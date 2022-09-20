Opinion: Narcissists Struggle To Comprehend Selfless Love

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19484O_0i2qoBr500
Ihnatsi Yfull/Unsplash

Victims often rationalize the toxic behavior and constant mood swings that accompany a relationship with a narcissist.

Horrific events transpire, and in the aftermath, we whisper to ourselves a phrase. It is a phrase repeated as tears stream down our faces, and uncontrollable sobs shake us to our core.

“They love me.”

The exact three words were ones I would always tell myself after emotional and physical abuse ensued.

However, the narcissist did not love me. To take it a step further, I do not believe that he could even begin to comprehend what it meant to love someone.

Unless they seek extensive therapy and truly want to do the work, narcissists will never be able to truly comprehend or embody selfless love, and here are the reasons why.

Narcissists struggle to put anyone before themselves

Today in my relationship, there is equal give and take. At times my work is more stressful/busy, and my fiance’ will take the reigns. When he has to travel for his business, I will take care of everything at home. Although it will never be perfectly equal, we both prioritize each other’s needs.

The world is viewed through a different set of lenses in a narcissist’s eyes. They only prioritize their partner if it benefits them. For example, they won't ever ask your opinion or what you would like to do. They will determine the vacation you take or the movie that you “get “to see.

Narcissists cannot put anyone above themselves. They can't be in a relationship that isn’t one-sided, with them taking everything for themselves.

Their insecurities prevent them from being vulnerable

When broken down to the simplest explanation, Narcissistic Personality Disorder stems from developmental childhood stages.

Events/many events transpired, and the narcissist was hurt to the point where they developed a false sense of self instead of working through their feelings. This is one of the primary reasons why so many narcissists are grandiose and arrogant. Although some genuinely feel that they are the best, most of them successfully hide the broken inner child deep within.

Massive insecurities prevent the narcissist from accepting any criticism. In turn, the victim becomes the primary target for their projection, and there will be no empathy for your feelings.

They crave constant praise and validation.

A Narcissist desires your undivided devotion. They don’t want anything to get in the way of their spotlight. Their jealousy is the reason why holidays, birthdays, and special occasions are ruined. Your happiness is a threat to their limelight.

If you are doing something together, the narcissist will be allowed to win. They will boost about how amazing and talented they are, and it will be allowed because you know that otherwise, the day will turn into an exhausting battle.

Conflict will typically be avoided because you recognize that they cannot handle anything that isn’t boosting their self-esteem, and it is simply not worth bringing anything up.

They will drain you until you are dry.

After the initial love-bombing stage with a narcissist, you may still get breadcrumbs of affection. These tidbits of “love” will be scarce and short-lived, simply a mirage to keep you on their hook.

The truth is that your energy, time, love, and money is being put into someone who will never be satisfied.

Months or even years may pass before the narcissist reveals their true self, but when they do, the realization will begin to sink in that this is who they were all along. The narcissist is a toxic individual that views themselves as a loner, not as a partner in a relationship.

You deserve to be loved fully, instead of giving and giving to someone who is incapable of reciprocating your feelings in the way you deserve.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/warning-signs-parents/201701/childhood-roots-narcissistic-personality-disorder

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# narcissist

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31302 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Can Destroy Self-Worth

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Mental Health Aftereffects Experienced From Gaslighting

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship Can Feel Strange And Boring After Dating A Narcissist

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Two People Can Love Each Other Without Being Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Most Commonly Repeated In Relationships

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Use Gift-Giving To Fulfill Own Selfish Desires

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors Signaling Codependency

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Opposites Attracting and Being Best Suited For Each Other Is Not True

For as long as I can remember, I heard a constant narrative stating that it was ideal to date someone that was your opposite. During my young adult years, I dated men who were VERY different than me. Although we shared fun times, our differences ultimately would end up breaking us apart. For example, I wanted to go out when they wanted to stay in, we had completely different tastes in music and movies, or we shared conflicting values and morals.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Is Incredibly Unhealthy

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Becomes More Difficult For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Present False Facade Of Change

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Love Can End Up Bordering on Obsession

My friend Jane has always been one of the most independent and hard-working women that I know. Six months ago, Jane met her new boyfriend, Sean, and they became official within a few weeks.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Manipulators Use Subtle Tactics To Slowly Gain Control Over Their Victims

You probably heard a fable as a child about a frog in a boiling pot of water. In the cautionary tale, the water is slowly getting hotter and hotter, but the frog doesn’t notice because it’s such a slow burn. Eventually, the frog ends up being boiled alive.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Codependency Plays A Role In Relationships

Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, and every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Opposing Ideas Of Spirituality Can Work Successfully In Relationships

Recently I stumbled across a diary entry that I had written at the age of fifteen. I couldn’t even begin to imagine dating someone that isn’t a Christian. What would we even do together? Any guy who doesn’t believe what I believe is a waste of my time.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Small Mistakes Lead To Relationship Resentment

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my husband insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: People Keep Settling For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Will Invalidate Their Victims Reality and Experiences

Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation. A narcissist will utilize invalidation to devalue their victims until they acquire complete emotional control.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy