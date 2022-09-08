Opinion: Four Signs It Is Time To Break Up With A Therapist

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZ28i_0hn8Xtko00
Adobe Stock Photo

I am incredibly passionate about therapy.

I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives.

However, although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.

In an ideal world, we would arrive at therapy and immediately connect with our therapists. However, I have been in situations, as have close friends of mine, where we weren’t thrilled with our therapists.

After sharing our stories, we realized that many of us had similar reasons for being dissatisfied with our experiences.

If you are feeling any of the following ways, it may be time to move on from your current therapist and try to find a better fit.

Every session feels easy

A good therapist is going to challenge you at times and cause you to face difficult issues within.

When I initially started therapy, it was following an abusive relationship with a Narcissist, and I was in so much pain in the first few weeks that I thought it was making me worse, not better.

The truth is that I was processing and facing the pain that I had been suppressing for years. It wasn’t easy, but after talking through the experience and working through the pain, it felt like a weight lifted off of my shoulders.

Every therapy session doesn’t necessarily need to be difficult, but it should challenge you at times, or else you aren’t going to grow.

They share too many personal details

I am fortunate enough that I haven’t had this happen to me, but I’ve had many a friend tell me that their therapist dumped way too much personal info on them during an initial session.

Sharing basic information is fine; after all, you want to build a connection with your therapist, and they want you to feel comfortable with them.

However, if your therapist is sharing extensive details with you about their dating and personal life and is monopolizing most of the conversation, then something isn’t right.

A therapist needs to have a professional relationship with you, not a friendship. You didn’t come seeking another friend; you went for an unbiased opinion.

You don’t feel like you can be honest

Often we bring up topics in therapy that we may be ashamed or hesitant to disclose because it’s a difficult topics.

If you have brought up something and felt like you were being shamed or are being made to feel bad, you need to seek out a new therapist immediately.

“One of the main points of therapy is to open up. If you find yourself holding back from telling your therapist about your thoughts or behaviors, it can impede your mental and emotional growth and create an ill-fitting dynamic.”
— Tamar Chansky, Ph.D

It’s normal to feel reluctant to open up and be entirely honest, but part of what a good therapist does is that they build trust and create a safe space for you to feel like you can bring up these topics eventually.

You feel like you’re at the end of the road

Things don’t necessarily have to end on bad terms by any means.

I worked with a great therapist up until a few months ago. Initially, we talked every week, then it was bi-weekly, then once a month.

I know her door is always open, but I moved on because I felt like I had learned and processed everything I needed to work through.

If you feel the same way, there is nothing wrong with telling your therapist that you’ve learned and made so much progress with them, and you think that you are ready to move on to the next chapter.

Always remember that therapy is about you

We often give so much of ourselves to other people in our lives that we forget to take care of ourselves.

Therapy is a place where it should be about you, your thoughts, your problems, your dreams, anything that you want to talk about.

If you aren’t getting what you need out of therapy or any of the above situations resonate with you, then it’s time for you to move on and find something better.

The whole point is to get what you need and as with anything in life, finding the right fit can take a few tries.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# therapy# psychology# mental health# relationships# health

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30945 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Losing Sense of Self is Detrimental To A New Relationship

What does it mean to lose your sense of self in a relationship?. To me, it means that you stop putting yourself first. You stop thinking about your needs, desires, and dreams because you’re so focused on your significant other.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing Narcissism Is Not A Personality Disorder Invalidates Victims

Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: According To Science Attraction Is Based On Varying Factors

Earlier today I was asked if I think that physical attraction for someone can grow over time even if it’s not initially there. I believe that it can because I have certainly met people I didn’t find super attractive and then when I got to know them… things changed because I got to know their personalities.

Read full story

Opinion: Sociopaths Exist: Victims Simply Often Don't Recognize The Red Flags

When you hear or say the word it immediately sounds dangerous and foreboding, like someone that belongs solely in a horror movie or in shows such as Dexter or You. However, that is a common misconception.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache

Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.

Read full story

Opinion: Subtle Reasons People Fall Into Emotional Affairs

They lock eyes across the room. There is a spark… and they both can feel it instantly. There is a first date, second date, third date… until suddenly almost every night is spent at each other’s places. Things become official and the two people decide to be in a monogamous relationship, and life couldn’t be more perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?

The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.

Read full story
22 comments

Opinion: Considering Marriage? Evaluate A Future Spouse’s Family Dynamics

It is extremely difficult for someone to know how to cultivate and find a normal and healthy relationship when they have had nothing but toxic and unhealthy examples. In fact, individuals with difficult family backgrounds often know the least about how to get what they want and need in a romantic relationship. But let’s say that you do figure out what you want and need in your relationship and find a great person to date. Everything with your partner is healthy and normal but there is just one glaring issue.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Attracting Toxic Relationships Can Stem From Unresolved Trauma

Narcissists, sociopaths, emotionally and physically abusive partners… over and over again you keep ending up in toxic relationships. But why? Why can’t you seem to learn your lesson? Why do you attract such toxic partners?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Enforce Small Lifestyle Changes Over Time

I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions. Now, I’m not saying that you shouldn’t make big changes or want to improve your life. However, I’m coming off of the January resolution train and I’m seeing that most of my friends/acquaintances have already fallen off the bandwagon or given up on their resolutions.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages

The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.

Read full story
30 comments

Opinion: Leaving A Narcissist's Web Is Extremely Difficult

There comes a point in an abusive relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Narcissists & Sociopaths Target the Vulnerable

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?

Read full story

Opinion: The First Steps To Healing After Infidelity

Let me paint a picture for you. You are in a relationship with someone you love and you assume that it’s going to last forever because you are in the midst of love. Then one day, something unimaginable happens.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: Exploring A Relationship Without Empathy

Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating Trauma Survivors Require Patience

I didn’t ever think that I would carry the trauma from my past relationships for years but that is exactly what ended up happening. I had once been so free-spirited and light-hearted but that part of me had disappeared. Instead, I had become someone that I didn’t even recognize anymore. I was wary of everyone that I met and trusting people felt next to impossible.

Read full story

Opinion: The Vindictive Narcissist Will Go On A Quest For Revenge

There are different types of narcissists in reference to personality disorder and the ‘vindictive narcissist’ is one of, if not, the most dangerous type you will ever encounter.

Read full story
28 comments

Opinion: Emotional Unavailability Causes Relationship Friction

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable?. “Emotional availability describes the ability to sustain emotional bonds in relationships.” -Healthline.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy