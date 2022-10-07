Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them.

Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

If this is your current situation it is extremely important to learn how to deal with them in a way that will protect you and keep your boundaries in check in order to prevent constant manipulation from occurring.

This isn’t something that comes easily. For example, I have a younger brother who has narcissistic personality disorder and it took me years to figure out the best way to navigate our relationship.

Based on my own personal trial and error here are the top five things I don’t recommend doing when dealing with a narcissist.

#1. Don’t try to justify yourself

Many years ago I was put on blast by my narcissistic brother in the middle of dinner with our family. He went on a rant about how horrible I was, how I would end up dying alone, and how all of the struggles in his life were because I had abandoned him.

By “abandoning him” I had gone to college, leaving him living at home with our father. Although my leaving had been primarily and solely to further my education it didn’t matter in his eyes.

At first, I tried to justify leaving but eventually realized that my logical explanations were falling on deaf ears.

So… I stopped. The reality is that he is always going to believe I abandoned him because he has created that narrative in his mind.

Justifying your actions and trying to reason with a narcissist is a waste of effort.

#2. Try not to give them ammo

Your personal insecurities or “flaws” are what the Narcissist wants in order to have more ammo.

Do everything you can not to give it to them because they will use it when you are most vulnerable in order to manipulate or embarrass you.

During family holidays I am very careful what I disclose when my brother is around because I know he will latch on to it. Finances, personal developments, anything that is going “wrong” in my life, I made sure that it was all off-limits.

Although to this day he will try asking pointed questions and digging to get more information I keep things as surface level as I can and keep the focus on him because that’s where he wants it to be anyway.

#3. Don’t try to justify their outrageous behavior

A couple of years ago my boyfriend came to meet my father and brothers for the first time. I have a good relationship with my older brother who is the polar opposite of my younger brother.

We were all chatting and decided it would be fun to play a card game and we invited my younger brother to join us. He scowled and answered, “only if we play video games after.”

We all paused and I answered, “I’m not sure what we will do afterward but right now we would love for you to join us.”

My response sent him into a rage and he ranted about how we never did what he wanted to do, packed up his things while screaming at us, and got into his car and drove the twelve hours back to where he lives.

After the dust settled my father and older brother tried to justify his behavior whereas my boyfriend and I didn’t comment because we knew how completely dysfunctional his actions were.

#4. Don’t waste your time waiting for an apology

After his thanksgiving rage and dramatic exit usually, you would think you could expect some sort of explanation or apology.

That’s wasted time with a Narcissist because you are never going to get a real and sincere apology.

My brother never admitted responsibility for his actions and when my father called him for an explanation as to why he had stormed out he blamed us for always excluding him.

The only time I’ve ever heard him apologize wasn’t genuine and it was defensive.

Saying, “I’m sorry that you’re so sensitive” is not an apology and is a projection of the blame on the victim in the situation.

#5. Don’t hope that they will change

For a long time, I tried to help my brother and was so hopeful that he could get help for his behavior.

I pleaded with my family to call out his manipulative and self-serving behaviors. I pleaded for them to stop enabling him at every turn.

My cries fell on deaf ears and to this day he is enabled and we no longer have a close relationship because of how toxic and one-sided our relationship became.

At this point in my life, I have accepted that someone with narcissistic personality disorder is on a journey that is self-serving. Doing this allowed me to stop having unrealistic expectations for my brother and enabled me to set healthy boundaries for the sake of my own sanity.

The reality is that a narcissist will only change if they want to and get intensive therapy for the rest of their lives.

It’s also important to remember that this is a personality disorder. They are aware of what they are doing. They are aware that they are hurting the people around them.

They simply don’t care.