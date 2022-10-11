Opinion: How To Make A Narcissist Leave You Alone

Skye Studios/Unsplash

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life.

Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Perhaps you have children together and you want to only interact with them when it’s absolutely necessary.

Regardless, you have realized that they are not a good influence in your life and you want to limit your interactions with them.

Yet, a narcissist usually doesn’t want to take no for an answer and it can be difficult to get the message across to someone who is known for not listening.

If you’re in that situation here are five ways you can get a narcissist to leave you alone as much as possible.

#1. Go no contact

I don’t care if they broke up with you or you broke up with them, you need to cut them off.

They are going to try to reach out to you. Be prepared for them to reach out in any way possible.

I remember my ex messaging me through yelp because I had blocked him on everything else and I was honestly somewhat amazed at the level of effort he put into reaching out when he couldn’t lift a finger in our actual relationship.

It’s not necessarily going to be easy but if you don’t have kids together and it’s a viable option my first recommendation is always to go “no contact.”

#2. Go low-contact

If no contact isn’t an option (co-parenting, family member, etc.) I recommend going low contact.

This really means that you are keeping in touch on your terms. You aren’t dropping everything the moment that the narcissist in your life beckons.

It’s really about setting boundaries. I have gone low contact with my brother because I know it’s what’s healthiest for my mental sanity and for me, this meant withdrawing emotionally and keeping the conversation surface level.

It’s not always realistic to kick a narcissist out of our lives especially if it’s a family member that we still love, but by keeping low contact you can keep your boundaries intact while protecting your feelings.

#3. Keep emotion out of it

One of the hardest things for me has been not giving in to the ridiculous claims and statements that my narcissistic family members will make.

I have learned the hard way that it’s impossible to have a healthy/conducive argument with a narcissist because it’s just going to be word-salad .

It can be incredibly hard but by removing emotion from the situation you aren’t going to provide them any real ammo to use.

If you remain indifferent they aren’t going to be able to manipulate your emotions the same way that they can if they see that they are getting a rise out of you. Once this happens they will most likely get bored and find a new target to manipulate.

#4. Make yourself the center of attention

Someone with narcissistic personality disorder is ultimately insecure and needs attention in order to feel validated.

If you are in a group setting and want the narcissist to leave you alone, make yourself the center of attention.

“et narcissists can be hyper-sensitive, exploding at the smallest perceived slight. When they don’t get their way or are not the center of attention, they may lash out or regress to a sulking, childlike state.” - Psychology Today

If a narcissist isn’t getting the spotlight they are either going to leave, or they are going to try to divert the attention towards themselves, but regardless you are likely going to get them off your back.

Please keep in mind that everyone’s situation with a narcissist is going to be different.

For me, I was able to go no contact, blocked my ex on all social media, and I haven’t heard from him in a few years. With my family members, I set strong boundaries and know to tread lightly when I am with them.

Ultimately I want to provide these resources so that you can protect your emotions and feelings because you deserve to have healthy relationships, not ones where you are being manipulated.

