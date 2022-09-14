Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2zds_0hv7vH0R00
CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first.

Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.

This is never going to be received well because they are not going to want to hear what you have to say.

In almost every case they are going to turn it around on you. They are going to say that you’re the problem in the relationship.

They will gaslight you and they will manipulate you and by the time they’re done your head is going to be spinning

Here are the reasons why there is nothing to gain by calling a narcissist out.

They don’t care.

They haven’t listened to you or cared about your opinion about anything since the relationship began.

There is no reason that there would be a shift in this behavior now just because you’ve come to the realization of who they truly are.

You could call them out but you must prepare yourself for the reality that they will most likely not change and it could make things even worse for you.

They could hurt you.

Someone who knows your greatest weaknesses and trigger points is going to be ready to take you down.

You may think that you are ready to challenge them but they are going to know what will hurt you the most. They will know how to make you vulnerable and how to tear you down.

Also, in some cases calling them out will make them so angry they could very well become physical. Take caution in your surroundings if you do decide to call them out, perhaps by ensuring you are in a public place.

You cannot hope they will change.

Now, I am not saying there is absolutely no likelihood of change. There have been narcissists that recognize it in themselves and have strived to become more empathetic and to treat others better.

However, this requires them to actually want to change and to work on themselves.

Holding on to the hope that someday they will treat you better isn’t fair. You can ask them to go to therapy, and they may offer you what you want to hear but that doesn’t hold much weight.

You have to protect yourself.

You have to protect yourself first and foremost.

To some narcissists their relationship is nothing but a game. You need to protect your heart and your energy or else you will become their supply.

Prepare yourself for the realization that even if you call them out things will remain the same.

If that is what happens, you will have to accept your reality.

And in that case, call yourself out for staying in an unhealthy and non-beneficial relationship, and take the necessary steps to set yourself free.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# self# psychology# mental health# relationships

Comments / 26

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31082 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Hoover To Regain Control Over Victims

Hoovering is a manipulative tactic that a narcissist will use as a means of entering back into your life. Usually, it’s done after a breakup or a long period of going “no contact.” Hoovering is a way to try to manipulate you into falling back into the abusive cycle you’ve tried to escape.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: The Differing Types Of Female Narcissists

I primarily write about Narcissism referring to men. That was my only personal experience but I have been doing research about what Narcissism looks like when it is in the form of a woman.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Trauma Bonds Often Keep Victims In Abusive Relationships

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Discard Their Victims To Have The Final Word

Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Setting Boundaries With Men While Dating Is Pivotal To Finding A Healthy Partner

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Often Perceived as "Perfect" By Outsiders

There is a girl I know that is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Will Initially Idealize Their Victims

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Romantic Relationships Continually Evolve and Change

There are certain moments in life when I wish I could hit a pause button. There are times when things feel so perfect that I just want to freeze the picture in the frame and hold onto it for a moment longer.

Read full story

Opinion: Paying Off Debt Can Help With Depression and Anxiety

Debt is a funny thing. It doesn’t start out right away. It slowly creeps up when you aren’t paying attention and one day you look at your bank account and realize that you are drowning.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Avoid Falling Into Toxic Behaviors Post-Breakup

Throughout our lives, many of us have watched movies that portray how our heroine or hero has reacted after going through a massive breakup. Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Final Steps Towards Breaking Free Of A Narcissist

You have finally arrived at a crossroads in your relationship with the Narcissist. Leaving has seemed impossible but you have finally come to the realization that you can’t stay. You have done your research and the perfect mask of your lover has changed in front of your eyes.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Coping With The Aftermath Of An Emotional Hangover

It is the unwelcome flood of thoughts that pour into your mind the moment that you wake up the morning following an emotional evening. Several nights ago I went on a bit of a rant with my husband who is currently traveling. for work. I was feeling a bit neglected and instead of having a normal conversation, I got emotional about our lack of communication which just made things worse and escalated what could have been a simple discussion.

Read full story

Opinion: Building Healthy Relationships Require Moving At A Slow Pace

Love is often romanticized as jumping into a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story

Opinion: Indicators Of Love Addiction In Dating

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it. In fact, you could say that I was in love with love.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Prone To Abuse Significant Other

Years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him, he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story
14 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Constantly Take Advantage Of Victims

It is important to recognize when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Losing Sense of Self is Detrimental To A New Relationship

What does it mean to lose your sense of self in a relationship?. To me, it means that you stop putting yourself first. You stop thinking about your needs, desires, and dreams because you’re so focused on your significant other.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing Narcissism Is Not A Personality Disorder Invalidates Victims

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy