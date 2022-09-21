Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1Gmh_0i4kQSP800
Gama Films/Unsplash

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean.

“I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Brandy’s words resonated deeply with me. I began my current relationship with undeniably toxic behaviors. Therapy and work helped me get to a much better place, but I don’t think my partner and I would still be together if I hadn't taken the time to work on myself.

Even if you don’t realize it, there is a high probability that you are bringing toxic patterns into your relationships. Here are five examples of the most common ones that I have witnessed and personally been guilty of committing.

#1. Allowing issues to turn into blazing fires instead of dealing with them early on

My best friend has a rule that I absolutely love.

When something bothers her, and she becomes annoyed with her husband, she reflects on it until the next day. If it is still bothering her, she brings it up. If she wakes up and it’s been forgotten, she doesn’t believe it was worth talking about in the first place.

There have been far too many times when I have started an argument over something irrelevant or unimportant. In those moments I have kicked myself for not waiting and really figuring out if it was worth picking a battle over.

#2. Leaving any doors slightly open, causing you to cross a line

Many of us have had a person in our lives that brings up a certain feeling. Whether it was the one who got away or an ex that stirs those sentimental memories, it can be difficult to cut them out of our lives fully.

That being said, leaving those doors even slightly cracked can is extremely dangerous. Down the road, when you and your partner fight, or when times are hard, it can be easy to romanticize those relationships.

Imagine that you are frustrated with your partner and reach out to someone else to talk about it. The next thing you know, you are using them to escape from your relationship, and it can be all too easy to do something that could be detrimental.

#3. Holding everything in until you explode

When I was growing up, my father would absolutely lose his temper every six months like clockwork.

There was often no real explanation for the outburst. All that I knew was that it was often triggered by the smallest of events and that he would end up taking it out on my mother more than us kids.

Words can never be taken away. The moment they leave our lips, they take up the air in the room and can taint years of happy memories. Communicate with your partner as much as you can, and if you need to take a walk to cool off, let them know that you need space.

#4. Assuming you know what your partner is going to say instead of listening

Recently my partner and I went on a walk, and he was telling me a story about an incident at work.

Throughout the duration of telling the story, he would pause, and I would guess his thought, believing I knew what was was next. Not only was I assumptive, but I was also downright annoying.

Whether or not you believe you know what your partner will say, don’t finish their sentence. In this instance, my partner chose not to call me out on my behavior, but I recognized that he could eventually stop confiding in me if I kept interrupting.

#5. Expecting your partner to be your entire social life

My best friend in college, Amanda, is married and has a child. From the moment she started dating her now-husband, she stopped putting really any effort into her friends.

Her wedding was the last time I saw her, as she asked for me to be a bridesmaid. Our relationship was very one-sided, and I realized that this was a pattern. The moment a new love interest appeared, she would only call me if she needed something, and her relationships always came first.

Having other relationships not only is healthy, but it allows for the two of you to miss each other. If you are together 24/7, it is going to affect your relationship and not in a good way.

Time after time, my relationships ended the same way, and it became apparent that plenty of the blame fell on me.

I have been guilty of every one of the toxic behaviors listed above at one point or another.

Until we recognize and face the toxic patterns we are bringing into our relationships, we will not change them. Set yourself up for success and take the time to look within and identify what needs to change.

After all, the more that we put into ourselves, the more we will have to give to the people we care about the most.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# psychology# mental health# dating# dating tips

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31700 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: How An Open Relationship Can Work Without Someone Getting Hurt

A few months ago, my husband and I watched the documentary on HBO, “there is no I in threesome.”. I won’t go into too many spoilers for those who haven’t seen it, but the film basically adds more basis to the fear thatsurrounds open relationships in our society.

Read full story

Opinion: People Often Miss Blatant Signs That Their Partner Is Losing Interest

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Need To Accept Certain Truths Before Healing The Mother Wound

I haven’t seen my mother in a decade. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Experience Growth After A Toxic Relationship

There is a common misconception that happiness comes immediately after leaving a toxic/abusive partner. I concur that leaving a bad relationship will always be a positive choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s all roses after you walk away.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Monogamy Isn’t The Right Path For Everyone

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Miss Small Red Flags When They Begin Dating A Narcissist

A decade ago, I was a prime target for manipulation and there were multiple relationships where I endured emotional, physical, and psychological abuse. The last relationship that caused me to look within was a narcissist that ultimately sent me down the road of learning about personality disorders and eventually helping victims heal and recover.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Is it Possible to Reboot a Healthy Relationship With an Ex?

When I was nineteen, I broke up with my first love. I was in my first year of college, whereas he was in the military, and we had slowly been growing apart. Although it was heartbreaking and we still loved each other, we decided it made sense to separate.

Read full story

Opinion: Male Narcissists Will Subtly Reveal They Don’t Respect Women

Years ago I was in a relationship with a man who had narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Ensure You And Your Partner Hold On To The Honeymoon Feeling

In my younger years, there was an addictive feeling that I couldn’t resist from the high of a new romantic interest. Getting to know someone’s quirks, the butterflies that come from that first kiss… all of it was incredibly exhilarating.

Read full story

Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Examples Of Gaslighting In Their Relationships

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: After The Narcissist Discard Victims Need To Acknowledge The Reality Of How They Were Treated

A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: For Years I Kept Attracting Damaged or Toxic Partners

For almost a decade, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story

Opinion: Slowing The Pace Of A New Relationship Allows More Time To Match Compatibility

Lisa was a childhood friend of mine that had been dating her boyfriend Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the feeling of dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: Woman Face Extra Consequences Regarding An Office Romance

I recently readan article in Marie Claire about three women who told their stories about office romance. Several of the stories ended up in marriage or a great relationship. Those had a happier ending. Another story, however, was reminiscent of the many tales of women whose careers were ruined due to an affair, such as Monica Lewinsky. In contrast, the men continued without so much as a hitch.

Read full story

Opinion: Defensiveness In Relationship Linked To Divorce

The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Can Destroy Self-Worth

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy