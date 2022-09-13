Opinion: According To Science Attraction Is Based On Varying Factors

Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Earlier today I was asked if I think that physical attraction for someone can grow over time even if it’s not initially there.

I believe that it can because I have certainly met people I didn’t find super attractive and then when I got to know them… things changed because I got to know their personalities.

However, that is usually not the norm. After all, how many times have we gotten close to someone that would probably be a great partner but… we just don’t feel “that way” about them.

So why does it why like we have absolutely no control over our attraction towards someone?

For one thing… it is predetermined based on our DNA

I have dated people that I knew weren’t conventionally attractive but physically I could not resist them.

It turns out that there is a scientific reason that you are attracted to people at times and you can’t explain why. We are more attracted to a certain scent than others. It boils down to primal animalistic instincts because hey, we are still just mammals.

Another factor such as our parental figures can play into it whether we want to admit it or not.

Women tend to go after men that embody traits of their father whereas men are often attracted to women that embody traits of their mother. I would like to believe this isn’t true in my case (let me live in denial) but I certainly see it in many cases with friends.

Women are also proven to be more attracted to certain body parts depending on their cycle.

“During ovulation, women are scientifically proven to be attracted to more masculine men: string jaw, large arms, and a fit body.” -MedicalNewsToday

During other times we may be more likely to choose someone with softer features, or someone who seems more emotional and intellectual which explains why we are often attracted to different qualities in a partner at different times.

Okay, so we understand that part but there are so many mysteries surrounding attraction.

After all…

How many times have we gotten those cursed butterflies only to realize that the man or woman we've fallen for… is actually an egotistic asshole?

Rose-colored glasses are real and our feelings towards someone can be based on how attractive they are. However eventually our attraction to them will fade if there isn’t anything else to sustain the connection.

Is it out of our control?

In some ways, it is out of our control in the beginning because we can’t instantly change who we find attractive or what qualities we find attractive.

However, what we seek in a partner often evolves over time.

For example, as you get older it’s very likely that the type of man or woman you found attractive at age sixteen is going to be very different than what you find attractive at age thirty.

But that being said…

If you have gotten to know someone on a deeper level, things have gotten physical, and it feels stale instead of hot and heavy… then the two of you may just not have the right chemistry.