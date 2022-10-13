Opinion: Love Addiction Causes Victims To Become Obsessed With Their Relationships

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hCOG_0iWiwkPL00
Kara Eads/Unsplash

For the initial duration of my life, I believed in my very core that I needed someone to complete me.

Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.

It’s a fantasy I’m sure that many of us have had at one point in our lives, or perhaps still cling to it today. Needing someone else to make us whole is often part of an overall obsessive compulsion with love, which some refer to as a “love addiction.”

Being a love addict isn’t an official diagnosis, but according to Psychcentral, addiction can be defined as:

A physical or psychological dependence on a mind-altering substance
A brain disorder characterized by compulsive engagement in rewarding stimuli despite adverse consequences
A dependence on or compulsion to any substance or behavior”

How does someone become obsessed with another person and cultivate the belief that love is the be-all and end-all?

#1. You become completely immersed in your relationships

We all have a friend who gets a boyfriend/girlfriend and drops off the face of the earth.

It’s normal and good to be excited about a new relationship. However, if you completely lose your sense of self and forget about everything else in the universe then you are headed down an unhealthy path.

There are so many friends that I’ve lost contact with because the moment they got into a relationship, nothing else mattered. Time and time again the relationship would end and they would reappear, full of apologies, claiming that they simply couldn’t help themselves.

If you feel like you can’t stop yourself from falling head over heels over and over again, you may be addicted to that “love high.”

#2. You neglect your own needs

When someone becomes our reason for existing we begin to forget that we have our own needs to look out for. This can be as simple as neglecting our self-care routines.

A close friend of mine has a routine of going to the gym every morning when she is single; she will be feeling great and healthy. However, the moment that she starts dating someone new who doesn’t have the same gym routine, she will stop going to the gym to accommodate their needs.

A good partner will respect your time and needs, but if you don’t vocalize your needs to ensure that they are a priority no one else is going to do it for you.

#3. You expect your relationship to be a fantasy

I always believed that the “right” relationship would mean there were no fights/arguments and we would basically just be floating on a cloud of happiness forever.

This belief not only landed me in unhealthy relationships, but it set me up for extreme disappointment.

The honeymoon phase was always amazing and I would dive into my new relationships headfirst. After a few months, the rose-colored glasses would begin to fade and I was left wondering what the hell happened.

It took me a long time to learn that no relationship is a fantasy. We grow up with movies and music telling us that once we find that “special someone” everything will fall into place.

The reality is that no one can “save” us and relationships are a lot of work.

#4. You believe that being with someone will make you whole

A favorite show of mine is Crazy-Ex Girlfriend. The show features a woman who believes once she finds “the one” she will become whole again and everything will be alright.

The entire time I watched the show I kept having moments where it hit… too close to home.

Growing up I truly believed that if I didn’t have a relationship and it wasn’t perfect, a part of me was broken. I really thought I needed someone else to make me whole.

“Love addiction” may sound like a silly term, but the reality is that it is completely possible to lose ourselves in someone else.

Sources:

https://psychcentral.com/blog/what-is-love-addiction

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# love addiction

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

32050 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Someone Wants A Long-Term Commitment

When it comes to my relationship I tend to lean on the anxious side with constant overanalyzing and overthinking. You would think that after over two years the anxiety would settle down and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Manipulators Utilize Sneaky Tactics To Control Their Victims

Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Indicators You Are A Romantic Fallback Plan

I have always been someone that struggled with “casual” dating. As a hopeless romantic, I constantly dove in headfirst. When online dating came on the scene it was an even bigger struggle. In order to keep from going absolutely insane, I had to reshape my dating expectations because most of the men I met were talking to other people and basically choosing who they wanted to keep dating.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Seemingly “Perfect” Couples Break-Up All The Time

Back when I was in college my best friend and I had several male roommates. One of them was the sweetest guy and had a girlfriend he had been dating for years. In our minds, they were “end game.”

Read full story

Opinion: Dead Giveaways Victims Are In A Relationship With a Narcissist

When you’re on the other side of a toxic relationship it can be so easy to look back and identify all of the red flags and signs that you missed. However, when you are in the relationship it’s not nearly as easy. Normally we don’t go into a situation analyzing every single part of our partner’s behavior. Instead we are getting excited when they call us and jump at every chance to see them. We aren’t keeping a list of all the times we are putting forth effort while they reap the benefits because we like them. We aren’t keeping score.

Read full story

Opinion: You Will Experience Different Stages After Leaving an Abusive Relationship

I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Thoughts Are Killing Your Relationship

It always starts out as a small thought in the back of our minds. Why didn’t he check his incoming text, is it from an ex?. Why isn’t she more thoughtful about what I need?

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Utilize Mind Games To Manipulate Their Victims

There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone With A Hidden Agenda Can Be Devastating

When I began dating I was quite naive. I didn’t know how to protect my heart and I quickly learned that not everyone has the best intentions. When I was around fifteen, I had the biggest crush on a track runner at the high school, James. James seemed to be interested in me. He wanted to hang out at my house and chill all the time, and the way he smiled at me just made me feel like we were getting somewhere.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Dating Prospects May Fizzle Due to Self-Sabatoge

My friend was ready for a relationship and she was determined to find someone so that she could get married and have children. She downloaded multiple dating apps and began swiping.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Help A Loved One That Is Trapped In An Abusive Relationship

Many years ago I was having coffee with a friend and she didn’t seem like her normal self at all. Normally bubbly and bright, she was forlorn and I didn’t press but kept asking her how things were going in her new marriage.

Read full story

Opinion: Covert Narcissists Are Often Quiet and Sensitive On The Surface

It is crucial to know that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant. NPD isn’t that simple. It occurs on a broad spectrum that involves a range of potential traits. Experts generally agree that there are four distinct subtypes.One of these is covert narcissism, also called vulnerable narcissism.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Decision To Get Married Shouldn't Be Rushed

Recently I have been getting a surplus of wedding invitations… for the second round of weddings. Some of the weddings I was a bridesmaid in, while others are newer friends that I didn’t know when they had their first marriage.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Subtle Signs Of A Codependent Relationship

Codependency isn’t always glaringly obvious. For example, I was certainly codependent in my relationships while I was growing up but it wasn’t the cliche “I can’t live without you” or “I need to spend every second with you” kind of codependency that we often see portrayed in the media.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: It’s Difficult for Trauma Survivors to Trust After What They Have Been Through

That’s what I’m thinking but am unable to articulate when the feelings and thoughts are swirling through my head and body like a hurricane. It has gotten easier over the years, yes, but trauma never just goes away.

Read full story

Opinion: Unrealistic Beliefs Are Derailing Your Relationship

As a former “hopeless romantic” I used to have ridiculous relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Reasons Why Someone Can’t Let Go of Their Ex-Partner

For a very long time, I kept one of my ex-boyfriends as a staple in my life. Relationships would come and go and he would serve as a friend but in the times when I was single, it felt like we were more than friends.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Lessons Learned After Dating a Narcissist

The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Signs That Your Partner Is Emotionally Unavailable

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere. For example, each time that I tried to have a serious conversation with him he would laugh it off or turn it into a joke.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy