Opinion: Dating WIth Trust Issues Means Rejection Can Feel Like The End Of The World

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4Qmb_0iQ6dDsa00
halilcan ozener/Unsplash

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David.

David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

However, it quickly became apparent that things weren’t going to be a walk in the park.

I felt like I was trying to break down a wall that was ten stories high. The longer we dated, the more David revealed that made me realize he was not in a good headspace. In fact, he was extremely fragile and carried a ton of hurt and trust issues from a previous relationship.

Now, please don’t misconstrue this as me saying that you shouldn’t date someone who has a lack of trust due to damaging events in their past.

It’s just important to know what you are up against if someone struggles to trust and has their walls up sky high.

Here are some signs that you may be dating someone who has major trust issues due to past hurts/traumas in their life.

They may be insecure and need constant reassuring

In the beginning, I saw slight glimpses into David’s lack of confidence. For example, jokes were dangerous because if they were directed at him in any way, shape, or form, he would become defensive and take them to heart.

I learned later that David didn’t just randomly need sporadic reassuring due to a lack of confidence. He needed it quite often because his ex-girlfriend had cheated on him after four years of dating.

In the beginning, he didn’t need much reassurance but as work stress mounted he became more and more insecure about our relationship.

“When everyday stresses intrude into our protected space or an unexpected relationship problem disturbs our calm, we may begin to feel insecure and self-doubting. We may also begin to doubt our partner’s love, loyalty, and trustworthiness.” -Psychalive

I’ll be honest. Although I had sympathy for him, the constant reassuring began to become absolutely exhausting.

Rejection to them feels like the end of the world

Much of the work stress David was going through was because he was up for a promotion at work. Unfortunately, he didn’t get it and the promotion went to his coworker who had been with the company a little longer.

Logically it made sense and leadership even took David aside to explain why they had gone with the other candidate but their words fell on deaf ears.

David was absolutely devastated and kept saying over and over that they hadn’t chosen him and he had trusted them when they said that he would most likely get the promotion. Ultimately their decision was strictly for business reasons but he couldn’t help but take it personally.

His failure to handle rejection in a healthy way wasn’t just with the promotion either. If a friend couldn’t hang out, or if I was busy, David would take it personally, believing that it had to do solely with him instead of trusting them when they said that they were simply busy.

Their mood can be all over the place

One moment things would be great and the next I would be left wondering what I had done to cause David's emotional stress yet again.

For example, I remember spending Valentine’s Day together and we had a great start to the day. We grabbed a coffee, went ice skating, saw a movie, and it was extremely fun. However… things took a turn when I had an allergic reaction to a nut (yes, it was a legit allergic reaction) and had to take some Benadryl.

At first, I managed to hang in there because David had planned a romantic dinner and it was lovely. However… I was so drowsy I told him after we ate that I needed to call it a night.

Side note, David struggled with chronic depression, and when it hit, it was something that he couldn’t control. I learned after our relationship that depression is common with individuals who have long-standing trust issues.

After telling David that the night was over, his mood instantly went from happy to sad and it sent me reeling. No matter how much I tried to tell him that I had an amazing day, he was completely depressed.

They may not trust that you will stay

The more that David vocalized his worry about me leaving, the more that I worried that I was going to leave because he kept putting the thought into my head over and over.

I thought that over time things would improve, but they got worse and worse until I couldn’t take it anymore.

At the time, I was young and didn’t take the time to understand where David was coming from. I truly wasn’t willing to put in the work to love him because it wasn’t “easy.”

Although he started therapy I didn’t feel like waiting around to see the end result.

David’s fears became a reality. I ended up walking away due to my frustration and the fact that he still didn’t trust me.

Years later, after I went through my own experiences of trauma, I ran into David again with a mutual group of friends. This time I was the broken one.

David listened as I told him that I had just left an abusive relationship and over the years my family had fallen apart. He was kind and empathetic. Then he told me about his life. He had found an amazing woman who understood where he was coming from. They had gotten married and he was a father.

He also had worked on himself. David said he had gone to therapy and begun taking care of himself. He looked fantastic and was in such a better place than when we dated. David taught me that no one is less loveable because they have baggage due to previous relationships.

The right person for us will take the time to understand the baggage and trauma that we carry and will show us that some people can be fully trusted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# psychology# mental health# communication

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31955 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs That You Are Trapped In A Financially Abusive Relationship

Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in from both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.

Read full story

Opinion: A Letter To A Loved One That Is In A Toxic Relationship

I have known you since we were very young. Your heart is the most beautiful one that I have ever known. You never gossip about others. You hold secrets close to your heart. You have always been wild and non-conforming and… free.

Read full story

Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist

I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Toxic Behaviors Almost Ended My Relationship

It was the night of my boyfriend’s brother’s engagement party and I was in one of the rooms in a fancy rented mansion having a full-blown panic attack. After recovering and regaining my composure I acted like nothing was wrong and went back to socialize.

Read full story

Opinion: Reactions To Expect When You Break Up With a Narcissist

Almost a decade ago I made the choice to walk away from a relationship that involved narcissistic abuse. However, I was completely unaware of what was going to happen next. Because I wasn’t educated or prepared, I ended up falling for my ex’s tricks a second time.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Relationship Doubts Can Be A Sign Something Is Off

I’m not sure if it’s that time of year when relationships seem to fall apart, or if it’s that so many of us are struggling with the current environment, but I’ve been having a lot of conversations with friends about their relationships. Many are frustrated with how things are going, and some are unsure if they are with the right partner.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: How To Make A Narcissist Leave You Alone

Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.

Read full story

Opinion: Unflattering Dating Behaviors Common In New Relationships

When I was younger I was excited to start dating and to find someone that was the right fit for me. However, I quickly noticed a pattern in my love life that wasn’t exactly what I had planned.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: As We Get Older Our Understanding of Love Evolves

Recently my best friend and I were talking about how different our adult relationships are from what we imagined when we were younger. Visions of Prince Charming sweeping us off of our feet abounded in our minds… but that certainly wasn’t what happened.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Their Relationships To Self-Serve

It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Love Does Not Run Out, It Is An Infinite Resource

“Don’t you get tired of having so many relationships and so many heartbreaks?”. Years ago I rolled my eyes at the question from my eternally criticizing father. “You’re not going to have anything left. Every time that you’re in a relationship and you give your heart away, it splits in two. You give away part of your soul.”

Read full story

Opinion: Small Mistakes Are The Most Damaging To Relationships Long-Term

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Always Be Unstable

Time and time again I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Start A Smear Campaign If You End The Relationship

Recently I had a client explain how they were absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how their narcissistic ex responded to the end of their relationship. “How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know?Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Read full story
13 comments

Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story
23 comments

Opinion: If You Enjoy Trying To Make Your Partner "Better" You May Have a Savior Complex

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Disney Provided A Narrative That Relationships Would End Up In Happily Ever After

Several years ago a song began trending on Tiktok by salem ilesetalking about how Disney tricked us when it comes to our romantic relationships. Unfortunately, the lyrics ring quite true and my feelings about Disney have changed over the last decade or so.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Pay Attention To Warning Signs That Your Relationship Is In Trouble

A few years ago I had two friends who were dating, named Cara and Robert. In the beginning, I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, and similar hobbies, and, on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: After Trust Is Broken it Will Be Difficult to Rebuild

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy