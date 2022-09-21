Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Is Incredibly Unhealthy

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16gZek_0i4kE50O00
Matt W Newman/Unsplash

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

“Sorry, we just hate to be apart.” She muttered as she sent a lengthy text message back to her boyfriend. Our dinner was short-lived as she rushed home to her partner, and I couldn’t help but suspect Jane’s relationship contained an element of enmeshment.

Alicia Munoz, LPC, describes enmeshment as relationships that have become so intertwined that boundaries are undifferentiated or diffused. She states that these blurred boundaries become accepted and are perceived as a sign of loyalty, love, or even safety.

Unfortunately, it is all too easy to lose ourselves in our relationship. Here are four signs that you may be enmeshed with your partner.

#1. You absorb all of their viewpoints and can’t seem to voice your own

Cindy and I had been friends for over a decade and had a regular weekly catch-up that we rarely ever missed.

A new man had walked into Cindy’s life, and she was ecstatic. They seemed to be hitting it off and quickly became very serious about each other.

As time went on, I began to notice Cindy’s opinions changing when it came to everything. Her political views changed, her morals changed, and it got to a point where Cindy opened admitted that she believed everything her boyfriend told her without question.

If you are in a relationship where you cannot voice your opinion, you will start to question what you believe and, in turn, begin to lose your sense of self.

#2. Their lousy day becomes your problem

In college, I had boyfriend that struggled to regulate his moods and day after day his attitude would constantly shift from happy to miserable and vice versa.

Instead of being able to feel empathy for him but still keep his emotions separate from mine, I would worry about him all day and constantly try to cheer him up. Whenever I was unable to change his mood, I would feel like a failure and let it affect my own emotions.

It is healthy to feel empathy for someone, but I could not see that my enmeshment with my boyfriend was not allowing me to put up any boundaries. His emotions became my emotions, and eventually, our relationship imploded because there was no separation of our feelings.

#3. Your experiences feel empty if you aren’t with your partner

The concert started, and I should have been exhilarated as it was one of my favorite bands.

Instead, I couldn’t stop thinking about my boyfriend, wondering what he was doing and if he was okay. I couldn’t help but feel that part of me was missing because he wasn’t there with me.

To an outside observer, I would have appeared to be having a blast. The sad truth, however, is that the experience felt meaningless because my boyfriend wasn’t there.

When reflecting on my past, it is easy to see that my younger self was in an unhealthy relationship. You should be able to be whole with and without your partner, and if experiences feel meaningless without them, then something is not correct.

#4. You live with constant anxiety that you wouldn’t be able to survive without them

James and I were driving in the car, coming back from a midnight night hike. Our time together was always fun and exhilarating, unlike anything that I had ever experienced.

In the midst of an enjoyable evening together I began thinking about what would happen if we didn’t work out. After all, we were only twenty years old. Immediately a horrible feeling came into my stomach, and it felt hard to breathe, imagining a world in which James no longer loved me.

When James did end up dumping me a few months later, it felt as if my heart had been ripped out of my chest. My greatest fear had come true, and although I survived, it opened my eyes to the reality that I couldn’t seem to have a healthy relationship.

Once upon a time, the most romantic phrase someone could say to me would have been, “I can’t live without you.”

Now, those words are a huge red flag when a client or a friend tells me that they have been said in their relationship.

You should be able to live without your partner, and you should still be your person whether you are apart from them or the two of you are together.

If your sense of self is fading and life feels bleak when your partner is away, it is time to do some extensive self-work to ensure that you are no longer enmeshed with them in an unhealthy way.

Sources:

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/enmeshment-signs-and-how-to-heal

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# relationship advice# dating# dating advice# mental health

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31700 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: How An Open Relationship Can Work Without Someone Getting Hurt

A few months ago, my husband and I watched the documentary on HBO, “there is no I in threesome.”. I won’t go into too many spoilers for those who haven’t seen it, but the film basically adds more basis to the fear thatsurrounds open relationships in our society.

Read full story

Opinion: People Often Miss Blatant Signs That Their Partner Is Losing Interest

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.

Read full story

Opinion: Women Need To Accept Certain Truths Before Healing The Mother Wound

I haven’t seen my mother in a decade. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Experience Growth After A Toxic Relationship

There is a common misconception that happiness comes immediately after leaving a toxic/abusive partner. I concur that leaving a bad relationship will always be a positive choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s all roses after you walk away.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Monogamy Isn’t The Right Path For Everyone

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Miss Small Red Flags When They Begin Dating A Narcissist

A decade ago, I was a prime target for manipulation and there were multiple relationships where I endured emotional, physical, and psychological abuse. The last relationship that caused me to look within was a narcissist that ultimately sent me down the road of learning about personality disorders and eventually helping victims heal and recover.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Is it Possible to Reboot a Healthy Relationship With an Ex?

When I was nineteen, I broke up with my first love. I was in my first year of college, whereas he was in the military, and we had slowly been growing apart. Although it was heartbreaking and we still loved each other, we decided it made sense to separate.

Read full story

Opinion: Male Narcissists Will Subtly Reveal They Don’t Respect Women

Years ago I was in a relationship with a man who had narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.

Read full story

Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Ensure You And Your Partner Hold On To The Honeymoon Feeling

In my younger years, there was an addictive feeling that I couldn’t resist from the high of a new romantic interest. Getting to know someone’s quirks, the butterflies that come from that first kiss… all of it was incredibly exhilarating.

Read full story

Opinion: Anonymous Victims Provide Examples Of Gaslighting In Their Relationships

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: After The Narcissist Discard Victims Need To Acknowledge The Reality Of How They Were Treated

A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: For Years I Kept Attracting Damaged or Toxic Partners

For almost a decade, dating was a welcomed distraction and something I had dreamed about since I was a little girl. Whenever old diaries happen to surface, my pages are filled with dreams of being loved by someone and obsessing over men.

Read full story

Opinion: Slowing The Pace Of A New Relationship Allows More Time To Match Compatibility

Lisa was a childhood friend of mine that had been dating her boyfriend Jeff for three months before they got engaged. Although I wanted to be happy for them, I couldn’t quite silence the feeling of dread that had been building in my stomach since they started dating.

Read full story

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: Woman Face Extra Consequences Regarding An Office Romance

I recently readan article in Marie Claire about three women who told their stories about office romance. Several of the stories ended up in marriage or a great relationship. Those had a happier ending. Another story, however, was reminiscent of the many tales of women whose careers were ruined due to an affair, such as Monica Lewinsky. In contrast, the men continued without so much as a hitch.

Read full story

Opinion: Defensiveness In Relationship Linked To Divorce

The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships

People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.

Read full story
16 comments

Opinion: The Steps Towards Recognizing PTSD After Narcissistic Abuse

By all accounts, I should have been having a great time. The engagement party for my boyfriend’s brother was going full swing, everyone had a drink in hand, and there were even dances breaking out in some parts of the huge house we had rented. A year prior, I would have been the life of the party and tried to mingle with everyone without needing anyone to check on me or ensure that I was okay.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Can Destroy Self-Worth

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy