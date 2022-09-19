Opinion: Rebuilding Broken Trust In A Relationship Requires Effort

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nI0hO_0i1Wfqvy00
Alexander Grey/Unsplash

There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life.

In the initial stages of dating my (now) husband,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

My husbad didn’t understand why I was hiding the truth, and I was embarrassed and ashamed that I failed to be honest. Rebuilding his faith in my word was difficult.

Eventually, we were about to rebuild the trust between us, but multiple actions from both of us contributed to healing our relationship.

I needed to acknowledge my mistake.

There was no denying that I had been dishonest. At first, I tried justifying it by telling myself that I didn’t have to share what had happened in the past. However, if this was the person that I wanted to spend my life with, how could we move forward healthily without a foundation of truth?

I’m an extremely stubborn person. I didn’t want to admit that he was right. I didn’t want to admit that I had lied because, in my mind, it made me the “problem” partner in our relationship.

However, I swallowed my pride and put myself in his shoes, and admitted that I would have felt the same way. I owned up to my mistake and started a self-mission to prove that I could learn from it and be someone he could trust.

We had to be willing to work on the relationship.

One of my best friends in college loved to party. Her boyfriend didn’t, but he wanted her to go out and have fun. When she went out, he fully trusted her… until the night she had a bit too much to drink and kissed a stranger.

To her credit, she immediately confessed to her wrongdoing. Her boyfriend could have walked away from the relationship since she had broken his trust, but instead, he gave her a second chance.

My friend completely changed her behavior. She faced why she wanted to lose herself in drinking/partying. She put all of her energy into working on her relationship along with the self-work.

Her story is a reminder that it is necessary to work on the relationship after trust has been broken.

I needed to communicate what happened openly

I lied to my husband for one simple reason: I was afraid he wouldn’t want me when he knew the truth.

But to him, the fact that I withheld information was a huge red flag. I remember him sitting me down and simply saying, “I need to be with a partner I can trust and who tells me the whole truth, regardless of its weight.”

From that moment, I realized that my fiance’ wouldn’t trust me if I was only sharing half-truths. Even though it was embarrassing, I needed to share my past with him, even though it felt painful.

We both had to resist the temptation to dwell on the past

In the early years of their marriage, my mother always brought up my father's mistakes. His infidelity was her excuse to have multiple emotional affairs, and I grew up witnessing the complete lack of trust that they had for each other.

Their failure to let go of the past eventually destroyed their future chances.

After the incident with my husband, I resolved to change, and I did. Over the last few years, I have consistently been forthcoming with him, even when it’s been tough.

Now he trusts me entirely, but it was a longer road than it would have been if I had been honest at the very beginning.

It wasn’t easy to get to where we are, and it required both of us to be vulnerable and transparent, but it was completely worth it.

Gratefulness floods over me when I reflect on how much my husband loves me even after knowing the full scope of my past, and the knowledge that I can trust him with the truth.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# communication# dating# marriage# psychology

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31301 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Can Destroy Self-Worth

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Mental Health Aftereffects Experienced From Gaslighting

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship Can Feel Strange And Boring After Dating A Narcissist

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Two People Can Love Each Other Without Being Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Most Commonly Repeated In Relationships

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Use Gift-Giving To Fulfill Own Selfish Desires

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors Signaling Codependency

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Opposites Attracting and Being Best Suited For Each Other Is Not True

For as long as I can remember, I heard a constant narrative stating that it was ideal to date someone that was your opposite. During my young adult years, I dated men who were VERY different than me. Although we shared fun times, our differences ultimately would end up breaking us apart. For example, I wanted to go out when they wanted to stay in, we had completely different tastes in music and movies, or we shared conflicting values and morals.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Is Incredibly Unhealthy

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Becomes More Difficult For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Present False Facade Of Change

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Love Can End Up Bordering on Obsession

My friend Jane has always been one of the most independent and hard-working women that I know. Six months ago, Jane met her new boyfriend, Sean, and they became official within a few weeks.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Manipulators Use Subtle Tactics To Slowly Gain Control Over Their Victims

You probably heard a fable as a child about a frog in a boiling pot of water. In the cautionary tale, the water is slowly getting hotter and hotter, but the frog doesn’t notice because it’s such a slow burn. Eventually, the frog ends up being boiled alive.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Codependency Plays A Role In Relationships

Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, and every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Opposing Ideas Of Spirituality Can Work Successfully In Relationships

Recently I stumbled across a diary entry that I had written at the age of fifteen. I couldn’t even begin to imagine dating someone that isn’t a Christian. What would we even do together? Any guy who doesn’t believe what I believe is a waste of my time.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Small Mistakes Lead To Relationship Resentment

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my husband insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: People Keep Settling For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Will Invalidate Their Victims Reality and Experiences

Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation. A narcissist will utilize invalidation to devalue their victims until they acquire complete emotional control.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy