Opinion: Victims Share Common Experiences When Dating A Narcissist

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4gvs_0hllQ4Yr00
Jose Chomali/Unsplash

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship.

When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

In my head the “amazing phase” felt like a year, however, things actually went downhill after around eight weeks of the love-bombing phase.

Although it has been quite a few years since that relationship I am often asked what it was like dating a narcissist and what I experienced that was different than other relationships.

If I had to pick five specific things that I believe anyone would experience whilst dating a Narcissist these would be my top guesses.

1. Someone who won’t follow through/sabotages plans

The narcissist will often hesitate to make concrete plans when you ask. However, if they want to do something they will expect you to put them first and drop any of your plans that interfere with theirs.

They will also try to sabotage important life events. For example, when my friend got married my narcissistic ex decided to get extremely intoxicated and pick a fight with my Father whom he already knew didn’t like him.

They might prepare a birthday celebration for their victims, only to stir up arguments the entire time. They could offer to treat you to a date, just to abandon you on the day of. Usually during an abuse cycle, there are multiple incidents of these covert sabotage attempts.” — Thought Catalog

I realized very quickly that I couldn’t count on my ex to come through on plans and when he did I ended up wishing that he hadn’t.

2. A lack of true intimacy

At first, it will feel like you have the deepest connection you have ever felt because the narcissist is mirroring you in every way… even sexually.

But after the love-bombing phase is over you will realize that things no longer feel the some. The affection will wane and then disappear and there are no more morning cuddles or goodnight kisses.

They no longer make you a priority nor will they bother to make a real effort because they already have you.

You will begin to realize that things feel hollow and on the rare occasion that you are intimate it will be out of their physical necessity not out of a desire for you.

3. Feeling insecure about yourself

Something that I love about my current and healthy relationship is that I always feel calm because there isn’t a constant underlying current of aggression.

I felt completely the opposite in my relationship with a Narcissist.

Later I realized that lack of security stems from having to constantly walk on eggshells and feeling uncertain about where you stand with the Narcissist because they are so up and down.

They will also go out of their way to make you feel insecure. For example. I remember being told that I could never be a model.

Never in my life have I wanted to be a model but my ex made strange and unnecessary comments about my physical appearance to make me feel unconfident and insecure about my looks.

4. Someone who constantly invalidates you

When we enter into a relationship with someone it is because we trust them with our secrets and deepest feelings. Normally that wouldn’t be something to fear, but with a Narcissist it is their greatest weapon.

Invalidation is the product of an absence of empathy, hence being a natural space for the pathological narcissist to operate from. — NarcWise

At the beginning of my relationship, I didn’t realize I was being gaslighted even though my ex continued to deny my experiences and minimized my feelings. whenever possible.

Instead of listening he would tell me why I shouldn’t feel the way I felt and that my feelings were not valid. Eventually, I began to believe him.

5. They will try to stand in the way of your goals

When I was dating the Narcissist I had a big Spartan race coming up. Several nights before he coerced me into partying with our mutual boss saying that if I wanted a promotion I needed to be able to “hang with the boys.”

I ended up not feeling well the day of my race and he didn’t come nor did he ask how it went.

Professionally he would constantly put me down and tell me that I wasn’t good enough even though I was a rep at the company we both worked for and he couldn’t make one sale. Later I realized that he was threatened and that by putting down my goals and successes he felt good about himself.

In a healthy relationship, you will experience, love, support, and someone who wants to see you succeed and will help you in any way they can.

That didn’t exist when I was dating the Narcissist. Instead, I experienced constant insecurity, invalidation, no intimacy, and someone that I loved attempting to sabotage both my personal and professional life.

I have learned that being able to count on someone isn’t asking for too much. Desiring a partner that complements and supports you isn’t asking for too much.

I promise that these qualities exist but in order to experience them, you need to walk away from a relationship that does not contain them.

Sources:

https://thoughtcatalog.com/shahida-arabi/2018/02/the-art-of-the-narcissists-subtle-sabotage-how-predators-set-up-disarm-and-destroy-their-victims/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# narcissist# psychology# mental health# dating# relationships

Comments / 9

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30749 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Emotional Unavailability Causes Relationship Friction

What does it mean when we refer to someone as being emotionally unavailable?. “Emotional availability describes the ability to sustain emotional bonds in relationships.” -Healthline.

Read full story

Opinion: Someone With Narcissistic Personality Disorder Will Struggle To Ever Change

We convince ourselves that everyone can heal from their scars and work on themselves if they put in enough time and effort. In most cases, this is true. However, it is not the case when someone with Narcissistic Personality Disorder is in the mix.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Behaviors Codependents Can Change To Begin Healing

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.

Read full story

Opinion: Victims Experience Trauma After Narcissistic Abuse

The effects of Narcissistic abuse can be absolutely horrific and can be prolonged for months, years, or even more. Breaking up and leaving someone that had subjected you to this form of abuse isn’t going to result in a normal breakup, because you haven’t been in a normal relationship.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Relationship Expectations Should Evolve Over Time

What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago. For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.

Read full story

Opinion: It Is Essential To Have Relationship Deal-Breakers

I remember sitting in a college cafeteria with some friends when one of them said I should give a guy, let’s call him “Chad” a chance. I was hesitant because I had witnessed some questionable behaviors from Chad at several social events. Yet, after some convincing from my friends, I decided that I would give him a chance.

Read full story

Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Can Force Us To Change Codependent Behaviors

For as long as I can remember, I yearned to be loved by someone. I felt very alone in my life. You could say I had a very strong “Prince Charming” complex. I believed that someone was going to show up and complete me. I was a hopeless romantic, clinging to the idea that we are all “half of a whole” until we meet our soulmate.

Read full story

Opinion: The Grass is Not Always Greener On The Other SIde

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone that was kind and caring, and in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story
49 comments

Opinion: Reasons Why We Are Prone To Accept Subpar Relationships

Recently, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Stonewalling Prevents Communication And Destroys Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Four Signs It Is Time To Break Up With A Therapist

I am incredibly passionate about therapy. I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives. However, although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing You Can Fix The Person You Love Is Dangerous

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when after a few months of dating, he began having erratic breakdowns. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How To Identify Gaslighting In a Relationship

A few years ago I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my thoughts, feelings, and reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Find Time To Pursue Passions Outside of Work

Even since I was young there seemed to be only one path to true happiness that everyone could agree on, even when you boiled down all of the noise and constant advice. Figure out your passion and find a way to squeeze a living out of it.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally

Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Walking Away From A Toxic Relationship is Never Easy

Many of the comments/responses I receive are from victims in toxic relationships. The majority of these victims want to/are in the midst of preparing to leave but are struggling to break the trauma bond.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Personality Traits

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy