Opinion: Paying Off Debt Can Help With Depression and Anxiety

Stacy Ann

Adobe Stock Photo

Debt is a funny thing. It doesn’t start out right away. It slowly creeps up when you aren’t paying attention and one day you look at your bank account and realize that you are drowning.

It’s a heavy feeling in your chest that can feel like the largest burden in your life.

Personally, I fell into depression a few years ago due to my financial state, and instead of facing the issue head-on, I tried not to think about it.

Finally, my husband sat me down and made me go through my finances with him. It became quickly apparent that I needed a plan and I was just falling deeper and deeper into the hole.

I began to change my lifestyle. As I am writing this I am completely credit card debt-free for the first time in over five years. It truly feels like a huge burden has been taken off my chest and I can finally start to plan for my future.

Here is how I did it.

I never ate out

Happy hours, dinners, lunches…. it’s a huge money suck. Happy hour usually ends up being at least $20 especially if you get a drink. Lunches can be $15–$20 and dinner around $30–$40. Even if you just indulge a couple of times a week you can end up spending hundreds of dollars.

I started meal prepping and realized I could make my own lunch for a couple of bucks and pretty much the same amount as dinner. When friends wanted to go out I would invite them over and we would all cook and bring our own drinks which was much cheaper.

I began saving the nights of going out for actual special occasions such as birthdays or holidays, instead of celebrating the end of a work week which happens every single week.

I stopped going to concerts/shows

This was my biggest weakness and after crunching some numbers I realized that in 2017 I had spent over $2,000 dollars on concerts and entertainment.

I absolutely love music and after moving to a bigger city there were amazing acts happening almost every single weekend which became almost impossible to resist.

Most concerts are around $50–100 dollars. Add in a few drinks or dinner prior to the show (or at the show) and you can easily end up spending a few hundred dollars. Also, most shows have fees which means that the ticket that was only $50 dollars ends up being $80 instead.

Unless it’s a once-in-a-lifetime show (I did go to Elton John’s farewell tour) your favorite artists will most likely be returning. Don’t feel like this is your only shot to see them and make sure that if you go, you can actually afford it.

I started making money on the side

I have a full-time job Monday through Friday. I realized that this wasn’t going to be enough to pay my debt off as quickly as I wanted.

I used to nanny off and on so I found some babysitting apps and even though it was the last thing I wanted to do in my late twenties, I began babysitting on the weekends and evenings.

Finding a second source of income is an amazing way to start chipping away at your debt. For me, it was the ultimate game-changer. However, make sure that you don’t think of the earnings as “extra” money and put that moola straight towards the credit card/cards.

I shopped at thrift stores

Saying “I’m not going to ever shop again” isn’t a realistic plan. I love clothes and giving them shopping completely for a year or two just wasn’t likely to happen and was going to make me feel deprived.

Instead, I began only shopping at thrift stores. If I needed new shoes for a specific event I headed to the thrift store. If I was about to go somewhere and didn’t have the right outfit I checked there first.

If I couldn’t find what I needed/wanted after an extensive search I would settle for a discount store such as Ross or TJ Maxx which is still cheaper than your average department store.

Be patient with yourself

It took time to build up the debt and it’s going to take time to pay it off. You have to be forgiving and kind to yourself during this journey.

Unfortunately, there is no magic solution to paying off debt and it can take months or years. But if you stick with it and develop a plan you can slowly begin chipping away at the burden and also establish new money-saving/financial habits.

Don’t allow yourself to fall back into your old habits once you are debt-free.

Reflect on how much work you did to get to where you are now so that you don’t end up regressing and take a moment to realize that you have done something that will change your entire life.

