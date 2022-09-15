Opinion: Avoid Falling Into Toxic Behaviors Post-Breakup

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15w9YK_0hwx0Asi00
Adobe Stock Photo

Throughout our lives, many of us have watched movies that portray how our heroine or hero has reacted after going through a massive breakup.

Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Grieving is completely natural and the loss of a relationship is one if not the most painful feelings we will experience in our lives.

I’ve had my share of break-ups over the years and I’ve learned that engaging in some behaviors is going to make me feel worse instead of better in the long run.

If you don’t want to end up hurting yourself more, I suggest you don’t do the following things.

Sleep with his friends

It seems like a great idea and who doesn’t want to get revenge on their ex, especially if they did the dumping?

It’s not a great idea and you’re going to end up shooting yourself in the foot. You’re going to be sad and lonely and probably will develop feelings for whatever friend you decide to pursue. If the friend decides to pursue you, you will end up hurting your ex’s relationship with his friend and make yourself look terrible.

This will ultimately most likely result in more people getting hurt or you ending up in another relationship when you aren’t ready to date again.

Resist. The. Urge.

Drink yourself to death

The memories aren’t going to fade forever when you go out and get completely annihilated.

After waking up the next morning you’ll likely look back at the night before with horror and also you’re just going to be left with the mother of all hangovers.

It’s a temporary fix to something that isn’t going to go away. Don’t end up crying and puking in a bar toilet surrounded by strangers. Work through the pain and accept that it’s okay to be hurting temporarily.

Jump into another relationship

I have been 100% guilty of this one more thing than I can count. I would be going through a breakup and immediately begin talking to someone new and starting a relationship.

It helped temporarily but none of those relationships ever worked out because I was either still or mess or didn’t even like them that much.

Jumping into another relationship leaves you no time to grieve, heal, or work on yourself. Everyone needs time and waiting to pursue love again is one of the best things you can do for yourself.

Stalk their social media

What does it matter what they’re doing or where they are eating tonight? It’s over and you have to accept this or you’re going to extend the time it takes for you to move on.

You need to get your life back on track and stalking their Instagram and Facebook to see if they’re dating someone isn’t going to help.

This is going to be one of the hardest things to do so if you need to block or hide their feed to help yourself (I have certainly done that) please do it.

Instantly try to be friends

I truly believe that in special cases ex’s can most certainly be friends. But you can’t go from relationship to friends in two seconds.

It’s impossible to go from being romantically involved to friends without some room to breathe in the middle. Give each other the time and space that each of you needs to heal.

Also… remember that you have no obligation to be friends with your ex. If you don’t want to have any kind of relationship in the future, that is completely okay.

Spend all your time alone

Should you spend some time alone to reflect and indulge in some self-care? Yes, most certainly. However, this is also a time you should be utilizing the relationships in your life.

Call an old friend, try a new hobby with a buddy, go to a show… you may have neglected your friends for your relationship so this is the time to make amends and remember that it’s important to cultivate relationships outside of romantic ones.

Forget to love yourself

It’s easy to be absolutely miserable and lament the fact that you’re going to spend the rest of your life alone even though that’s not true.

Self-pity and drowning in your sorrows won't be the way to go forever. Now is the time to indulge in self-care and rediscover who you are, what you love, and what you want for the future.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# currentaffairs# relationships# lifestyle# dating# psychology

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31204 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Codependency Plays A Role In Relationships

Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, and every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.

Read full story

Opinion: Opposing Ideas Of Spirituality Can Work Successfully In Relationships

Recently I stumbled across a diary entry that I had written at the age of fifteen. I couldn’t even begin to imagine dating someone that isn’t a Christian. What would we even do together? Any guy who doesn’t believe what I believe is a waste of my time.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Common Mistakes Leading To Relationship Resentment

“I can order takeout now so that it’s ready when we get there to pick it up!”. Instead of trusting me to place the order, my husband insisted on doing it himself. This was a common occurrence, and even though it seemed so trivial, I began to have a meltdown.

Read full story

Opinion: People Keep Settling For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Struggle To Comprehend Selfless Love

Victims often rationalize the toxic behavior and constant mood swings that accompany a relationship with a narcissist. Horrific events transpire, and in the aftermath, we whisper to ourselves a phrase. It is a phrase repeated as tears stream down our faces, and uncontrollable sobs shake us to our core.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Will Invalidate Their Victims Reality and Experiences

Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation. A narcissist will utilize invalidation to devalue their victims until they acquire complete emotional control.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Rebuilding Broken Trust In A Relationship Requires Effort

There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life. In the initial stages of dating my (now) husband,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Stop Spilling Every Relationship Detail

My husband is a very private person. He is cautious regarding what he shares with others, including his closest friends and family. I am the complete opposite. I have been an open book throughout my life, especially with my close friends.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Indicators Someone Is Dating For A Rebound

It was a Friday night brimming with possibility and excitement. Single in a new city, I was excited to meet my date that evening, Rob. Before the date, I took a couple of sips of wine for a little liquid courage, as it was my first “real” blind date that I had ever had from a dating app aka, online.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims In Small and Subtle Ways

If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.

Read full story
17 comments

Opinion: Pre-Constructed Relationship Beliefs Have Sabotage Potential

As a former “hopeless romantic,” I grew up with entirely unrealistic relationship expectations. I had a certain idea of what a “perfect” relationship would look like. There would be no fights, and everything would fall into place as soon as I finally met “the one.”

Read full story

Opinion: Advice For Couples Planning Their Wedding

Exactly eight weeks ago was my wedding day. After five years and countless adventures together, I got to marry my person. Due to being a bridesmaid many times (27 dresses, anyone?) I had observed how unhappy couples often were on their special day. The experiences helped me learn what mistakes to avoid.

Read full story

Opinion: Abusers Trap Women By Utilizing Financial Manipulation

It is an all too familiar story. A woman marries the man whom she believes to be the love of her life, and the two become husband and wife. The wife has a blooming career, as does her husband. Eventually, they decide to start a family, and it simply makes more sense for the woman to quit her job. Perhaps she makes a little less, or perhaps not. Either way, the man cannot leave his job. He simply has too many opportunities ahead of him.

Read full story
8 comments

New Podcast Hightlights Damage Of Diet Culture As Two Influencers Rage War

Fed Upis a new Apple podcast featuring two women in the influencer/social media realm. Tanya Zucherbrought is a Registered Dietitian known for the diet she created in 2006, the F-Factor, centered around the high consumption of Fiber.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Offputting Relationship Behaviors Indicate Lack Of Self-Awareness

Vulnerability/intimacy can be difficult, especially in the initial stages of a relationship. However, trying to initially minimize our unbecoming behaviors instead of working on them is a surefire way to turn someone off. Before meeting my husband, I continually found myself in relationships with men who would manage to hide particular quirks/bad behavior until after we started dating.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Navigating The Breakup With A Narcissist

There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Victims Miss Not-So-Blatant Signs That Partner is A Narcissist

After being in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s often easy to look back and berate yourself for not paying attention to the red flags. They seem so obvious, and it’s easy to wonder how you didn’t identify the love-bombing or the gaslighting.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Differing Types Of Female Narcissists

I primarily write about Narcissism referring to men. That was my only personal experience but I have been doing research about what Narcissism looks like when it is in the form of a woman.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Codependent Tendencies Often Attract Toxic Relationships

For most of my adult dating life, I thought that my relationships were normal. Several years ago I began to realize I had a pattern of being in extremely unhealthy relationships.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy