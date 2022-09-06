Opinion: Salvage Relationship By Preventing Disenchantment/Burnout

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKCHe_0hk7vTMM00
Josh Hild/Unsplash

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things are going to end up with “happily ever after.”

After all, you and your partner are usually putting on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things are always going to be…. perfect.

This fantasy is extremely dangerous as there are going to be ups and downs in any relationship.

There are going to be challenges that you couldn’t have predicted and neither one of you is going to be even close to perfect.

Recently I read about the term “Relationship Disenchantment” which refers to two partners who were completely enamored with each other but have lost the spark that was once between them.

Sadly, at some point, disillusionment, defeat, and dissatisfaction may overcome any dedicated partnership, and it can deteriorate into relationship burnout, the ultimate outcome of continuing disenchantment.

Can a relationship be salvaged if it gets to this point?

The answer is yes, but you and your partner will have to work hard if you want to get back to a good place once you have reached the point of feeling burnt out and exhausted.

Here are five steps you can take to prevent your relationship from reaching the point where you both lose interest and motivation to make things work.

#1. Address the small problems in the beginning

When I was in college I started dating a guy who wanted to spoon/cuddle all night.

It was absolute hell. I couldn’t sleep and my body was on fire but…I didn’t want to hurt his feelings. Fast forward a month later when I finally told him I wasn’t a big cuddler and he decided I must not like him anymore.

Even though it sounds sill most couples will have small problems that they should face in the beginning phase of the relationship but instead they push things to the side and focus on the good.

By doing this the small things are bottled up and end up being huge things. In fact, these often end up being dealbreakers or cause the relationship’s demise.

#2. Explore new ways to communicate

At the beginning stage of my current relationship, I realized that my partner and I were constantly getting angry when we texted each other.

My partner isn’t a good texter. He is brash and would just say whatever pops into his head and I quickly realized that it wasn’t a good way to communicate.

Although it may feel awkward, to be honest, and have serious conversations at the beginning of a relationship it is extremely important.

Imagine if my partner and I had continued our dysfunctional texting communication. I am willing to bet that we wouldn’t be together today.

Don’t be afraid to speak your mind and have heart to hearts even if it seems intense when you have only been dating a few months.

Doing so will prevent issues in communication that could be detrimental to your relationship later on.

#3. Be honest with your partner if they are slacking

Early on in my current relationship, I was not a good girlfriend. I say that with total honesty. I was tired, stressed, and I allowed myself to get lazy.

This went on for a time before my boyfriend sat me down and was transparent with me.

He told me that he loved me immensely, and wanted to continue being with me, but that he felt like he was pouring everything into our “relationship bucket” while I sat on the sidelines and watched.

My first reaction was to shut down and become defensive. Then, I heard a little voice in the back of my head saying that I needed to listen to his words or else I could lose him.

Looking back I am so glad that he was honest with me because otherwise resentment would have grown up and I wouldn’t have worked on being a better partner.

#4: Don’t try to escape when things get difficult

It is good to give each other space in a relationship.

However, there is a difference between space and beginning to disengage because things are getting difficult.

In previous relationships, I would go out with friends or go away for a weekend whenever things got hard. I would ignore my partner and tell them that we needed space when really we needed to work through our issues.

Escaping or leaving without your partner’s input is going to harm your relationship. Perhaps the two of you need to escape together in order to have a break from the noise and get some alone time without any distractions.

#5. Don’t verbalize if you lose faith for a moment

I have often let my own insecurities rear their ugly head in my relationships.

It is something I have worked and improved on but in the past, I have self-sabotaged things in the beginning stages of getting to know someone.

I allowed doubt to creep into my head, verbalized those thoughts to my new partner, and they lost faith in our chances of a future together. The reality is that even in the best relationship you are going to have moments of doubt. I still have them even in the happiest relationship of my life.

However, instead of verbaling every single doubt, I let them sit. If it is still there a few days later I will address it. 99% of the time, however, the doubt disappears within a few minutes.

Almost any relationship can be salvaged. However, why not do everything you can to prevent it from getting to the point where it needs to be salvaged?

Be honest with your partner, be present even in the tough moments, and create a strong structure of communication so that your relationship will be able to weather the storms.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/rediscovering-love/201306/relationship-disenchantment

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# mental health# psychology# dating# relationship advice

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30754 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Overcome “Grass Is Greener Syndrome” To Keep A Healthy Relationship

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone that was kind and caring, and in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story
46 comments

Opinion: Reasons Why We Are Prone To Accept Subpar Relationships

Recently, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Stonewalling Prevents Communication And Destroys Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Four Signs It Is Time To Break Up With A Therapist

I am incredibly passionate about therapy. I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives. However, although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing You Can Fix The Person You Love Is Dangerous

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when after a few months of dating, he began having erratic breakdowns. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How To Identify Gaslighting In a Relationship

A few years ago I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my thoughts, feelings, and reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Find Time To Pursue Passions Outside of Work

Even since I was young there seemed to be only one path to true happiness that everyone could agree on, even when you boiled down all of the noise and constant advice. Figure out your passion and find a way to squeeze a living out of it.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally

Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Walking Away From A Toxic Relationship is Never Easy

Many of the comments/responses I receive are from victims in toxic relationships. The majority of these victims want to/are in the midst of preparing to leave but are struggling to break the trauma bond.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Victims Share Common Experiences When Dating A Narcissist

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Certain Communication Styles Guarantee Relationship Demise

It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying “The four horsemen” which is a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story

Opinion: Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Personality Traits

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Never Hide Relationship Skeletons From Partner

It can be extremely tempting to keep secrets when we are in a relationship, especially when we are ashamed/afraid to tell our partners the truth. However, I can tell you from personal experience that every relationship where one of us kept secrets from the other, ended in failure.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Bombing Sounds Specific Way At Beginning Of Relationship

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Prime Indicators Two People Are Compatible

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life is going to be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. In fact, if you are choosing to spend your life with someone there are going to be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Sharing Vulnerability Leads To Hitting Relationship Groove

Although my husband and I have been together for five years, I would say that we didn’t really find our relationship groove until a year or so into dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends were driving them crazy and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Burnout Common in Long-Term Relationships

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a big blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy