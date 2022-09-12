Opinion: Dating Trauma Survivors Require Patience

Stacy Ann
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhykK_0hqLBLxn00
Adobe Stock Photo

I didn’t ever think that I would carry the trauma from my past relationships for years but that is exactly what ended up happening.

I had once been so free-spirited and light-hearted but that part of me had disappeared. Instead, I had become someone that I didn’t even recognize anymore. I was wary of everyone that I met and trusting people felt next to impossible.

Then, I met someone really great. I got a point where my job was great, my friends were great, and my relationship was great. Everything was going splendid yet for some reason, I couldn’t stop myself from falling apart.

I eventually sought therapy and began working through my past but if I could go back in time I would have educated myself more. By learning how to communicate my feelings, I could have saved my partner a lot of confusion along with myself.

If you are currently navigating a relationship with someone that has past trauma, here are some things that may help you understand your partner better.

#1. Their lack of trust isn’t because of you.

Trust is one of the pivotal parts of a healthy relationship. However, after the trauma, it took me a very long time to accept that my partner was exactly the person that he portrayed himself to be.

If your partner has been manipulated, gaslighted, love-bombed, or emotionally/ physically abused it can be extremely difficult for them to accept things at face value anymore.

It’s important that you realize that your partner doesn’t trust you because of anything you did, it’s just going to take them longer than normal to open themselves up due to their volatile past.

#2. You need to watch your language.

“Crazy, over-reacting, stupid, broken…”

As a victim of gaslighting and verbal abuse, I was told these things many times. I was manipulated into believing that I was crazy and that nothing I ever felt was valid.

I also began having reactions to small things that were explosive and seemingly out of the blue.

Recognize that your words could be triggering something in your partner that they are struggling to deal with even if you had no mal intentions.

#3. Remind them that they have an equal say.

I was so used to being forced to remain silent that I forgot what it felt like to have an opinion until my partner asked me mine.

A relationship should be a balance of power and one person shouldn’t try to hold all of the power.

In many cases, your partner has a voice but they may need your assurance to build their confidence back up.

Let them know that you want things to be 50/50 and the more that they get involved in decision making, the more decisions they will be able to make.

#4. Ensure that they acknowledge your feelings.

There are certain times that I need my partner to be extra sensitive to my feelings even when they aren’t “rational” because I’m struggling.

That being said, trauma is not an excuse to push someone’s buttons and limits. It is not an excuse to constantly take unresolved feelings out on someone else.

If your partner is taking out their anger and rage from the past, then you have every right to call them out for their behavior, which you can do in a loving way that is still firm.

By understanding and empathizing with your partner’s past you will be able to provide them the support that they need and also recognize when their behavior isn’t a reflection of you.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mental health# relationships# psychology# trauma# dating advice

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30991 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Hate Being Called Out On Toxic Behavior

Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Indicators Of Love Addiction In Dating

Falling in love can be completely intoxicating and overwhelming. For me, there was nothing better in life than the beginning of a new relationship and the butterflies that come along with it. In fact, you could say that I was in love with love.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Prone To Abuse Significant Other

Years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him, he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Emotional Manipulators Constantly Take Advantage Of Victims

It is important to recognize when you have been around someone that has attempted to use emotional manipulation on you. The most common reason that this happens is that we are unaware of what is happening around us.

Read full story

Opinion: Losing Sense of Self is Detrimental To A New Relationship

What does it mean to lose your sense of self in a relationship?. To me, it means that you stop putting yourself first. You stop thinking about your needs, desires, and dreams because you’re so focused on your significant other.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing Narcissism Is Not A Personality Disorder Invalidates Victims

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: According To Science Attraction Is Based On Varying Factors

Earlier today I was asked if I think that physical attraction for someone can grow over time even if it’s not initially there. I believe that it can because I have certainly met people I didn’t find super attractive and then when I got to know them… things changed because I got to know their personalities.

Read full story

Opinion: Sociopaths Exist: Victims Simply Often Don't Recognize The Red Flags

When you hear or say the word it immediately sounds dangerous and foreboding, like someone that belongs solely in a horror movie or in shows such as Dexter or You. However, that is a common misconception.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache

Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story
12 comments

Opinion: Subtle Reasons People Fall Into Emotional Affairs

They lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.

Read full story
34 comments

Opinion: Considering Marriage? Evaluate A Future Spouse’s Family Dynamics

It is extremely difficult for someone to know how to cultivate and find a normal and healthy relationship when they have had nothing but toxic and unhealthy examples. In fact, individuals with difficult family backgrounds often know the least about how to get what they want and need in a romantic relationship. But let’s say that you do figure out what you want and need in your relationship and find a great person to date. Everything with your partner is healthy and normal but there is just one glaring issue.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Attracting Toxic Relationships Can Stem From Unresolved Trauma

Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Enforce Small Lifestyle Changes Over Time

I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions. Now, I’m not saying that you shouldn’t make big changes or want to improve your life. However, I’m coming off of the January resolution train and I’m seeing that most of my friends/acquaintances have already fallen off the bandwagon or given up on their resolutions.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages

The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist's Web Is Extremely Difficult

There comes a point in an abusive relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Narcissists & Sociopaths Target the Vulnerable

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: The First Steps To Healing After Infidelity

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: Exploring A Relationship Without Empathy

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy