Opinion: Signs That Your Partner Is Emotionally Unavailable

A few years ago I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first.

Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around.

However, the longer that we dated the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere. For example, each time that I tried to have a serious conversation with him he would laugh it off or turn it into a joke.

I became more and more frustrated because even though I was in a “relationship” with Tom, I didn’t feel like I could confide in him emotionally.

I used to believe that being emotionally unavailable meant that someone didn’t want a relationship. It turns out that people can want a relationship on paper, and still want to keep things surface-level.

Here are some indicators that your partner may be emotionally unavailable and not ready for an actual committed relationship.

They don’t support your growth/ambition.

When I first moved to the new city I live in now, I was struggling to find a job.

I finally got one and it was a disaster at first. I had a boss that I didn’t get along with, the hours were incredibly long, and I felt extremely out of place.

My boyfriend at the time said that I should give up and just become a bartender again because it would be “easier” and he wanted me around more.

Instead, I made myself invaluable to the company, made some of my closest friends, and got the experience that helped me move to an even better job several years later.

Hearing my boyfriend’s advice that I should just “give up” when things were tough made me realize that he didn’t have my long-term goals/growth in mind.

They struggle at receiving or giving affection.

A few years ago I dated one of the kindest men I have ever met.

Yet there was a huge issue that ended up being an issue between us. Due to his past trauma, he was completely unable to receive/give affection. If I tried to hug him without warning he would pull away and wince.

I begged for him to get therapy but he refused and things got to a point where every ten minutes he would have to leave the room to get a “break” from me.

Sexual intimacy was out of the question and it quickly became clear that he was not emotionally available.

They tell you that you “shouldn’t” feel how you feel.

Someone who is in touch with their emotions is going to be willing to talk about the emotional parts of a relationship.

However, if someone isn’t emotionally invested or willing to talk about these things it is going to make them uncomfortable.

A long time ago I confided in my ex that I was terrified to have children and end up like my mom. He answered, “Well you aren’t your mom so I think it’s silly that you are worried about that.”

My feelings are my feelings. Perhaps it’s “silly” to worry about taking on the toxic traits of my parents, but I needed him to validate what I was feeling, not make me feel stupid.

They don’t want to talk about what matters to you.

When you are in a healthy relationship, you’ll show interest in what your partner cares about — even if may not be what you are passionate about.

For example, my partner is extremely interested in business, and he has started several. When we first started dating I didn’t want to talk about it and would often shut down or change the subject or just be negative. I was secretly worried that his love of work/business would cause him to not have time for me.

That was extremely difficult for him because I was ignoring something that mattered so much to him. I completely changed my tune because I realized I wasn’t being supportive, but if I hadn’t, it may have been detrimental to our relationship.

It took a long time for me to learn this….

The reality is that if you want to connect on a more emotional level it requires both partners to be vulnerable and willing. Otherwise, the relationship intimacy is never going to progress beyond a surface level.

Time and time again I met guy after guy who truly thought that they wanted to be in a relationship, yet they couldn’t put vulnerability into practice. It was absolutely exhausting trying to cultivate emotional bonds with men who would simply shut down.

Finally, I accepted the lesson that an emotional connection is just as important, if not more so than a physical connection.

If you are struggling with the same thing, pay attention to the behaviors I outlined when you are at the beginning stages of dating someone. It is your prerogative to cut things off if someone who can't meet you where you want to go.

