Opinion: Considering Marriage? Evaluate A Future Spouse’s Family Dynamics

It is extremely difficult for someone to know how to cultivate and find a normal and healthy relationship when they have had nothing but toxic and unhealthy examples.

In fact, individuals with difficult family backgrounds often know the least about how to get what they want and need in a romantic relationship. But let’s say that you do figure out what you want and need in your relationship and find a great person to date. Everything with your partner is healthy and normal but there is just one glaring issue.

You can’t stand his family.

This may not matter in the beginning but it truly should because if you are considering joining lives with someone then you are likely going to be joining lives with their family as well.

If you come from a toxic/abusive/neglectful background it is up to you and only you to change your path forward.

You need to take your partner’s family dynamics seriously as this could be your chance at a new beginning.

You deserve happiness regardless of your upbringing

For a long time, I dated people with families similar to mine and thought it would bond us. I remember going on a date with the nicest guy in college and thinking his family was too “normal” and he would never want to be with me when he found out how broken mine was.

I didn’t even give him a chance.

People cannot help who their family is, that is completely true. But it is easy to believe that because you come from a broken background that you don’t deserve something stable.

Just because you grew up in a broken environment doesn’t mean that you can’t choose to join a family that has healthy dynamics and paves a brighter path for your future.

You actually get to choose the family you marry into

Now, no family is perfect, let’s get that straight. But even though you don’t get to pick your immediate family you grow up and get to pick the people you allow into your life.

You pick your friends and your romantic partner and this is a chance to surround yourself with the love and support that you may have not had in early life.

In the book Defining Decade by Meg Jay, she talks about this in an entire chapter and I completely agree with how she sums it up in her conclusion.

“ If you can’t stand your partner’s family, it’s not going to be good for the relationship, and is a serious consideration for whether or not you should continue.”

You aren’t just picking a partner

When you marry someone and consider their family it may not seem as “romantic” as you imagined. But the truth is that when you get married you are making a serious decision that is going to affect the rest of your life, especially if you have children together.

My first serious relationship was with a man that had a family that disliked me immensely because I didn’t have the same religious beliefs as they did. The reason we ultimately broke up was that even after years of dating they wouldn’t accept the person that I was.

My partner would allow them to criticize and yell at me to my face so finally, I walked away.

Had I stayed in the situation I would have been marrying into a family that saw me as beneath them and my troubles would have continued for the duration of our marriage/lives.

Remember that you are not destined for unhappiness

For a long time, I thought that because I grew up in a dysfunctional family environment I would never have anything that was stable and normal… until I discovered I could change my own narrative.

You have the opportunity to do the exact same thing.

You are able to pick your own relationships, friends, and the direction you want your life to go in. You truly deserve something that is healthy and stable regardless of your past.

Today, I am married to someone that has an amazing family. His family welcomed me to be part of their adventures. They are kind, loving, and truly enjoy having me in their lives.

It was extremely eye-opening to realize that was able to choose my future partner and family. Remember that marrying into someone's family can have a huge impact on your life.