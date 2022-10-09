Opinion: A Narcissist Will Start A Smear Campaign If You End The Relationship

Recently I had a client explain how they were absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how their narcissistic ex responded to the end of their relationship.

“How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know? Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Unfortunately, yes, this happens all the time especially if you are the one ending the relationship with someone who has narcissist personality disorder.

The smear campaign is born out of a combination of factors, including the need to be right and have his or her “truth” become the prevailing script, retaining status and standing (making sure that his or her inner hidden shame doesn’t become public), and maintaining control of his or her image.-Psychology Today

Regardless of the reason why the narcissist is acting this way it’s still going to be difficult to know how to navigate the situation.

Here is what I would recommend you do if you are currently going through a smear campaign.

Accept that there are certain things you cannot control

Ultimately we cannot control what someone is saying behind our backs. If someone wants to go launch a smear campaign they can do it.

If you have children or are involved in legal battles I highly recommend writing everything down that you can, keeping all messages, and possibly even voice recording to showcase what is happening.

If you do not have children I recommend going no contact and blocking them on everything, especially on social media.

If they don’t have access to your life it will be harder for them to get to the other people that are part of it.

Accept that they will inevitably play the victim

When I left my abusive relationship the narcissist told all of his friends that I had been cheating on him.

It wasn’t true at all, in fact, he had been cheating on me but the word quickly spread like wildfire and all of his friends treated me horribly whenever they saw me in public.

Although it was horrible I quickly realized that if these people were going to believe his lies and turn a blind eye to his abusive behavior they weren’t people that I wanted in my life anyway.

Don’t try to defend yourself, stay calm, and remember that actions speak louder than words.

Accept that fighting back is futile

Normally my advice isn’t to roll over and play dead, but when it comes to fighting or trying to argue your point to a narcissist… I have to stand by the fact you need to just walk away.

It’s important to realize that the narcissist has most likely been painting you as the villain for some time now in order to ensure that their story adds up.

The more you fight back, the more ammo you give the narcissist. Instead, as hard as I know this is, try your absolute best not to react.

However, keep in mind that if you don’t react you aren’t providing any weight to their claims that you are “psycho” and “crazy.”

They are going to slander your reputation regardless of what you do, so just try to let it roll off your back.

Accept that what you are going through is extremely difficult

This isn’t a random person starting rumors about you. This is someone you once loved trying to break you and destroy your reputation.

A phase I hear all the time that absolutely breaks my heart is the following.

Maybe they’re right, maybe I’m the bad person…

The reality is that you were with someone who was manipulative and abusive and even though you have left, they still want to find a way to hurt you.

It is extremely important to remind yourself that what you are going through is hard but it is a result of someone else's insecurity and hatred. It has nothing to do with you.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/tech-support/201906/dealing-the-narcissists-smear-campaign

