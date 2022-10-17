Opinion: A Narcissist Will Use Specific Phrases To Invalidate Their Victims

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7cC1_0icGiEHV00
Khamkéo Vilaysing/Unsplash

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?

Invalidate their emotions and feelings.

If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.

In a healthy relationship, your partner will validate (aka acknowledge) your experiences, thoughts, and feelings.

What does it mean when someone is invalidating you?

It is the act of purposefully denying, rejecting, minimising, negatively judging, and/or ignoring your expressed experience, thoughts, actions, or emotions. -Narcwise

Someone who wants to devalue their victim will use invalidation as it is one of the most powerful forms of manipulation and provides the abuser with full emotional control.

Based on my personal experience, here are four things that a Narcissist may say to you in order to invalidate your feelings, thoughts, and experiences.

#1. “I don’t remember anything from last night.”

A few years ago I was in a relationship with a Narcissist. Everything was great for the first couple of months when he was kind, affectionate, and laying the love-bombing on thick. One night we went to hang out his friend’s house and the evening ended with him being aggressive toward me as well as cursing at me and saying things that were absolutely obscene.

The next morning acted as if nothing had happened. When confronted a look of shock came over his face and he claimed that he didn’t remember doing or saying any of those things to me.

By claiming ignorance he was able to keep from taking any responsibility for his harmful words and actions.

Oh, and by the way, he had only one beer. He claimed to have been drunk but I saw how much he drank and I know that he remembered it all.

#2. “Don’t be so lame, you’ll be fine.”

I had been training for my second Spartan race for months and it was the night before the race.

The Narcissist wanted to party and I was on a completely different page because my race was the next morning.

My boyfriend grew more and more aggravated as everyone else at the party let loose.

“What is wrong with you?”

“I have my race tomorrow.” I kept answering him.

He told me not to be so lame and that I could have a few drinks. I ended up having a few drinks.

I completed the race the next morning but knew I could have done so much better.

I was so frustrated that my boyfriend who didn’t even come and obviously cared so little about something I was trying to achieve.

#3. “You are making a big deal out of nothing.”

My relationship with my Mom is one that has been extremely rocky for a very long time.

A few years ago she came to visit and I ended up not seeing her because she was several states over and I didn’t have the time or finances to see her.

I was extremely upset because it was such a difficult decision to make and my “inconvenient” emotions frustrated the Narcissist to no end.

“You made the decision, it’s over and done with, why are you still upset over this?”

He asked me this around thirty minutes after I had made the decision not to go see her.

When I look back I am able to recognize that his response was telling me that I shouldn’t feel the way that I felt.

His words told me that my emotions were not valid and that I had no right to feel sad over the broken relationship with my Mom.

#4. “I’m sorry but I have no obligation to respond to you.”

When I was dating the narcissist there were days that would go by without a response.

We were supposedly in a committed relationship yet when I brought it up he would roll his eyes and tell me that I couldn’t expect him to respond every time I reached out to him.

When we were together if I did anything that even would silence upset him he would usually go completely silent for as long as he deemed fitting as punishment.

“The silent treatment is widely regarded as a form of emotional manipulation and even psychological abuse. It is the act of ceasing to initiate or respond to communication with someone else or refusing to acknowledge them all together” -Goodtherapy

When you are completely silent towards someone you are conveying that they aren’t worth the effort of speaking to and working through whatever caused the disagreement in the front place

What should you do if you are in this situation?

Some people will invalidate you without realizing that what they are doing is actually causing harm.

For example, say that you have had a bad day and someone tries to cheer you up and make you happy. Although they have good intentions it may be preventing you from working through your feelings because you think you “need” to be happy.

However, a Narcissist is completely aware that they are causing harm. If you are in a situation where someone is constantly invalidating your experiences, thoughts, and feelings you are in a situation that involves emotional abuse.

You can confront your partner but my recommendation would be to begin removing yourself from the situation as you do not deserve to be with someone who pushes you down instead of lifting you up.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# narcissist# psychology# mental health

Comments / 26

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32205 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dealbreakers Are Important To Cultivate In Relationships

I was sitting in my college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Changed My Life Forever

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Four Ways Relationship Expectations Evolve Over Time

What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago. For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Do We Accept Unhealthy Relationships?

Recently, I was watching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story

Opinion: What Victims Experience After Going Through Narcissistic Abuse

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Stop Giving Other People Your Power

When I was younger I spent my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Signals When A Partner Loves Unconditionally

A few weeks ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Tell When Stonewalling Is Present In A Relationship

Stonewalling was a completely foreign term to me until I experienced it in an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story

Opinion: Believing You Can “Fix” Someone By Dating Them Is Ridiculous

Many years ago I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when after a few months of dating, he began having erratic breakdowns. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story

Opinion: A Toxic Relationship Won't Be Obvious Right Away

If I could go back in time and tell my younger self one thing about dating it would be to pay attention to small red flags in the first few months of a new relationship. After all, someone doesn’t immediately start abusing you right out of the gates. If they did it before an emotional and physical connection was built then you wouldn’t stay with them.

Read full story

Opinion: Five Ways To Stop Caring About The Opinion Of Everyone Else

This famous quote by Lao Tzu resonates with me deeply. Care about what other people think and you will always be their prisoner. I used to base my life decisions around what I believed people would think of me because I cared so much about their opinions.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Gaslighting Manifests Slowly In an Abusive Relationship

In my early twenties, I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my thoughts, feelings, and reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How Victims Begin To Move On and Heal After a Toxic Relationship

It is extremely hard to leave a toxic relationship especially when it has involved emotional or physical abuse. However, I promise that you can overcome this. You can work through self-doubt and build up the courage to leave. Things are going to be so much better on the other side.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Dating Stages Victims Experience With A Narcissist

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story

Opinion: The Narcissist's Love Bombing Can Feel Intoxicating

Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just knew the right person would appear, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Prevent Relationship Disenchantment

In the beginning stages of a relationship, everything feels like a fairytale. After all, you and your partner are usually putting on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things are always going to be…. perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Every Person Has Certain Rights In Their Relationship

There are certain compromises we have to make if we want to make a relationship work long-term. At times you will be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) in order to support your partner.

Read full story

Opinion: The Narcissist Never Loved Their Victim

A close friend of mine is currently in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: Post-Traumatic Relationship Stress Affect Victims Of Abuse

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship it could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when you are starting something with a new partner.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy