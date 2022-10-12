Opinion: A Letter To A Loved One That Is In A Toxic Relationship

Johan Mouchet/Unsplash

My darling friend,

I have known you since we were very young.

Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Yet I am watching as your spark is fading. For the first time in 14 years, I have heard utter defeat in your voice.

You tell me that you are at a crossroads with your boyfriend. Finally, after all these years you are beginning to realize how toxic his behavior is. You are heartbroken that he only gives you affection when you satisfy his physical appetite. If you don’t satisfy him every day, he is mean and callous towards you.

I know that I cannot make you leave because at the end of the day it’s your relationship.

But I want you to understand something…

“The First Love” doesn’t mean you should stay

I often reflect on my messy and destructive first love. We were both so young and naive. We had no idea what we wanted or what we were really looking for.

Many of our friends did marry their first love when they were barely adults. All but one of them is divorced now.

When we give ourselves to someone else it can form a bond that keeps us there. But you could be missing out on so much more as you both already fear.

The romantic story of “the first love” doesn’t mean it’s a happy ending. It’s just a story that we tell ourselves to try to justify why we stay.

Time isn’t a reason to stay

You have spent 10 years with this man. 10 years is a long time, I’ll give you that.

But do you know what is longer?

Twenty years. Thirty years. Forty years.

You use time as the reason you stay. Not wanting to start over as the reason you stay.

If you don’t leave we will be having this conversation again in ten more years.

Just because you have given a person some of your time doesn’t mean that they should get all of your time.

You will never “earn” the love you desire

It doesn’t matter how many times you cook him dinner, physically please him, or wear your makeup the way he wants.

Love isn’t something that is “earned.” There isn’t going to be a moment where the lightbulb goes off in his head and he finally exclaims, “Yes, she is the one and I am going to treat her well!”

I remember when I sent you flowers for your birthday and you said I was the only person to get you a gift that year. I remember how many times he has told you that you need to wear more makeup, or that he wishes you were just a bit thinner.

I want you to be with someone that makes you feel secure instead of drawing out all of your insecurities. I want you to grow old comfortably in your own skin, instead of trying to mask it.

Only you can choose to walk away

For a decade I have tried to be supportive of your relationship while still calling out the behaviors I deemed troubling.

However, I can no longer be silent.

I will always support you, my dear. For as long as we are alive, I will not walk away.

Every day that you bring something up, I will remind you that you deserve more. I will remind you that many of the words said to you are emotionally abusive. I will remind you that what you have isn’t love.

In end, the decision to leave boils down to you.

I will be here either way, and all that I can do is continue to convince you that it’s time to move on from your toxic situation.

Because you are deserving of so much more.