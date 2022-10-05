Opinion: Handle Paranoia In Your Relationship To Prevent Spiraling

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLiUz_0iMIQkJr00
Hannah Busing/Unsplash

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship.

“I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”

“Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

We are all guilty at times of being paranoid in our relationship but we have to get paranoia under control as it can take hold of us and cause us to sabotage ourselves.

As a survivor of not only abusive relationships but ones with extreme infidelity, I’ve had to work extra hard to not let all of my paranoid thoughts come out toward my partner.

Doubt naturally creeps in at times but this is how I’ve worked through it the paranoia I’ve had throughout my relationship.

#1. I resist the urge to blow up my partner’s phone

I’m the kind of person that feels like I should update my partner when I’m out and about.

My partner, on the other hand, is not that kind of person and I’ve had to restructure my behavior.

There are times that I’m extremely tempted to text him when he is out with friends but I remind myself that I trust him and the only reason I want to blow him up is because of me.

Luckily my partner is aware of how much I tend to worry and he is fabulous at sending me updates without me even asking for them.

#2. I’ve started to identify the root of my worry

When I first started dating my partner I realized that I was absolutely paranoid even though he had done absolutely nothing to make me distrust him.

I began journaling my thoughts and feelings whenever the paranoia would arise and it became apparent that my distrust stemmed from as early as my childhood.

Due to being left by both my parents and other family members on various occasions, I have abandonment issues to the max. As much as I can hide it on the surface, it’s something that I have to deal with even after we have been dating for over three years.

Facing my fears and accepting them has made it easier to heal. Now and then the fear will surface but it’s much more manageable now that I know exactly why I’m feeling the way I feel.

#3. I don’t make plans just because he has them

A year or so ago my partner and I were driving and he mentioned that he was thinking about flying to see one of his friends in California for the weekend.

“Fine, then I’m going to Washington to see my friends.”

I said the words without thinking because for some reason I felt absolutely panicked at the thought of my partner being off having fun while I was stuck at home alone.

“Where did that come from?” My partner looked at me and I looked down at my hands, ashamed at my outburst.

“I don’t know.”

At that moment I realized that I had to face my fears of being alone. Now, instead of trying to fill up my calendar when he leaves, I focus on my feelings and if I want to stay home, I stay home.

#4. I try to communicate my feelings to my partner

A couple of years ago my partner was out at a work event. He ended up going out with his colleagues afterward and didn’t let me know what was going on.

I texted him and he responded but by the time he got back to me, it was too late… I had completely spiraled.

He came home and I was up and obviously frantic. Understandably he was completely confused as to why I was so upset but the reality is that my reaction had nothing to do with him… it had everything to do with my previous relationships.

At that exact moment I didn’t want to explain but the next day I told my partner the truth. In the past, I had an emotionally abusive partner who would go out for days at a time and not tell me where he was. This resulted in my paranoia which hadn’t existed previously

Luckily, my partner has been extremely understanding and loving throughout it all. Most of us struggle with paranoia in our relationships. I believe that it’s normal, but communicating and having a strategy, can make life easier for both partners.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# self# psychology# mental health

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31884 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Small Mistakes Are The Most Damaging To Relationships Long-Term

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Always Be Unstable

Time and time again I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Start A Smear Campaign If You End The Relationship

Recently I had a client explain how they were absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how their narcissistic ex responded to the end of their relationship. “How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know?Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: Dating WIth Trust Issues Means Rejection Can Feel Like The End Of The World

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: If You Enjoy Trying To Make Your Partner "Better" You May Have a Savior Complex

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Disney Provided A Narrative That Relationships Would End Up In Happily Ever After

Several years ago a song began trending on Tiktok by salem ilesetalking about how Disney tricked us when it comes to our romantic relationships. Unfortunately, the lyrics ring quite true and my feelings about Disney have changed over the last decade or so.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Pay Attention To Warning Signs That Your Relationship Is In Trouble

A few years ago I had two friends who were dating, named Cara and Robert. In the beginning, I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, and similar hobbies, and, on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: After Trust Is Broken it Will Be Difficult to Rebuild

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: At the Beginning of My Toxic Relationship The Red Flags Went Completely Over My Head

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Having Compassion Towards A Narcissist Is Dangerous

When I was growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. My kindness stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Healing From An Unhealthy Relationship Takes Time and Patience

Growing up I had a crush on my neighbor, Phil. Shortly after my sixteenth birthday, I ran into him at the cafe where he worked, and he blatantly flirted with me at the checkout counter. I left with a huge crush on my cute neighbor. A couple of days later Phil and I hung out, which in my small town, meant going to get ice cream and sitting in his beaten-up minivan.

Read full story

Opinion: You Can Have A Relationship With A Narcissist But It Will Be One-Sided

From a young age, we develop certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not necessarily true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships. That being said, many victims of narcissistic abuse ask the following question:

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Educate Yourself On How To Communicate With A Trauma Survivor

Years ago I remember a moment when my trauma resurfaced during a disagreement between me and my now husband. In this situation, my heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Sometimes We Are In Denial About Our Partner Losing Interest

College was the first time in my life when I got dumped. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended we went back to his dorm room and he told me that he didn’t like me in “that way” anymore.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Seemingly Insignificant Behaviors Have The Potential Of Evolving Into Red Flags

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Majority of Ex-Lovers Cannot Remain Friends

When I was in college I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we were together for almost a year.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Learning That You Can't Convince Someone To Love You Is A Hard Lesson

Recently I stumbled across a photo from over a decade ago. It’s an old-school selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Psychological Abuse Happens Slowly Over A Period Of Time

I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only would I leave the relationship with horrific trauma, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy