relying on ourselves to provide that validation.

The first step to release the hold that other people have on you is to stop basing your decisions and actions around them.

2. Cut gossiping out of your life

If I had to describe gossiping in one word it would be this:

Poison.

When I was younger I surrounded myself with “friends” and we would constantly gossip even though I knew deep down it was wrong.

I believed deep down that if we were always talking about someone else I would save myself from being a target.

“Think of all those people you know who love to gossip and speak negatively about others when they can’t hear. Don’t be fooled into thinking you’re exempt from this treatment.” — Forbes

When we cut gossip out of our lives we inevitably cut out shallow relationships that do not serve us.

By doing this we are going to attract people who want to have substantial conversations and real relationships.

3. Accept that some people simply won’t like you

Many years ago I learned that someone I had grown up with thought I was annoying.

I barely knew the girl but the fact that she didn’t like me ate me up inside. What had I ever done to her? Why didn’t she like me?

I wasted countless hours thinking about someone who probably hadn’t thought about me in over a decade.

There is a lyric in a song called “cup of tea” by Kacey Musgraves that I love and speaks to this perfectly.

“You can’t be everybody’s cup of tea

Some like it bitter, some like it sweet

Nobody’s everybody’s favorite

So you might as well just make it how you please”

Some people will grate on our nerves. It would be impossible to be liked by everyone nor is it something you should aspire to.

All that really matters is whether or not you like yourself.

4. Work on building up your self-confidence

When you are able to trust yourself and your decisions then you are going to care less and less about what other people think or say because you know what you want.

If you don’t believe in yourself how are you going to make anyone else believe in you?

When we are confident other people are able to feel it exuding out of us and by sensing that, their confidence is built in us.

Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit. — E.E. Cummings

5. Limit the sources of negativity

The truth is that it’s going to be impossible to completely remove all negativity from your life.

For example, certain immediate family members of mine tend to focus on the negative so I limit our number of interactions.

By doing this I have allowed sources of positivity into my life that build me up and remind me of my strengths, not my weaknesses.

Remember… you won’t instantly stop caring what people think about you.

However, by making small changes to your life and shifting your mindset you will begin to realize that the only opinion that matters is yours.