Opinion: Coping With The Aftermath Of An Emotional Hangover

It is the unwelcome flood of thoughts that pour into your mind the moment that you wake up the morning following an emotional evening.

Several nights ago I went on a bit of a rant with my husband who is currently traveling. for work. I was feeling a bit neglected and instead of having a normal conversation, I got emotional about our lack of communication which just made things worse and escalated what could have been a simple discussion.

The next morning I woke up regretting how I had acted, and I also felt extremely drained. I felt like I had a hangover even though I hadn’t drunk a thing the night before.

Perhaps you are in a similar boat. Maybe the situation is that you and your partner got into an argument. Maybe you are going through a break-up… or maybe it’s simply a build-up of feelings that spilled over and sent you on a bit of a rampage.

Either way… an emotional hangover is impossible to avoid at one point or another. Here are some ways to make the morning after a little more bearable:

Try to identify your feelings

It is extremely difficult to process feelings that we aren’t able to immediately understand.

Once we dive into our inner thoughts and feelings and realize why we are anxious or upset, it’s a lot easier to work through the feelings.

Go through the events that happened the night before. If you enjoy writing, write down the events that led up to the emotional hangover. Did you get in a fight or did you spend time with someone you enjoy and feel sad that it’s over?

Remember that this is normal

Emotional hangovers are a real phenomenon.

You are drained and depleted after a day that was extremely trying on your emotions. This isn’t only when it comes to relationships, but in many other aspects of our lives as well.

According to Lila Davachi , Ph.D., NYU’s Department of Psychology “One thing we know [brain] arousal does, is it increases memory, so you remember emotional events more than neutral ones.”

Ah… so that’s why you can remember every fight/break-up/horrible workday that you have ever had.

Indulge in some self-care

Personally, I like to hit the gym in the morning after an emotional evening to get out some of the frustration and get my endorphins flowing.

For you, that may mean cooking a nice meal, treating yourself to a glass of wine, drawing a bath, anything.

Take some time for yourself. You will feel better and it will help relieve some of the anxiety and stress from the day or days before.

Seek additional emotional support

This doesn’t mean going and venting for hours about what happened to anyone who will listen. However, you don’t want to keep things bottled up either. Spend time with the people in your life that you trust and who are supportive. Let them know what happened and express your emotions so that they don’t keep overflowing at the most inopportune times.

Often it will help you to hear an outside perspective on the situation and get some advice (you obviously do not have to take it, but it’s nice to hear sometimes).

Remember that you are always going to have moments where you feel extra down in the dumps. Being able to identify why you are experiencing these feelings and recognize them will be essential in dealing with them in a healthy way.