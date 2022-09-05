Opinion: Sharing Vulnerability Leads To Hitting Relationship Groove

Stacy Ann

Although my husband and I have been together for five years, I would say that we didn’t really find our relationship groove until a year or so into dating.

We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends were driving them crazy and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Things have gone from good to great. Our communication is on point, we both have similar goals, and we have both worked on personal development. We were recently on a road trip and the entire time I just kept thinking “I’ve never been this close to another human being.”

It takes a lot of time to get to this point with another human (and in my case kissing quite a few frogs) but it’s completely worth it.

Here are seven signs that showed us we were hitting our relationship groove.

#1. Vulnerability is no longer as difficult as it used to be

Opening up to someone and trusting them with our deepest thoughts and feelings is far from easy.

In fact, the vulnerability of letting down our walls and surrendering is one of the hardest things we will ever do.

“We love seeing raw truth and openness in other people, but we are afraid to let them see it in us.” — Brene Brown

I decided to be vulnerable with my partner when I shared that I went through abuse in past relationships so he could fully understand my post-trauma behaviors. On his end, my partner decided to be vulnerable with me when he had a business investment go sour.

Sharing our vulnerabilities brought us closer together and it also built additional trust.

#2. You encourage each other’s endeavors

Whether it’s a personal or professional goal there is nothing better than when your biggest fan is also your partner.

“Research shows that encouragement from romantic partners to pursue goals in areas such as career, school, friendship, and fitness makes people more likely to actually achieve those goals.” — Psychology Today

For example, if it wasn’t for my partner I may have never started writing. I continually made excuses and it wasn’t until he encouraged me to start small that I finally made the leap.

He has been my biggest fan throughout the entire journey and I have returned the favor in various challenges throughout his professional career.

It may seem small but sometimes all we need is the comfort that our partner supports us in order to find the courage to climb the next mountain.

#3. Intimacy is always prioritized

Life gets busy and things will get in the way if you don’t make time for intimacy in your relationship.

When I was younger I believed I needed that sexual connection in order to truly have intimacy with my partner. As I got older I learned that intimacy is so much more than just the physical side of things.

Now, instead of feeling like my partner doesn’t love me if we don’t have sex every night (yes, I had to work through some issues), I seek out intimacy in the little moments. A hug there, a quick joke in-between our work meetings, or even a cute text can go a long way in our day.

Regardless of how you want intimacy to look like in your relationship, you will both be so much happier and healthier if you make it not a luxury, but a priority.

#4. You can be yourself

When we are in the beginning stages of a relationship we often put on our “best behavior.”

Well… some of us try and fail with our best behavior. For example, on the second date with my current partner, I laughed so hard that I choked on my drink and spit it all over his face. He handled it like an absolute champ and we still laugh about it to this day.

Looking back, even on that second date when I normally would have felt embarrassed, I felt completely comfortable and I think it was a great indicator that things were going to go in a positive direction.

If you are going to spend an absorbent amount of your life with another person it’s imperative that you are able to be yourself.

#5. You don’t want to change your partner

When I was younger I would often go into a relationship thinking that the person would change their habits and lifestyle choices, such as smoking or not having any career aspirations.

The funny thing is that there were some people I dated who I know initially enjoyed my free-spirit but then wanted me to settle down even though that was never something I had wanted and I had been honest about it as well.

In the end, neither person was happy because a relationship isn’t going to work long-term if you want to change your partner.

You should only date someone if you like them exactly as the person they are now. Plus, it is so much more enjoyable to be with someone when you both love the person that you are at this exact moment in time.

#6. You act on each other’s love language

By now most of us know about the five love languages and how they can help us determine how we want love to be shown.

My partner and I both have quality time as our main love language which is great, but from there, things begin to differ. Personally, I often crave words of affirmation whereas he feels loved when someone does acts of service for him.

This was an issue when we first started dating because I felt like he wasn’t responding to my words and he felt like I wasn’t doing acts of service. We were both giving each other what we would have wanted instead of what the other person needed.

I am now much better about doing acts of service, and he is better about providing me with words of affirmation.

#7. You are both having a blast

On a recent road trip into the middle of the woods to get away from everything for a few days, I couldn’t believe how much fun I had with my husband.

We spent the entire trip laughing, talking, listening to podcasts, dancing to music, and hiking up mountains.

I’m not going to say that it’s all butterflies and roses but even in the midst of our normal day-to-day lives, we endeavor to find joy with each other. I don’t believe there is any point in being with someone if you don’t both enhance each other’s lives.

No relationship or person is perfect. Everyone has flaws, but when you and your partner love each other and strive to be the best versions of yourself, you may just strike that perfect groove.

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love.

