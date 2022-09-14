Opinion: Indicators Of Love Addiction In Dating

engin akyurt/Unsplash

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming.

For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it. In fact, you could say that I was in love with love.

I was a slave to the honeymoon phase of a relationship because it gave me such a high.

However, when things began to get rough and the rose-colored glasses came off, I would always crash back down to earth and end up jumping ship. It wasn’t until I began researching love addiction a few years ago that I began to realize what I was doing wasn’t healthy.

In fact, I realized that I was a serial monogamist, which is a nice way of saying that I was addicted to relationships and being in love.

Here are some of the signs that you may be one of as well.

You have the new catch lined up

Before I broke up with someone I always had the next relationship lined up and ready to go.

Instead of grieving the loss of my relationship I just threw myself into something new. This never worked out in the long run because all the old issues kept piling up and I was turning my rebound into my new boyfriend.

If you are doing something similar you may need to take a step back. If you don’t give yourself a moment to breathe you’re going to continue jumping into relationships without healing, which isn’t fair to you or whoever caught your eye this time.

Your insecurities begin to show

I never let my anxiety and jealousy show on the surface, but inside I was always freaking out when I was away from my partner.

If you are obsessively wondering what your partner is doing when you are away from them, and needing them to constantly talk to you, then you are becoming dependent on them to feel “good.”

Always remember that someone fell in love with you because they liked you for you.

If you end up changing yourself because of these new insecurities, you are going to begin losing yourself altogether.

You crave the excitement of a new relationship

Stability can end up feeling boring when you are used to jumping from one partner to the next one.

I always said that I wanted stability but my actions said differently. I loved the beginning part of a relationship and would often sabotage things later on when the familiar boredom began creeping in.

When the new part of a relationship is what you live for, and makes you feel like you’re alive… you are heading down a dangerous path of becoming addicted to the honeymoon phase.

You need them to feel good

When I was on my own (which was rare), I was very confident and self-aware. However, the moment I would jump into my next relationship that feeling quickly faded.

I would make my entire life about my new partner and I didn’t feel good unless I was around them and that was still only a temporary feeling.

If you find that you are needing your partner to constantly validate then you are dependant on them to feel good which is not sustainable.

Without them life is meaningless

Imagine that another human is your reason for living. You can’t imagine a world where the two of you aren’t together.

This is dangerous for many reasons.

For me, this ended up being dangerous because I ended up in abusive and unhealthy relationships. I couldn’t bring myself to let go because I thought my life would be over.

When you are addicted to someone you can end up putting yourself in a position of vulnerability where you tolerate behaviors that you never would have put up with otherwise.

You have to love yourself first

I know, we’ve all heard it a million times and it can sound cliche. But it’s the truth.

Being a serial monogamist is a hard habit to break, let me tell you. But once I realized I was addicted to being in a relationship I was able to break free, enjoy the single life for a while, and figure out who I wanted to be.

You are perfectly capable of doing the same thing.

If you don’t get to know who you are, and what you love you will never know what you truly want and need in a healthy relationship.

Always love yourself first.