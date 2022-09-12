Opinion: Enforce Small Lifestyle Changes Over Time

Adobe Stock Photo

I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions.

Now, I’m not saying that you shouldn’t make big changes or want to improve your life. However, I’m coming off of the January resolution train and I’m seeing that most of my friends/acquaintances have already fallen off the bandwagon or given up on their resolutions.

They most certainly aren’t alone as the statistics are in and the long-lasting effects of even the best intentions are… lacking, to say the least.

“Studies have shown that less than 25% of people actually stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days, and only 8% accomplish them.” — Forbes

How is it possible to have the desire to change something about your life and keep failing?

It is because trying to change everything at once is not going to be sustainable in the long run.

If you switch gears and start prioritizing some small changes in your life I guarantee the magic will start happening and here are the reasons why.

It can change the trajectory of your day

The other day I was getting my hair done and my hairstylist and I got on the topic of making New Year’s resolutions. She told me that instead of making resolutions she is trying to do little things to bring back good habits into her life that had fallen by the wayside.

I asked if she would mind sharing a couple of examples and she gladly obliged.

Two examples she gave me is that she started making her bed every morning, and doing the dishes every single night right after she ate so that they didn’t pile up.

Imagine that you get up thirty minutes earlier in the morning to put away your laundry and clean up before heading into work. It’s going to take a load off when you get home and give you a sense of accomplishment before you’ve even started your day.

Anything big starts small

No one sat down and wrote for the first time and produced a novel of the finest quality.

Your goals need to start small because otherwise, you are going to feel discouraged and like you are trying to climb a mountain to a top that is unreachable.

For example, instead of trying to learn a song on an instrument you’re just picking up, practice learning the basic chords.

Instead of feeling like you have to sit down and write several blog posts, sit down and write a single paragraph.

Instead of signing up for a half-marathon, run a mile first.

You will begin to make small changes in your life which will grow to be big changes.

The changes won’t be temporary

Let’s say I started working out at the gym 3–4 hours a day. For a few weeks or even months, I may be able to push my body to keep at that level.

However, after a few weeks or months, things are going to taper off. Whether you burn out, your body gives up on you, or you just simply get sick of working out, you’ve chosen a path that isn’t sustainable.

If you make a smaller decision, such as trying a new workout class three times a week you are going to get into a rhythm.

The changes that stick are going to be the ones that fit into your lifestyle and become a habit.

You will find yourself in a better mental place

How many times have you started an extreme diet, health kick, or hobby with nothing but excitement and the resolution to stick to it?

Even though you had the best of intentions, life got in the way, you’ve fallen off the bandwagon and you’re back at square one.

Cue the shame spiral.

No one is perfect and accepting that there are going to be bumps along the road to bettering yourself is essential to healthy growth.

Pick something small to change tomorrow, ensure it is sustainable, and in time you will see for yourself that the small changes are what lead to the big ones.