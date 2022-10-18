Opinion: The Dating Stages Victims Experience With A Narcissist

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WFh6_0icxxdky00
Alejandra Quiroz/Unsplash

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship.

When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Although in my head the “amazing phase” felt like a year, things actually went downhill after around eight weeks of the love-bombing phase.

Although it has been quite a few years since that relationship I am often asked what it was like dating a narcissist and what I experienced that was different than other relationships.

If I had to pick five specific things that I believe anyone would experience whilst dating a Narcissist these would be my top guesses.

1. Someone who won’t follow through/sabotages plans

The narcissist will often hesitate to make concrete plans when you ask. However, if they want to do something they will expect you to put them first and drop any of your plans that interfere with theirs.

They will also try to sabotage important life events. For example, when my friend got married my narcissistic ex decided to get extremely intoxicated and pick a fight with my Father whom he already knew didn’t like him.

They might prepare a birthday celebration for their victims, only to stir up arguments the entire time. They could offer to treat you to a date, just to abandon you on the day of. Usually during an abuse cycle, there are multiple incidents of these covert sabotage attempts.” — Thought Catalog

I realized very quickly that I couldn’t count on my ex to come through on plans and when he did I ended up wishing that he hadn’t.

2. A lack of true intimacy

At first, it will feel like you have the deepest connection you have ever felt because the narcissist is mirroring you in every way… even sexually.

But after the love-bombing phase is over you will realize that things no longer feel the some. The affection will wane and then disappear and there are no more morning cuddles or goodnight kisses.

They no longer make you a priority nor will they bother to make a real effort because they already have you.

You will begin to realize that things feel hollow and on the rare occasion that you are intimate it will be out of their physical necessity not out of a desire for you.

3. Feeling insecure about yourself

Something that I love about my current and healthy relationship is that I always feel calm because there isn’t a constant underlying current of aggression.

I felt completely the opposite in my relationship with a Narcissist.

Later I realized that lack of security stems from having to constantly walk on eggshells and feeling uncertain about where you stand with the Narcissist because they are so up and down.

They will also go out of their way to make you feel insecure. For example. I remember being told that I could never be a model.

Never in my life have I wanted to be a model but my ex made strange and unnecessary comments about my physical appearance to make me feel unconfident and insecure about my looks.

4. Someone who constantly invalidates you

When we enter into a relationship with someone it is because we trust them with our secrets and deepest feelings. Normally that wouldn’t be something to fear, but with a Narcissist it is their greatest weapon.

Invalidation is the product of an absence of empathy, hence being a natural space for the pathological narcissist to operate from. — NarcWise

At the beginning of my relationship I didn’t realize I was being gaslighted even though my ex continued to deny my experiences and minimized my feelings. whenever possible.

Instead of listening he would tell me why I shouldn’t feel the way I felt and that my feelings were not valid. Eventually, I began to believe him.

5. They will try to stand in the way of your goals

When I was dating the Narcissist I had a big Spartan race coming up. Several nights before he coerced me into partying with our mutual boss saying that if I wanted a promotion I needed to be able to “hang with the boys.”

I ended up not feeling well the day of my race and he didn’t come nor did he ask how it went.

Professionally he would constantly put me down and tell me that I wasn’t good enough even though I was a rep at the company we both worked for and he couldn’t make one sale.

Later I realized that he was threatened and that by putting down my goals and successes he felt good about himself.

In a healthy relationship, you will experience, love, support, and someone who wants to see you succeed and will help you in any way they can.

That didn’t exist when I was dating the Narcissist.

Instead, I experienced constant insecurity, invalidation, no intimacy, and someone that I loved attempting to sabotage both my personal and professional life.

Being able to count on someone isn’t asking for too much. Desiring a partner that complements and supports you isn’t asking for too much. These positive qualities exist but in order to experience them, you need to walk away from a relationship that does not contain them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# narcissist# mental health# dating

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32314 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Attract Toxic Relationships For Underlying Reasons

Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?

Read full story

Opinion: Anyone Will Change In Some Way After Dating A Narcissist

It was so difficult to pull yourself away from their clutches. Yet at some point, you realized that the mask had come off and your partner was the opposite of who they had promised to be.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Ask If The Narcissist Ever Loved Them At All

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: Someone Has An Emotional Affair For Seemingly Small Reasons

Two people lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Begin The Healing Process After Being Cheated On

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Is It Possible For Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder To Ever Be "Cured?"

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: A Vindictive Narcissist’s Is On The Quest For Revenge

There are different types of narcissists in reference to the personality disorder and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Women Stay in Abusive Relationships And Here Is Why

There are two primary questions that victims of abuse are almost always asked. The questions may seem innocent and well-meaning, however, in reality, it is one of the most harmful things you can say to a survivor.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Dress Rehearsing Tragedies in Your Head Is Pointless

There is a quote by Brene Brown that I absolutely love in which she states:. “Joy is the most vulnerable emotion we experience and if you cannot tolerate joy, what you do is you start dress rehearsing tragedy.”

Read full story

Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Only Want Surface Level Relationships

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable? It means that someone is unable or unwilling to build true emotional bonds in their relationships. You likely sense it as well. You may feel like the connection is missing and are starting to realize that the person you’ve been pursuing for months just wants a surface-level relationship.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Does Not Fully Comprehend Love

It is what we tell ourselves in the midst of a relationship that is ridden with manipulation and abuse. It is how we excuse their behavior and constant mood swings. It is how we excuse the horrific way they treat us.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Dealbreakers Are Important To Cultivate In Relationships

I was sitting in my college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Changed My Life Forever

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Four Ways Relationship Expectations Evolve Over Time

What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago. For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do We Accept Unhealthy Relationships?

Recently, I was watching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story

Opinion: What Victims Experience After Going Through Narcissistic Abuse

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Stop Giving Other People Your Power

When I was younger I spent my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When Stonewalling Is Present In A Relationship

Stonewalling was a completely foreign term to me until I experienced it in an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy