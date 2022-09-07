Opinion: How To Find Time To Pursue Passions Outside of Work

Even since I was young there seemed to be only one path to true happiness that everyone could agree on, even when you boiled down all of the noise and constant advice.

Figure out your passion and find a way to squeeze a living out of it.

This train of thought caused me to believe I needed to figure out a way to turn anything I was interested in, into my career.

I enjoy health and nutrition… I could be a dietician

I enjoy fitness… I could be a personal trainer

I enjoy eating… I could be a food critic

I love singing and music … I could win American Idol? (that one didn’t work out)

Finally, I found something I could stick with.

Writing and blogging.

For over four years I have written every single day.

I am fortunate in the fact that I have had success and actually made a decent chunk of cash in a relatively short amount of time.

I would also be lying to you if I didn’t think to myself, “Yes I can quit my job once I make a little more and live the dream life!”

Any seasoned writer would be accurate when laughing at how naive I was. As I should have expected, the gravy train quickly slowed down and almost came to a halt.

What was possibly a liveable wage for several months turned into a minuscule amount the following months and has been completely inconsistent.

Now, I am not giving up or becoming discouraged, but I have also come to a liberating conclusion.

I can do my day-job, and pursue my passions. It doesn’t have to be one or the other.

In fact, here are four ways that I have made more time for my passions and how you can do the same thing.

1. Explore if your job has more flexibility

Companies are becoming more and more flexible as the workforce changes and evolves.

Companies, such as Dell and Appen, allowed their employees to work remotely on certain days of the week even before COVID-19. Now it is going to be a possibility for more and more companies as we adapt to a new way of life.

If you already do work remotely it’s still important to check with policies your company has for a flexible schedule.

Personally, I work better in the mornings so I start my day at 7:30 and end at around 3:30–4:00 which gives me the rest of the evening to work on everything else.

2. Utilize your lunch break

This was an absolute game-changer for me.

Every day I block an hour off of my calendar for lunch to give myself time to eat and work on my own personal work.

Not only do I feel productive but you can do a lot in an hour. Whether I am writing, reading to gain insight, taking a class, or doing research, I always leave that hour feeling accomplished.

Five breaks a week may not feel like much but that’s an extra five hours you are getting back. You can utilize that time to be working on something that you enjoy and will most likely be surprised at how much you can get done.

3. Be conscious of where you spend your time

For the sake of full transparency, I love going out and spending time with friends. I love happy hours, I love concerts, and really thrive when I am spending time with good people.

However, I have been guilty of giving away all of my time and not saving any for myself and things that I want to do.

Remember… it’s okay to tell a friend that you are unable to make it that evening. It’s okay to tell them that you need to spend the evening on personal work and that you will make time for them soon.

The only person who is going to manage your time is you, and that also applies to the time you spend on Netflix, Hulu, etc.

4. Pick a part of your weekend that’s passion focused

Look, at first, you are going to read this and think “No, my weekend is my time to not have a care in the world.”

The reality is that you have two full weekend days to do whatever you want to do. You have plenty of time to be productive and also to unwind and relax.

Also, let’s face it… you aren’t willing to dedicate a few hours on a Saturday morning to something then you don’t seem to be truly passionate about it.

Life is shorter than we want to admit and if I could give you one last piece of advice it would be this.

There are only so many hours in a day, in a week, and in a year. It’s up to you to make the most of them and to find the time to do what you love the most.

