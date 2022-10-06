Opinion: Narcissists Use Social Media As A Weapon

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26v8nZ_0iLYUdHt00
Candice Picard/Unsplash

Lately, I’ve noticed a terrifying trend with the content creators, therapists, and bloggers that I follow who deal with narcissistic abuse. Many of the women/men that were victims of abuse and trying to share their healing journey are being stalked by their narcissistic exes online.

The reality is that social media is a dangerous tool, especially in the hands of someone manipulative and abusive.

When we put our entire lives online for the world to see, we are putting ourselves at risk to have that information used for evil instead of good.

Based on personal experiences and the stories of several survivors, this is how a narcissist can utilize social media to their advantage.

#1. They can learn what you like in order to mirror you

You have to remember that someone who has narcissistic personality disorder doesn’t want to get to know you because they are truly interested in you. They want to get to know your strengths/weaknesses so that they know how to manipulate you further down the line.

Having access to your social media accounts can give them an easy way to find out more about your likes, interests, hobbies, and desires. -Shahida Arabi

Unfortunately, we live in a day and age where our online profiles can give a complete stranger information about what we like, where we live, who our friends are, and where our lives have taken us.

I remember early in my relationship with the narcissist where he would claim to like the same things as me (musicals and dance) and later on, I learned he didn’t at all. I suspect he looked at my social media prior to us dating and he mirrored my interests.

#2. They can use it to play the victim

The moment that I ended things with my narcissistic ex, he immediately posted a quote from a Bob Dylan song we used to listen to while driving in the car.

“I gave her my heart but she wanted my soul… but don’t think twice it’s alright.”

The quote was up within the hour that I had broken up with him, and the flurry of comments poured in. Everyone asked what was wrong, how they could help, that he deserved better, and he was loving it.

I remember reading comments where he told people that I had cheated on him, never really loved him, and that I had broken his heart.

The reality is that I ended things because he had gone from emotionally abusing me to trying to physically abuse me, but it didn’t seem to matter. He knew how to play the victim role immediately online, and his harem was happy to stick by his side.

#3. They can cyber-stalk, harass, and smear your name

There is a woman I know who began creating content after breaking up with her narcissistic ex where she exposed his abusive antics in a series of videos.

Since then, her ex and his new source of supply have been stalking her videos. They constantly report the videos as inappropriate, leave dozens of cruel comments, and the new supply has even created an account where she posts old photos and videos of narcissistic’s now ex-girlfriend.

“Abusive narcissists can create numerous anonymous accounts to “troll” and stalk their former victims on their various social media platforms, post the victim’s intimate photos or personal information, hack into their accounts, stage smear campaigns online, or even create fake accounts of the victim in an attempt to ruin the victim’s reputation.” -Psychcentral

The creator posted a video where she wondered out loud if she was doing the right thing. Should she keep telling her story or retreat into the background in order to avoid even more harassment?

#4. They can flaunt their new source of supply

Three days after things ended between my narcissistic ex and me, a photo showed up online. The photo showed him with a girl sitting on his lap at our old favorite restaurant. She was kissing his cheek, and he had a huge smile on his face. The caption read: she’s my everything.

Now, I wasn’t naive enough to believe that he didn’t speak to other women. However, the fact that he already had a new girlfriend lined up was shocking to me and it really messed with my head.

I should have deleted my social media account and blocked both my ex and his new girlfriend immediately. Instead, I watched their love story unravel in front of my eyes exactly as he had most likely intended.

Social media gives narcissists the ability to showcase their new relationships and show the old supply that they mean/meant nothing.

Don’t let this stop you from telling your story

This isn’t meant to scare survivors. I simply want to educate you that you are aware of how a narcissist can use your information against you.

None of this stopped me from telling my story. I was scared of what would happen, but I also knew that I needed to help the numerous victims that were in the same situation and needed to have their experiences validated.

The creator I mentioned previously? She didn’t retreat into the background. Instead of caving in, she showed her ex and his new supply that they couldn’t tear her down because she had her group of supporters behind her. She has continued to tell her story and has tens of thousands of followers that are inspired by her every single day.

Sources:

https://esteemology.com/the-narcissist-and-his-harem-why-you-should-decline-membership/

https://psychcentral.com/blog/recovering-narcissist/2019/10/can-you-spot-a-narcissist-online-3-surprising-behaviors-which-reveal-predators-in-cyberspace#1

# relationships# mental health# psychology# narcissist# social media

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31855 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

13 comments
13 comments

Opinion: Dating WIth Trust Issues Means Rejection Can Feel Like The End Of The World

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

Read full story

Opinion: If You Enjoy Trying To Make Your Partner "Better" You May Have a Savior Complex

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Disney Provided A Narrative That Relationships Would End Up In Happily Ever After

Several years ago a song began trending on Tiktok by salem ilesetalking about how Disney tricked us when it comes to our romantic relationships. Unfortunately, the lyrics ring quite true and my feelings about Disney have changed over the last decade or so.

3 comments
3 comments

Opinion: Pay Attention To Warning Signs That Your Relationship Is In Trouble

A few years ago I had two friends who were dating, named Cara and Robert. In the beginning, I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, and similar hobbies, and, on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

1 comments
1 comments

Opinion: After Trust Is Broken it Will Be Difficult to Rebuild

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

4 comments
4 comments

Opinion: At the Beginning of My Toxic Relationship The Red Flags Went Completely Over My Head

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

2 comments
2 comments

Opinion: Having Compassion Towards A Narcissist Is Dangerous

When I was growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. My kindness stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

9 comments
9 comments

Opinion: Healing From An Unhealthy Relationship Takes Time and Patience

Growing up I had a crush on my neighbor, Phil. Shortly after my sixteenth birthday, I ran into him at the cafe where he worked, and he blatantly flirted with me at the checkout counter. I left with a huge crush on my cute neighbor. A couple of days later Phil and I hung out, which in my small town, meant going to get ice cream and sitting in his beaten-up minivan.

Read full story

Opinion: You Can Have A Relationship With A Narcissist But It Will Be One-Sided

From a young age, we develop certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not necessarily true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships. That being said, many victims of narcissistic abuse ask the following question:

5 comments
5 comments

Opinion: Educate Yourself On How To Communicate With A Trauma Survivor

Years ago I remember a moment when my trauma resurfaced during a disagreement between me and my now husband. In this situation, my heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

1 comments
1 comments

Opinion: Sometimes We Are In Denial About Our Partner Losing Interest

College was the first time in my life when I got dumped. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended we went back to his dorm room and he told me that he didn’t like me in “that way” anymore.

2 comments
2 comments

Opinion: Seemingly Insignificant Behaviors Have The Potential Of Evolving Into Red Flags

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.

1 comments
1 comments

Opinion: The Majority of Ex-Lovers Cannot Remain Friends

When I was in college I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we were together for almost a year.

3 comments
3 comments

Opinion: Handle Paranoia In Your Relationship To Prevent Spiraling

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story

Opinion: Learning That You Can't Convince Someone To Love You Is A Hard Lesson

Recently I stumbled across a photo from over a decade ago. It’s an old-school selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

2 comments
2 comments

Opinion: Psychological Abuse Happens Slowly Over A Period Of Time

I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only would I leave the relationship with horrific trauma, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.

4 comments
4 comments

Opinion: Without Cultivating Strong Boundaries People Will Take Advantage Of You

I mention the importance of boundaries constantly. Whether it’s pertaining to my personal or my professional life, I hone in on them because for the first part of my life I didn’t even know what a boundary was.

2 comments
2 comments

Opinion: Don't Put Up With Being Someone's Rebound Relationship

When I first moved to the city I have now lived in for almost five years, I was excited to check out the online dating scene. There were fun dates, mediocre dates, and all-together terrible dates. At times it was disheartening but it was my first time ever trying out online dating so I was trying to keep an open mind.

Read full story

