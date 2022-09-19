Opinion: Indicators Someone Is Dating For A Rebound

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UWxv_0i1PvlKq00
Bekir Temel/Unsplash

It was a Friday night brimming with possibility and excitement. Single in a new city, I was excited to meet my date that evening, Rob.

Before the date, I took a couple of sips of wine for a little liquid courage, as it was my first “real” blind date that I had ever had from a dating app aka, online.

I took a deep breath outside the restaurant, settled myself, and then walked into the building. Rob was waiting at the entrance for me, and the moment we locked eyes, it was instant chemistry. Rob was handsome, charming, and funny, and for the first time in what felt like a lifetime, I had butterflies.

If you had asked me that night, I would have guessed that we would end up dating. We did see each other for a few weeks, but then I realized that something was off.

Although I was ready for a relationship, it felt like Tyler wasn’t on the same wavelength, and these were the unmistakable signs indicating I was his rebound.

They have been very recently married/divorced.

Although Rob and I disclosed a bit of relationship history on our first few dates, there was nothing too in-depth.

Randomly out of the blue, one morning, as we were drinking our coffee, Rob said, “I feel like I need to let you know… my divorce was finalized a month ago.”

The divorce itself was not what instantly sent the warning bells ringing in my mind. However, as Rob got into the story, he revealed that he had married his high school sweetheart very young.

Whether he knew it or not, Rob needed to experience what life was like outside of a serious relationship, whereas I had been single for some time and was ready for something a little more stable.

Rob tried to convince me that the bombshell of news was no big deal, but in my mind, I made a mental note that he had just gotten off the marriage/divorce train.

They play the “boyfriend/girlfriend” role without actually committing

Recently I saw a single close friend who made an off-handed remark that she won’t ever date someone who has just gotten out of a serious relationship.

When asked why she answered, “They play the role of a boyfriend because it’s what they are used to, which makes it hurt more when they don’t commit to a relationship.”

Her words rang a bell. In the beginning, Rob was always making plans with me, texting every day, and treating me as if I were his girlfriend. It wasn’t until after a month of consistently seeing each other that he pulled away.

The calls and texts stopped as quickly as they had begun. When I reached out, Rob was cold and said that he didn’t owe me anything and that it was my fault for expecting more.

They don’t take the time to grieve and feel what he had just experienced

Although he brought it up in passing, Rob didn’t want to talk about his divorce and said he had already put it behind him, except after a few drinks.

It was very apparent that the divorce was tough for Rob to acknowledge and feel because when he was intoxicated, all he wanted to talk about was the divorce. When sober, not a word would be said, and he would clam up if I tried to bring it up, but if he had a few drinks, he would muse on how complex relationships were and that he couldn’t understand what had gone wrong.

It quickly became evident that instead of tackling his grief head-on, Rob faced it in an unhealthy and avoidant manner.

Ultimately Rob helped me break a long-time pattern.

I would develop feelings for other men such as Rob throughout my dating history. Overlooking the red flags, I would seek love and a mutually beneficial partnership from men that were unavailable emotionally.

Instead of prioritizing my needs, and knowing my self-worth, too often, I would settle as someone’s rebound/or fallback choice.

Rob was the final person in that pattern. Something within me awakened, and I realized that I didn’t want to be the second choice and that it was time to stop repeating past mistakes.

Instead of wasting months or even years as someone’s rebound, I began prioritizing time with people who were willing to put me first and eventually found someone who did.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# love

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31301 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Can Destroy Self-Worth

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?

Read full story

Opinion: Damaging Mental Health Aftereffects Experienced From Gaslighting

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.

Read full story

Opinion: A Healthy Relationship Can Feel Strange And Boring After Dating A Narcissist

There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Two People Can Love Each Other Without Being Compatible

A good friend of mine, Jana, is currently struggling in her relationship. Jana and her partner are constantly bickering, finding fault in each other, and seem to bring out the worst in each other.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Patterns Most Commonly Repeated In Relationships

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Use Gift-Giving To Fulfill Own Selfish Desires

My friend confessed that she was nervous because her new boyfriend wanted to take her on a shopping spree for her upcoming birthday. They had been dating for six months, and although things were great, the idea of going shopping and letting him dote on her had thrown her for a loop.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Eye-Opening Behaviors Signaling Codependency

Throughout my young adult years, I prided myself on cultivating a strong group of friends and never prioritizing my romantic relationships. On the outside, I was a confident, happy, and self-sufficient woman who was never needy… or at least not vocal about her needs.

Read full story

Opinion: Opposites Attracting and Being Best Suited For Each Other Is Not True

For as long as I can remember, I heard a constant narrative stating that it was ideal to date someone that was your opposite. During my young adult years, I dated men who were VERY different than me. Although we shared fun times, our differences ultimately would end up breaking us apart. For example, I wanted to go out when they wanted to stay in, we had completely different tastes in music and movies, or we shared conflicting values and morals.

Read full story

Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Relationship Enmeshment Is Incredibly Unhealthy

Jane’s phone hadn’t stopped vibrating since she had arrived at dinner. Her body was stiff, and the smile that was usually setting her face aglow was missing. This particular dinner catch-up was the first time that I had seen Jane in six months because she was in a new relationship with her new boyfriend.

Read full story

Opinion: The Dating Scene Becomes More Difficult For Women In Their Thirties

"I still need to ask somehow if he wants kids or not. I feel like in your early twenties, it's not something you bring up right away while dating, but in your thirties, it's different.At my age, I no longer have the luxury of waiting to ask a new prospect if he is on the same page as I am for the future."

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Present False Facade Of Change

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Love Can End Up Bordering on Obsession

My friend Jane has always been one of the most independent and hard-working women that I know. Six months ago, Jane met her new boyfriend, Sean, and they became official within a few weeks.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Manipulators Use Subtle Tactics To Slowly Gain Control Over Their Victims

You probably heard a fable as a child about a frog in a boiling pot of water. In the cautionary tale, the water is slowly getting hotter and hotter, but the frog doesn’t notice because it’s such a slow burn. Eventually, the frog ends up being boiled alive.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Codependency Plays A Role In Relationships

Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, and every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Opposing Ideas Of Spirituality Can Work Successfully In Relationships

Recently I stumbled across a diary entry that I had written at the age of fifteen. I couldn’t even begin to imagine dating someone that isn’t a Christian. What would we even do together? Any guy who doesn’t believe what I believe is a waste of my time.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Small Mistakes Lead To Relationship Resentment

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my husband insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: People Keep Settling For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story
11 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Will Invalidate Their Victims Reality and Experiences

Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation. A narcissist will utilize invalidation to devalue their victims until they acquire complete emotional control.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy