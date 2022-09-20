Opinion: Narcissists Will Invalidate Their Victims Reality and Experiences

Darran Shen/Unsplash

Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation.

A narcissist will utilize invalidation to devalue their victims until they acquire complete emotional control.

Before narcissistic abuse, my experiences, thoughts, and feelings had always been validated and acknowledged.

After being in a relationship with an emotionally and physically abusive Narcissist, my self-worth shifted. The vibrance and confidence that had once come naturally felt impossible to find again after my psychological damage.

During the gaslighting and invalidating stage, there were specific phrases that the Narcissist used to cause me to question my experiences and reality.

“I never did that last night.”

The party was at a friend’s house. When driving over, I could tell that something was off, although the narcissist kept saying, “it’s nothing.”

When we arrived at the party, the narcissist began ignoring me altogether. From across the room, he sipped on a beer and scowled. It was a frightening look that he had never given me before.

Eventually, he motioned with his head, signaling he was ready to leave. Once we were in the car, both emotional and physical abuse ensued.

Fast-forward to the morning when he woke up, showering my head with kisses as if everything was normal. As the tears fell from my face, I explained what happened, and a look of absolute shock was on his face.

The narcissist feigned sadness, simply saying that he didn’t remember doing or saying anything from the night before. Although he had only consumed several beers, he claimed that he must have been drunk, even though I knew how much he could drink, and he hadn’t even come close to his limit.

By claiming ignorance, he was able to keep from taking any responsibility for his harmful words and actions. After that night, I questioned if it had even happened because it felt as if I had encountered an entirely different person.

“You are being incredibly dramatic. It’s not a big deal.”

The news of my childhood friend taking his own life was incredibly heartbreaking.

We had been almost like siblings during our formative childhood years. He was almost like a big brother.

I was distraught for several days after his passing which was “inconvenient.” My emotions and pain frustrated the narcissist to no end.

“You knew that your friend was sick. Why the hell are you still upset over this?”

His words were said to me not even a day after my friend's passing. The cruelty was almost too much to bear. When I look back, I recognize that his response told me that I shouldn’t feel the way I felt.

The narcissist told me that my emotions were not valid and that I had no right to feel sad about losing someone I loved.

“You must not have gotten my message… I sent it.”

Although I was expected to immediately answer the narcissist regardless of what I was doing or who I was with, the same courtesy was not extended my way.

Nights would go by where I would toss and turn in bed, wondering what he was doing, if he was safe and why he wasn’t coming home.

We were in a committed relationship, yet when I brought it up, he would roll his eyes and tell me that I couldn’t expect him to respond every time I reached out to him.

Eventually, we fell into a routine. I would worry all night long, and then when he finally returned from seeing other women (which I found out long after our relationship), he would say that his message must not have gone through.

In normal circumstances, I would recommend giving someone the benefit of the doubt. As humans, we can be guilty of hurting and invalidating others without realizing the weight of our words… but this is not one of those cases.

The narcissist is entirely aware of the harm they are causing.

If you are in a situation where someone is constantly invalidating your experiences, thoughts, and feelings, you are in a position that involves emotional and psychological abuse.

Confronting your partner will not result in any change. If anything, it will make things worse.

The only action you can take to make your life better is to begin removing yourself from the situation. Psychological abuse can destroy you from the inside out, and the sooner you can get away from it, the faster you can begin to heal.