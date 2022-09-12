Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist's Web Is Extremely Difficult

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vrfwk_0hs1Zgah00
Korney Violen/Unsplash

There comes a point in an abusive relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

I know that you feel like there is no light at the end of this tunnel, but there is. However, you must find the strength within you to leave because if you don’t, things are never going to get better.

Navigating a breakup with a narcissist isn’t going to be as simple as leaving. It wasn’t simple getting into this mess and it won’t be simple to get out.

Instead of going into the break-up blindly, you are going to need to prepare yourself psychologically in order to be strong enough to cut the strings that have been used for so long to control you.

Prepare yourself for their tricks.

They will send you flowers. They will woo you. They will tell you all the sweet nothing you haven’t heard from them since the beginning of your relationship when things were actually good. They will promise to change, they will be adamant that they cannot lose you and that you are the love of their life.

It is very likely that you have probably been close to leaving before but have fallen for their promises of a bright and shiny future.

Don’t fall for the same lies again. Nothing is going to change because nothing has changed up to this point. No one should have to threaten to leave someone to receive the love that they deserve.

Don’t give in to the blame game.

Don’t think for a second that you aren’t going to be on the hot seat.

It will be your fault that things didn’t work.

You didn’t try hard enough, you didn’t give it everything that you had. The narcissist will blame you for ruining things, and they will hate you.

Whether it’s blaming you for leaving and abandoning them like everyone else in their life or breaking up your family, it’s going to hurt because you care about this person.

Please remember that love is not forcing or tricking someone to stay. In fact, threatening and blaming is the complete opposite of love.

Reflect on the roller-coaster.

Throughout the relationship, it has been the highest of emotional highs and the lowest of emotional lows.

The fear, the uncertainty, the sinking feeling in your stomach… none of it is going to go away unless you end things.

You have to keep reminding yourself that the person you love isn’t going to change. They can promise to change but you and I both know that things will eventually revert back to the way they were.

Change all passwords/delete pictures.

You don’t want the narcissist to have access to anything. Change your passwords to bank accounts, emails, subscriptions, bills, etc.

You can never predict exactly what this person is capable of and you don’t want to take any chances. Protect your assets, protect your money, and protect your privacy so that you aren’t risking anything important being found.

Also, if you have exchanged any photos with your partner I highly suggest deleting them. Revenge can often take the form of sending sexually explicit photos to friends or family and causing further humiliation to the victim.

Cut off all contact/create strict boundaries.

Don’t kid yourself and try to be friends with your ex. This is not a normal and respectful break-up. In some cases, it can be a matter of life or death.

In an ideal situation, you would go no contact. However, this isn’t going to be possible if children are involved in the situation.

If children are in the picture you will have to set very firm boundaries for several reasons. One is to protect yourself emotionally as the narcissist will continually try to push your buttons and find ways to hurt you since they get to still be part of your life. The other is to ensure that your children are not victims of any kind of abuse whatsoever.

Practice self-love.

You’ve been torn to shreds emotionally. Loving yourself isn’t going to be something that comes easily. But it has to happen.

It’s easy to fall into the endless pit of wondering how we allowed ourselves to be treated in such a horrific way.

Keep reminding yourself that everything will be okay. You are human, we all make mistakes, and all you can do is learn from them. Build up the courage, walk out that door and leave your abuser in the dust.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/compassion-matters/202201/why-is-it-so-hard-leave-narcissist

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# psychology# mental health# dating# relationships

Comments / 5

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

31060 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Hoover To Regain Control Over Victims

Hoovering is a manipulative tactic that a narcissist will use as a means of entering back into your life. Usually, it’s done after a breakup or a long period of going “no contact.” Hoovering is a way to try to manipulate you into falling back into the abusive cycle you’ve tried to escape.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The Differing Types Of Female Narcissists

I primarily write about Narcissism referring to men. That was my only personal experience but I have been doing research about what Narcissism looks like when it is in the form of a woman.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Trauma Bonds Often Keep Victims In Abusive Relationships

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.

Read full story

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Discard Their Victims To Have The Final Word

Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Setting Boundaries With Men While Dating Is Pivotal To Finding A Healthy Partner

I know a girl, let’s refer to her as Melissa. Melissa doesn’t want to be alone and constantly ends up in bad relationship after bad relationship. Recently she ended a relationship with a Narcissist who was abusive and saw someone else for years behind her back. She was aware that he was cheating but didn’t want to leave him and turned a blind eye.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Often Perceived as "Perfect" By Outsiders

There is a girl I know that is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Will Initially Idealize Their Victims

This is the first part of the cycle of the narcissist’s manipulative plan to get you under their thumb.It is the phase before you are discarded and before you are hurt and abused.It is the phase you will cling to when things begin to go downhill.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Romantic Relationships Continually Evolve and Change

There are certain moments in life when I wish I could hit a pause button. There are times when things feel so perfect that I just want to freeze the picture in the frame and hold onto it for a moment longer.

Read full story

Opinion: Paying Off Debt Can Help With Depression and Anxiety

Debt is a funny thing. It doesn’t start out right away. It slowly creeps up when you aren’t paying attention and one day you look at your bank account and realize that you are drowning.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Avoid Falling Into Toxic Behaviors Post-Breakup

Throughout our lives, many of us have watched movies that portray how our heroine or hero has reacted after going through a massive breakup. Whether it’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer hating the world and walking around in a fog for months after she leaves, or Renee Zellweger getting wasted as Bridget Jones and singing at the top of her lungs, we have witnessed behavior that is portrayed as normal reactions to a breakup.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The Final Steps Towards Breaking Free Of A Narcissist

You have finally arrived at a crossroads in your relationship with the Narcissist. Leaving has seemed impossible but you have finally come to the realization that you can’t stay. You have done your research and the perfect mask of your lover has changed in front of your eyes.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Coping With The Aftermath Of An Emotional Hangover

It is the unwelcome flood of thoughts that pour into your mind the moment that you wake up the morning following an emotional evening. Several nights ago I went on a bit of a rant with my husband who is currently traveling. for work. I was feeling a bit neglected and instead of having a normal conversation, I got emotional about our lack of communication which just made things worse and escalated what could have been a simple discussion.

Read full story

Opinion: Building Healthy Relationships Require Moving At A Slow Pace

Love is often romanticized as jumping into a relationship headfirst without using our head and only using our heart. The thought of being swept off our feet as if life is often our own personal version of a fairytale that is instilled early in our lives.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.

Read full story
24 comments

Opinion: Indicators Of Love Addiction In Dating

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it. In fact, you could say that I was in love with love.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Prone To Abuse Significant Other

Years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him, he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Constantly Take Advantage Of Victims

It is important to recognize when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Losing Sense of Self is Detrimental To A New Relationship

What does it mean to lose your sense of self in a relationship?. To me, it means that you stop putting yourself first. You stop thinking about your needs, desires, and dreams because you’re so focused on your significant other.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing Narcissism Is Not A Personality Disorder Invalidates Victims

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy