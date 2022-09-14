Opinion: The Final Steps Towards Breaking Free Of A Narcissist

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciz9O_0hvkTzSl00
Vlad ION/Unsplash

You have finally arrived at a crossroads in your relationship with the Narcissist.

Leaving has seemed impossible but you have finally come to the realization that you can’t stay. You have done your research and the perfect mask of your lover has changed in front of your eyes.

The fantasy has unraveled and in its place, you have realized that you are in nothing but a horrific nightmare of your own construction.

So you make a decision. It’s time to cut the ties. But there are some loose ends you need to tie up before you make the final transition out of the Narcissist’s life.

Ensure they have access to nothing

I worked with a colleague whose narcissistic ex-wife managed to get into his work email and sent out horrifying emails to everyone on our team. The content of the emails had nothing to do with his job but were simply words to slander his character.

It was absolutely humiliating and it put his job in jeopardy, but his ex-wife was vindictive and knew that it was the only way to get his attention.

You have to accept that you don’t know the person you’ve been dating nor what they are capable of doing after their ego has been bruised. You need to ensure that they have no access to any of your personal details, accounts, anything that could be used against you.

Don’t tell them that you’re leaving

Even if you know that you’re about to end things, try as hard as you can to pretend like everything is normal.

If they get a sense that you are leaving they may start to try to sabotage you or try to convince you to stay.

You can’t win an argument. Trying to explain your reason for leaving won’t work. You can’t give them anything to twist and use against you, or anything to cause you to doubt yourself further.

It’s already going to be hard enough to end things when you do. Don’t give them a heads up to prepare a case against you.

Attempt no contact if at all possible

This is much more difficult if kids are involved but if they aren’t, you need to cut all ties.

You know that there is no point arguing. You don’t need to tell the Narcissist that you are going no contact.

Communication doesn’t work and you know this after the pointless arguments and beating your head against the wall for god knows how long. Block them on social, cut all ties, and block their phone number. They will try to reach you and it is imperative that they will not be able to do so.

Let go of the fantasy in your head

This is going to be the hardest part of the process.

You have been love-bombed into thinking you found Prince Charming. You were treated like a princess until suddenly Prince Charming disappeared and you tried everything to bring him back.

The truth is that you have to recognize once and for all, that the person you loved wasn’t real.

It was a facade. It was someone wearing a mask. And you know this truth deep down because you have seen the person behind the mask and it’s absolutely terrifying.

Let it go. You are a survivor and you don’t deserve to be treated with anything less than real love. Walk out the door and never look back.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# narcissist# dating# mental health# psychology

Comments / 3

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31096 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Hoover To Regain Control Over Victims

Hoovering is a manipulative tactic that a narcissist will use as a means of entering back into your life. Usually, it’s done after a breakup or a long period of going “no contact.” Hoovering is a way to try to manipulate you into falling back into the abusive cycle you’ve tried to escape.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: The Differing Types Of Female Narcissists

I primarily write about Narcissism referring to men. That was my only personal experience but I have been doing research about what Narcissism looks like when it is in the form of a woman.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Trauma Bonds Often Keep Victims In Abusive Relationships

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Discard Their Victims To Have The Final Word

Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Setting Boundaries With Men While Dating Is Pivotal To Finding A Healthy Partner

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Often Perceived as "Perfect" By Outsiders

There is a girl I know that is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Will Initially Idealize Their Victims

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Romantic Relationships Continually Evolve and Change

There are certain moments in life when I wish I could hit a pause button. There are times when things feel so perfect that I just want to freeze the picture in the frame and hold onto it for a moment longer.

Read full story

Opinion: Paying Off Debt Can Help With Depression and Anxiety

Debt is a funny thing. It doesn’t start out right away. It slowly creeps up when you aren’t paying attention and one day you look at your bank account and realize that you are drowning.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Avoid Falling Into Toxic Behaviors Post-Breakup

Throughout our lives, many of us have watched movies that portray how our heroine or hero has reacted after going through a massive breakup. Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Coping With The Aftermath Of An Emotional Hangover

It is the unwelcome flood of thoughts that pour into your mind the moment that you wake up the morning following an emotional evening. Several nights ago I went on a bit of a rant with my husband who is currently traveling. for work. I was feeling a bit neglected and instead of having a normal conversation, I got emotional about our lack of communication which just made things worse and escalated what could have been a simple discussion.

Read full story

Opinion: Building Healthy Relationships Require Moving At A Slow Pace

Love is often romanticized as jumping into a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.

Read full story
26 comments

Opinion: Indicators Of Love Addiction In Dating

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it. In fact, you could say that I was in love with love.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Prone To Abuse Significant Other

Years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him, he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story
15 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Constantly Take Advantage Of Victims

It is important to recognize when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Losing Sense of Self is Detrimental To A New Relationship

What does it mean to lose your sense of self in a relationship?. To me, it means that you stop putting yourself first. You stop thinking about your needs, desires, and dreams because you’re so focused on your significant other.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing Narcissism Is Not A Personality Disorder Invalidates Victims

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy