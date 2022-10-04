Opinion: Don't Put Up With Being Someone's Rebound Relationship

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S7mAA_0iKsVGIU00
outsidethccn dsgn/Unsplash

When I first moved to the city I have now lived in for almost five years, I was excited to check out the online dating scene. There were fun dates, mediocre dates, and all-together terrible dates. At times it was disheartening but it was my first time ever trying out online dating so I was trying to keep an open mind.

One Friday night I headed out to meet a new date but not expecting anything exciting. I arrived at the bar and instantly recognized the man from his profile picture and my heart stopped in its tracks. He was absolutely gorgeous. Tyler gave me butterflies and from the moment that I laid eyes on him, I was hooked.

We had a fantastic night and many more dates. I realized I would love to have a relationship with Tyler, but something seemed off; I began to realize that he didn’t have the same intentions.

These are the signs that all put together, made me realize that I was Tyler’s rebound.

#1. He had recently gotten divorced.

Tyler failed to disclose this information on our first few dates, and then dropped the bomb on me one morning with a sheepish look on his face. His divorce had been finalized just one month prior to our first date.

The reason for his divorce made sense, and the divorce itself wasn’t a red flag. His ex-wife and he had married extremely young, they had been high-school sweethearts. Unfortunately, as they grew older they grew apart instead of growing together and decided they were better off parting ways.

But I felt my heart sinking. He had just ended a major partnership, while I had been single for some time and was ready to find the right relationship.

Although he did his best to convince me that night that it wasn’t a big deal, I made a mental note in the back of my mind… fresh off of the divorce train, check.

#2. He called me his girlfriend but didn’t want to commit.

At first, Tyler was texting me every day, constantly making plans, and even referring to me as his girlfriend. We seemed to be headed down the relationship road. But about a month into our “relationship” that I saw a glimpse of how much he didn’t want to actually commit.

After making plans to hang out over the weekend, he was hard to reach. When he finally responed to my texts, he said he was tired and he wanted to hang out at home and chill. When I reminded him we’d made plans, he shot back that he hadn’t committed to anything and that I was being needy.

That was the first of many nights when I would try to make plans and Tyler would refuse to commit to anything until the very last minute.

#3. He didn’t want to grieve or accept the loss of his marriage.

Grieving a relationship is one of the most important parts of the healing process. Tyler didn’t want to grieve his divorce at all and refused to accept that he had just gone through a traumatic life event.

I knew the divorce was such a hard thing for him to face was because he didn’t want to talk about it except when he had a few drinks…and then it was all that he wanted to talk about. For hours he would prattle on about the reasons why it happened, the reasons why they couldn’t manage to work things out.

He said that he didn’t want to grieve but it was obvious that he was grieving, in an unhealthy way.

The more that he tried to portray his divorce as, “whatever” the more alarm bells went off in my head.

Either he didn’t take marriage seriously which was a red flag, or he didn’t want to deal with the emotional aftermath of his break-up which was also a red flag.

#4. His ex was at the forefront of his mind.

The straw that finally caused me to call it quits with Tyler was the fact that I felt like I was living in his ex-wife’s shadow.

At times he would tell me all of the things she had done that drove him absolutely crazy. Other times something would trigger a fond memory and he would tell me a long-winded story about all of the fun they had together. Obviously, it didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that he wasn’t over their relationship.

I also had a sinking suspicion that she had been the one to end things, and that if she called him he would be running back into his arms. Although I am an understanding person in general, I wasn’t about to play second fiddle to someone’s ex-wife. I decided it was time to cut things off.

He wasn’t ready to be in a relationship and had jumped into a rebound relationship with me instead of dealing with his past.

For a long time, I repeated this pattern — developing feelings for people like Tyler and overlooking the blatant red flags. My friends joked that I constantly went after men that were emotionally unavailable. I would settle for someone who was making me their second choice or a fallback option.

After Tyler, I was finally ready to admit that I didn’t want to be in that kind of relationship. I didn’t want to be second to the ghost of another woman like I had been so many times before.

I decided not to repeat the mistakes of my past and I learned to cut ties before I got too invested in someone who either consciously or unconsciously saw me as their rebound girl.

Instead of wasting months or even years with someone who was emotionally unavailable, I started putting myself in a position to be available to someone who would be willing to put me first, not anyone else.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# dating# self# life lessons# culture

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31884 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Small Mistakes Are The Most Damaging To Relationships Long-Term

When I was seventeen years old, my parents got divorced after thirty years of marriage. I wasn’t shocked; things had been building up for decades. After some time passed and it felt appropriate, I asked both of my parents separately what went wrong in their opinion. To my surprise, they both shared the same sentiment.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissistic Relationships Will Always Be Unstable

Time and time again I am asked the same question by people who are torn between staying and leaving their narcissistic partner. “Can I make a relationship with a narcissist work?”

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Start A Smear Campaign If You End The Relationship

Recently I had a client explain how they were absolutely flabbergasted and frustrated by how their narcissistic ex responded to the end of their relationship. “How can someone try to destroy me to strangers along with everyone I know?Is it typical that they literally take every detail of the relationship and twist it to make themselves the victim?

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines

Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: Dating WIth Trust Issues Means Rejection Can Feel Like The End Of The World

A few years ago I started dating the kindest man… let’s call him David. David was intelligent, handsome, hard-working, and motivated. When we started dating (we had been friends first) I was so excited because I felt like I had finally found someone who was a great match for me.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: If You Enjoy Trying To Make Your Partner "Better" You May Have a Savior Complex

Are you trying to “save” your partner? Are you secretly enjoying making your partner “better”? It’s a pattern I recognize not just from my friends’ relationships, but from my own.

Read full story

Opinion: Disney Provided A Narrative That Relationships Would End Up In Happily Ever After

Several years ago a song began trending on Tiktok by salem ilesetalking about how Disney tricked us when it comes to our romantic relationships. Unfortunately, the lyrics ring quite true and my feelings about Disney have changed over the last decade or so.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Pay Attention To Warning Signs That Your Relationship Is In Trouble

A few years ago I had two friends who were dating, named Cara and Robert. In the beginning, I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, and similar hobbies, and, on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: After Trust Is Broken it Will Be Difficult to Rebuild

There is a piece of my past that I don’t disclose unless absolutely necessary. When I started dating my new partner, my best friend accidentally alluded to this old incident, and when my partner questioned me, I fudged and changed the subject. But soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: At the Beginning of My Toxic Relationship The Red Flags Went Completely Over My Head

When you are in the midst of or at the very end of an unhealthy relationship, it can be easy to realize that something was… off. However, it’s important to remember that red flags are often far from obvious. They are subtle and while it’s easy to notice them in hindsight, it’s much harder when you are in the situation yourself.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Having Compassion Towards A Narcissist Is Dangerous

When I was growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. My kindness stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Healing From An Unhealthy Relationship Takes Time and Patience

Growing up I had a crush on my neighbor, Phil. Shortly after my sixteenth birthday, I ran into him at the cafe where he worked, and he blatantly flirted with me at the checkout counter. I left with a huge crush on my cute neighbor. A couple of days later Phil and I hung out, which in my small town, meant going to get ice cream and sitting in his beaten-up minivan.

Read full story

Opinion: You Can Have A Relationship With A Narcissist But It Will Be One-Sided

From a young age, we develop certain beliefs and ideas around love and relationships that are not necessarily true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships. That being said, many victims of narcissistic abuse ask the following question:

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Educate Yourself On How To Communicate With A Trauma Survivor

Years ago I remember a moment when my trauma resurfaced during a disagreement between me and my now husband. In this situation, my heart was pounding and I could feel myself shutting down completely. My partner was becoming frustrated due to my lack of response in the middle of our conversation but I couldn’t seem to get a grasp of my emotions.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Sometimes We Are In Denial About Our Partner Losing Interest

College was the first time in my life when I got dumped. My ex-boyfriend Andrew and I were at a party dancing, laughing, and putting on the outward appearance of having a blast. When the party ended we went back to his dorm room and he told me that he didn’t like me in “that way” anymore.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Seemingly Insignificant Behaviors Have The Potential Of Evolving Into Red Flags

Most of us are able to look back on our relationships and identify behaviors that were red flags. That’s great, but it’s easy to look back on red flags because they are often blatant.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Majority of Ex-Lovers Cannot Remain Friends

When I was in college I went through a very painful breakup. My boyfriend, Trevor, didn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship and decided to cut things off after we were together for almost a year.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Handle Paranoia In Your Relationship To Prevent Spiraling

I’m sure that we have all had this moment regardless of how secure we feel in our relationship. “I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it, I shouldn’t say it.”. “Who are you texting?” The question bursts out and even though I’m trying to sound as casual and sweet as possible, I know deep down that my question is coming off as jealous regardless of the tone of my voice.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Learning That You Can't Convince Someone To Love You Is A Hard Lesson

Recently I stumbled across a photo from over a decade ago. It’s an old-school selfie with me and a boy, Zach, sitting on the floor of a bookstore. We are both grinning from ear to ear and I remember feeling so incredibly happy… even though Zach was the most emotionally unavailable man I’ve ever tried to pursue.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Psychological Abuse Happens Slowly Over A Period Of Time

I was in my early twenties when I entered into a romance with a man that would attempt to break me down to absolutely nothing. Not only would I leave the relationship with horrific trauma, but I had no idea what to call what I was feeling.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy