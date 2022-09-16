Opinion: Romantic Relationships Continually Evolve and Change

There are certain moments in life when I wish I could hit a pause button. There are times when things feel so perfect that I just want to freeze the picture in the frame and hold onto it for a moment longer.

I struggle with a constant desire to keep things how they are. I want some of my relationships to remain a certain way especially when everything is going smoothly.

However, that’s not how life works.

We are constantly evolving and changing. The things we like today may not be the things that we like in fifteen years. People will come and go out of our lives. Some friendships will stay strong, whereas some will fade with time.

Your romantic relationship is going to be the exact same way.

For example, I have been struggling with the idea of anything changing with my current relationship because I feel like it is the strongest it has ever been.

However, I know that there are going to be times that I love my partner with every fiber of my being and moments when I hate him more than I ever thought would be possible.

That’s just the reality of a relationship.

There will be times that you and your partner will have a great sex life. There are times that you will both be tired and somewhat disconnected from each other.

The two of you are going to go through a journey together that involves the entire gauntlet of life, which means it’s going to constantly be changing.

You will both find happiness, and you will both go through pain. There will be love and loss, success and failure, growth and regression.

There will be times that you will want to walk away from each other. There are going to be times when you will wonder if the grass is greener on the other side.

You will become so familiar with each other that at times it will seem boring. There’s a chance that you will run out of things to talk about.

But that is the risk we take when we love someone with our whole heart.

We risk that things will change. We risk choosing someone who may evolve and go on a path that doesn’t include us. We risk our feelings and we risk our future. We risk that the person we are waking with this morning may not be the exact same tomorrow.

On the other hand, we risk that if we don’t take a chance, we won’t end up with the person we love and the life that we have always dreamed of.

So we take a deep breath, jump in, and accept that with every change and every fork in the road, we will have to choose to stay with our partners.

Because choosing to stick by someone’s side, day in and day out, through every up and down that life has to offer… is the true definition of love.

