Opinion: How Victims Begin To Move On and Heal After a Toxic Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Mbsj_0icy8xRf00
Jackson David/Unsplash

It is extremely hard to leave a toxic relationship especially when it has involved emotional or physical abuse.

However, I promise that you can overcome this.

You can work through self-doubt and build up the courage to leave. Things are going to be so much better on the other side.

Here are some steps you can take to build up the courage to finally break things off for good and begin healing from a toxic relationship.

1. Write down how the relationship makes you feel

The following is an excerpt from my diary near the end of my most toxic relationship.

I feel an ache whenever I look at him. Since the night he told me he would never change and that love isn’t compromise, I feel just… heartbroken. I’m scared to have any kind of future with him and this feels like a one-way street. I’m so tired of trying so hard for someone that can’t even get off his bed to greet me when I walk through the door.

There are so many red flags in my words.

When I had a record of the painful events that had transpired, it made me realize how toxic my relationship was and it helped give me the strength to leave.

2. Take a look at who your closest friends are

Often, we surround ourselves with people that are going through similar situations in their life.

This was extremely detrimental in my toxic relationship because being around women who were allowing abuse/manipulation in their lives cultivated a false sense of normality.

On the other hand, if you ensure that your friends are people who don’t allow toxic behavior into their lives, then you are going to eventually follow their example.

It’s said that we are a combination of the five closest people to us and I cannot agree with that more.

3. Work on loving yourself/using positive affirmations

The more that you work on building yourself up, the more confident you are going to become in the decision to leave.

A fantastic affirmation I came across that is meant to help counteract the fear of leaving a toxic relationship is:

I deserve someone that makes me feel supported and loved for who I am.”

Just because someone has tried to fill your head with lies doesn’t mean that you need to accept them. You deserve to be happy, and you should not continue to settle for anything less.

4. Have an exit strategy

When I was younger I was living with an emotionally abusive boyfriend that struggled with alcoholism and due to his job had a lot of guns lying around the house.

Even though I was quite young and inexperienced, I knew that I needed to be careful about how I handled the break-up.

I was terrified of his temper and the unpredictable mood swings that always came along with his alcohol consumption. I didn’t want to put myself in a dangerous situation and knew that springing our break-up on him while we were alone wasn’t a good idea.

I got a new place lined up and rounded up some friends to help me get my things while he was at work. I have no regrets to this day as there was no one who could predict how he would have reacted either way.

5. Prioritize self-care and your own time, after you’ve left

Now is the time in your life to be selfish and to put all of your needs first. It may be tempting to fill every second of every day with activities or to go out and party so that you aren’t stuck thinking about what happened with your relationship.

I’ve been there and I can tell you that it doesn't make the hurt go away, it is just a temporary distraction that will make things worse later on because you aren’t facing your feelings.

You’ve spent all of your time and energy on someone else and not focusing on your needs is only going to make it that much harder to move on.

Not thinking about what has transpired in our relationships and reflecting on the mistakes we made is how we end up in toxic situations over and over again. By prioritizing yourself you can not only gather up the strength to leave a toxic relationship but also focus on your self-growth.

Here is what I wish for you.

I wish for you to move on from what no longer serves you.

I wish for you to find the strength and courage inside of you that is just waiting to burst out.

I wish for you to find healing.

And I wish for you to never again accept a relationship that does not contain the love and respect that you deserve.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# narcissist

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32314 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Underlying Reasons

Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?

Read full story

Opinion: Anyone Will Change In Some Way After Dating A Narcissist

It was so difficult to pull yourself away from their clutches. Yet at some point, you realized that the mask had come off and your partner was the opposite of who they had promised to be.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Ask If The Narcissist Ever Loved Them At All

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Someone Has An Emotional Affair For Seemingly Small Reasons

Two people lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Begin The Healing Process After Being Cheated On

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Is It Possible For Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder To Ever Be "Cured?"

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Vindictive Narcissist’s Is On The Quest For Revenge

There are different types of narcissists in reference to the personality disorder and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Women Stay in Abusive Relationships And Here Is Why

There are two primary questions that victims of abuse are almost always asked. The questions may seem innocent and well-meaning, however, in reality, it is one of the most harmful things you can say to a survivor.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Dress Rehearsing Tragedies in Your Head Is Pointless

There is a quote by Brene Brown that I absolutely love in which she states:. “Joy is the most vulnerable emotion we experience and if you cannot tolerate joy, what you do is you start dress rehearsing tragedy.”

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Only Want Surface Level Relationships

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable? It means that someone is unable or unwilling to build true emotional bonds in their relationships. You likely sense it as well. You may feel like the connection is missing and are starting to realize that the person you’ve been pursuing for months just wants a surface-level relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Fully Comprehend Love

It is what we tell ourselves in the midst of a relationship that is ridden with manipulation and abuse. It is how we excuse their behavior and constant mood swings. It is how we excuse the horrific way they treat us.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Dealbreakers Are Important To Cultivate In Relationships

I was sitting in my college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Changed My Life Forever

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Four Ways Relationship Expectations Evolve Over Time

What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago. For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do We Accept Unhealthy Relationships?

Recently, I was watching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story

Opinion: What Victims Experience After Going Through Narcissistic Abuse

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Stop Giving Other People Your Power

When I was younger I spent my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When Stonewalling Is Present In A Relationship

Stonewalling was a completely foreign term to me until I experienced it in an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy