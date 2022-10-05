Opinion: Sometimes We Are In Denial About Our Partner Losing Interest

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wKl5_0iN4ANfo00
Falaq Lazuardi/Unsplash

College was the first time in my life when I got dumped. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended we went back to his dorm room and he told me that he didn’t like me in “that way” anymore.

Trying to stay calm, I walked out and called one of my best friends who offered to pick me up without hesitation. The moment she arrived I was bawling and feeling as if my nineteen-year-old heart had shattered into a million pieces.

Once the fog settled and I was able to actually reflect on the last couple of months Andrew and I had spent together, it was obvious that he had been losing interest in me for some time.

I should have realized that he was about to break up with me, but I had continually refused to admit his obvious disinterest in our relationship and our future.

He began putting me on the back burner when it came to his friends.

“Yeah man, I’ll be there.”

Andrew hung up the phone and I glanced over the table at him. We were in the college cafeteria eating lunch and he had barely said a word to me.

“Who was that?”

“Oh, just Tim. He’s rounding up the boys to hang out Friday night.” Andrew kept his eyes on his phone.

“We have tickets to see a concert Andrew, we bought them weeks ago.”

“I’m so sorry, I completely forgot. Can you get a friend to go with you?” His eyes still remained on his phone.

If I’m honest with myself, that was the moment I knew that something was wrong. Andrew never used to forget when we had plans and it had become a regular occurrence.

Instead of calling him out on his behavior, I remained silent because I didn't want to start a fight.

He stopped talking about the future.

It was Thanksgiving and Andrew had just met my family for the first time. My father took an instant liking to Andrew. In fact, he gave Andrew such an intense goodbye hug that he lifted Andrew’s body entirely off the ground.

While driving back home to school Andrew looked over and me and smiled.

“I could see myself marrying you. We’re so good together.”

Butterflies fluttered in my stomach where I heard those words. I was so enamored with Andrew and this was the first time he had ever mentioned us sticking together in the future. We began to make future plans and daydream about our lives after college.

Fast forward to a few months later and the future was no longer mentioned. Over winter break when I brought up making plans for that summer Andrew just said that we could see how things were going but he didn’t want to overcommit himself.

I ignored the warning bells that were going off inside my head.

He admitted he wasn’t sure about me.

This is absolutely humiliating to admit but Andrew actually said he wanted to end things. I discovered this was because I decided to snoop one day when he was at my apartment taking a shower.

While I could still hear the water running I lifted up his laptop screen, my heart pounding. It wasn’t hard to access the message to his best friend because his Facebook page was already open.

Yeah… I just don’t know if I want to be with her anymore. We are young so what’s the point of having a relationship now?

I stared at the words as my brain tried to process what I was reading. We had been dating for almost a year and he said he wanted to be in a relationship.

Realizing that I couldn't say I had seen it because I would seem jealous and insane, I exited out of the computer window and plastered on a fake smile when he came back into the room.

I pushed what I had seen to the back of my mind and hope he hadn’t meant what he said.

He stopped spending time with me.

In the weeks leading up to the break-up, Andrew was full of excuses for why we couldn’t hang out, but we would still see each other every couple of days.

Things progressed from hanging out at his convenience, to not seeing each other at all. Andrew would take hours to respond to texts, and constantly gave excuses. It was frustrating but when I asked if something was wrong he would just say that he was slammed with classes and that things would get better soon.

I knew that our mutual friends were having a party over the weekend so I got dressed up and carpooled with some friends. We got there and Andrew was in the corner. When he saw me he smiled, I smiled, and my heart broke a little right then and there.

“Hey, do you want to get out of here?” he asked me a couple of hours later and I knew that he was about to break up with me.

Cue the shock and tears. Part of me was shocked because no one ever wants to admit to themselves that they are about to be dumped and denial is a powerful tool. But I have to admit that deep down I wasn’t surprised. I had known this was coming.

After the relationship with Andrew, I learned to pay more attention to the subtle signs that someone wasn’t interested in me instead of just ignoring them.

When I reflect back on that relationship I am able to see a clear picture that my denial wouldn’t let me see before. Andrew had shown me time and time again that he wasn't fully committed to our relationship. I just had been so enamored by him that I latched on to small kernels of hope, believing I would eventually change his mind.

Hope is usually a good and powerful emotion but in Andrew’s case, I used it as an excuse to be in denial while clinging on to a relationship that wasn’t right for either of us.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# mental health# psychology# self

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31884 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Small Mistakes Are The Most Damaging To Relationships Long-Term

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Always Be Unstable

Time and time again I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Start A Smear Campaign If You End The Relationship

Recently I had a client explain how they were absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how their narcissistic ex responded to the end of their relationship. “How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know?Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: Dating WIth Trust Issues Means Rejection Can Feel Like The End Of The World

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: If You Enjoy Trying To Make Your Partner "Better" You May Have a Savior Complex

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Disney Provided A Narrative That Relationships Would End Up In Happily Ever After

Several years ago a song began trending on Tiktok by salem ilesetalking about how Disney tricked us when it comes to our romantic relationships. Unfortunately, the lyrics ring quite true and my feelings about Disney have changed over the last decade or so.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Pay Attention To Warning Signs That Your Relationship Is In Trouble

A few years ago I had two friends who were dating, named Cara and Robert. In the beginning, I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, and similar hobbies, and, on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: After Trust Is Broken it Will Be Difficult to Rebuild

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: At the Beginning of My Toxic Relationship The Red Flags Went Completely Over My Head

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Having Compassion Towards A Narcissist Is Dangerous

When I was growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. My kindness stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Healing From An Unhealthy Relationship Takes Time and Patience

Growing up I had a crush on my neighbor, Phil. Shortly after my sixteenth birthday, I ran into him at the cafe where he worked, and he blatantly flirted with me at the checkout counter. I left with a huge crush on my cute neighbor. A couple of days later Phil and I hung out, which in my small town, meant going to get ice cream and sitting in his beaten-up minivan.

Read full story

Opinion: You Can Have A Relationship With A Narcissist But It Will Be One-Sided

From a young age, we develop certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not necessarily true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships. That being said, many victims of narcissistic abuse ask the following question:

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Educate Yourself On How To Communicate With A Trauma Survivor

Years ago I remember a moment when my trauma resurfaced during a disagreement between me and my now husband. In this situation, my heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Seemingly Insignificant Behaviors Have The Potential Of Evolving Into Red Flags

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Majority of Ex-Lovers Cannot Remain Friends

When I was in college I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we were together for almost a year.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Handle Paranoia In Your Relationship To Prevent Spiraling

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Learning That You Can't Convince Someone To Love You Is A Hard Lesson

Recently I stumbled across a photo from over a decade ago. It’s an old-school selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Psychological Abuse Happens Slowly Over A Period Of Time

I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only would I leave the relationship with horrific trauma, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy