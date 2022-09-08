Opinion: Reasons Why We Are Prone To Accept Subpar Relationships

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kz2SB_0hnAu6LC00
Azrul Aziz/Unsplash

Recently, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

The teacher answers, “Well, we accept the love we think we deserve.”

Charlie asks, “Can we make them know that they deserve more?”

His teacher smiles and answers, “We can try.”

It seems like common sense doesn’t it?

I’m sure that all of us want to be in a loving relationship with someone that treats us the way that we deserve.

Yet time and time again, I have been in relationships I knew didn’t serve me and I have watched close friends spend years or even decades putting all the effort into a barely functioning relationship.

The question is, why do we accept this behavior?

Why do we allow people that claim to love us to treat us in a way that is less than subpar?

You believe that loving someone can change/help/fix them

It’s the classic belief that we have the power to fix someone. We fall for someone that has flaws and we believe that if we just love them enough, it’s going to help them work through their problems.

I can tell you from experience that there is nothing as painful as loving someone with all of your heart and realizing that you cannot save them from their own self-destruction.

The truth is: no amount of love can fix someone.

Change has to come from within a person and only they can decide whether or not they want to do the necessary work.

You lack self-worth

When deep down you don’t love yourself, you will seek outside reinforcement to make you feel loved.

A lack of self-worth often comes with a lack of boundaries and self-respect. These deep-rooted feelings will cause us to allow behavior in our life that we shouldn’t tolerate.

I was in plenty of unhealthy relationships where canceling plans was tolerated, a lack of communication was tolerated, and eventually, I was a complete doormat for my partner.

If you are willing to put in all the work without asking for anything in return you will quickly find yourself in a relationship that is one-sided.

You believe that you won’t get anything better

This is something that seems to come up more and more when people are at a later stage in their dating life.

I have asked friends in less-than-ideal relationships why they put up with their partner’s behavior.

The answers always seem to be, “At least he’ll never cheat on me” or “I’ll never find anyone else.”

It boils down to low expectations.

Now, there is no such thing as a perfect relationship but if you are staying with someone mediocre because you think you won’t get anything better, then you are living a self-fulfilling prophecy.

You don’t think you can make it on your own

Many of us have settled for a relationship that is less than ideal simply because we didn’t want to be alone.

I used to be in the same boat. I jumped from relationship to relationship because I feared being alone.

After all, being alone can be terrifying. It forces us to face ourselves and to really get to know who we are and what we want… which happens to be exactly what is needed to eventually be someone that can cultivate a healthy relationship.

I never found a healthy relationship until I was able to be single and on my own for some time.

You want to be with the right person because you want to be with them, not because you need to be with them.

You have to accept that you deserve the best

If any of these behaviors or feelings resonate with you, I want to remind you that you deserve more.

We truly do manifest the things that we want in our lives.

If we tell ourselves that we can’t get anything better then we won’t get anything better.

If we tell ourselves that being in a bad relationship is better than being alone, we won’t leave a bad relationship.

Good things don’t usually happen without feeling fear. It can be terrifying to end a long-term relationship even if it doesn’t make you happy. It can be terrifying to stand on our own two feet when we’ve leaned on someone else.

I will tell you from personal experience that I didn’t find the right person to spend this journey with until I realized what I deserved and didn’t settle for anything less.

My hope is that you realize how strong, beautiful, and resilient you are and that you only accept the love that is worthy of you.

Nothing less.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# culture# dating# psychology# mental health

Comments / 4

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30945 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Losing Sense of Self is Detrimental To A New Relationship

What does it mean to lose your sense of self in a relationship?. To me, it means that you stop putting yourself first. You stop thinking about your needs, desires, and dreams because you’re so focused on your significant other.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing Narcissism Is Not A Personality Disorder Invalidates Victims

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: According To Science Attraction Is Based On Varying Factors

Earlier today I was asked if I think that physical attraction for someone can grow over time even if it’s not initially there. I believe that it can because I have certainly met people I didn’t find super attractive and then when I got to know them… things changed because I got to know their personalities.

Read full story

Opinion: Sociopaths Exist: Victims Simply Often Don't Recognize The Red Flags

When you hear or say the word it immediately sounds dangerous and foreboding, like someone that belongs solely in a horror movie or in shows such as Dexter or You. However, that is a common misconception.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache

Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story

Opinion: Subtle Reasons People Fall Into Emotional Affairs

They lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: Considering Marriage? Evaluate A Future Spouse’s Family Dynamics

It is extremely difficult for someone to know how to cultivate and find a normal and healthy relationship when they have had nothing but toxic and unhealthy examples. In fact, individuals with difficult family backgrounds often know the least about how to get what they want and need in a romantic relationship. But let’s say that you do figure out what you want and need in your relationship and find a great person to date. Everything with your partner is healthy and normal but there is just one glaring issue.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Attracting Toxic Relationships Can Stem From Unresolved Trauma

Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Enforce Small Lifestyle Changes Over Time

I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions. Now, I’m not saying that you shouldn’t make big changes or want to improve your life. However, I’m coming off of the January resolution train and I’m seeing that most of my friends/acquaintances have already fallen off the bandwagon or given up on their resolutions.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages

The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.

Read full story
30 comments

Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist's Web Is Extremely Difficult

There comes a point in an abusive relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Narcissists & Sociopaths Target the Vulnerable

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

Read full story

Opinion: The First Steps To Healing After Infidelity

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: Exploring A Relationship Without Empathy

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Trauma Survivors Require Patience

I didn’t ever think that I would carry the trauma from my past relationships for years but that is exactly what ended up happening. I had once been so free-spirited and light-hearted but that part of me had disappeared. Instead, I had become someone that I didn’t even recognize anymore. I was wary of everyone that I met and trusting people felt next to impossible.

Read full story

Opinion: The Vindictive Narcissist Will Go On A Quest For Revenge

There are different types of narcissists in reference to personality disorder and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter.

Read full story
28 comments

Opinion: Emotional Unavailability Causes Relationship Friction

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable?. “Emotional availability describes the ability to sustain emotional bonds in relationships.” -Healthline.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy