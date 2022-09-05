Opinion: Common Indicators of Post Relationship Stress

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWdOJ_0hj7G2So00
Adobe Stock Photo

The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting.

However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship it could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when you are starting something with a new partner.

Post-Traumatic Relationship Stress (PTRS) is newly proposed mental health syndrome that occurs subsequent to the experience of trauma in an intimate relationship. It includes the intrusive and arousal symptoms of PTSD; however, it lacks the avoidance symptoms required for a diagnosis of PTSD due to a very different mode of coping with the traumatized state from that which is characteristic of individuals with PTSD.

I had never experienced anything like PTRS until after I left a narcissistic and abusive relationship a few years ago. There was a rage within me that I had never felt before, and I realized that this wasn’t just a normal breakup.

Instead, the feelings that followed me were ones that I was not able to just shake and heal from immediately because it ran so deeply.

Here are the signs that you may be suffering from PTRS.

#1. You relive past experiences from the traumatic relationship

Last year my new partner and I went to an engagement party. Before we arrived, I flashed back to my narcissistic ex and how he would always ignore me at events and leave me completely alone.

By the time we got to the event, I was starting to feel a meltdown building up.

After we got there, I quickly ran outside to call a close friend, was unable to explain why I was so upset, and then found a random room in the house to break down privately.

“Sexual, physical or severe emotional abuse (e.g., abandonment, betrayal, malevolent intent, or repeated victimization) often has devastating effects on the recipient. These effects can be long-lasting and broad-ranging.” The Neurotypical

Even though the experience was completely different and my new partner didn’t leave me alone in social settings, I felt myself reliving the feeling of being completely alone and abandoned in the past.

#2 You have anxiety and depression that won’t let up

I had never struggled with anxiety and depression to the extent I did until several years following my toxic/abusive relationship.

Negative thoughts came in a constant flurry, my insecurities following the trauma lingered, and there was a point where I hit rock bottom.

It is completely normal to be depressed after a break-up but if you didn’t struggle with your moods before and things are bad for years following an abusive relationship it’s time to seek out help.

I finally realized I couldn’t handle everything on my own and after hitting rock bottom I found an amazing therapist.

#3. You are extremely sensitive/defensive/easily angered

In the past, I’ve always been able to have rational conversations in my relationships. My ability to have healthy and constructive conversations went out of the window post-trauma.

Instead, I found that I struggled to have a conversation without having the feeling that I was being gaslighted, or invalidated.

“The current partner may be completely different than a problematic ex, yet any interaction that remotely resembles an experience with an ex may produce panic and ignite insecurities.” -Psychology Today

Although my new partner was doing/saying nothing wrong, I found that I was constantly on the defense and that I suddenly had insecurities that had never been present in prior relationships.

#4. You struggle to open up/trust someone again

When I was in the beginning phases of my new relationship, everything was completely fine. It wasn’t until a few months in that I began to struggle. I had never had a problem opening up/trusting someone in the past but for some reason, I felt terrified. I felt a heaviness on me that I couldn’t understand nor really put in words.

Later I realized that I was subconsciously terrified to open up and I was on the defense after my previous abusive relationship.

My partner knew that I had gone through past trauma because I was honest about my past early on in our relationship. He was extremely understanding and patient with me through it all from day one.

However, even with his patience and understanding, it was extremely difficult to navigate the first year of our relationship because my emotions were so out of whack.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel…

The reality is that when we go through trauma, there are going to be residual effects.

If you are experiencing similar feelings to what I’ve outlined above, the first thing I want to tell you is that you are not alone and that what you are going through is actually normal.

You can work through these feelings but I would be lying if I said that it was easy to work through the trauma.

It’s not completely gone. There are still bad days. There are still moments when I spiral and forget how much I have to offer my partner and that my trauma doesn’t define who I am.

However, I don’t even want to imagine where I would be today if I tried to handle it all of the overwhelming feelings on my own.

If you are going through this, please talk to someone. What you went through is valid, it was real, and it is important to feel and acknowledge the pain. It is also important to ask for help because some burdens weren’t meant to be carried alone.

Sources:

https://psychcentral.com/blog/relationship-corner/2019/12/post-traumatic-relationship-stress-15-signs#1

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# psychology# wellness# relationships# mental health# dating

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30754 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Overcome “Grass Is Greener Syndrome” To Keep A Healthy Relationship

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone that was kind and caring, and in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story
46 comments

Opinion: Reasons Why We Are Prone To Accept Subpar Relationships

Recently, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Stonewalling Prevents Communication And Destroys Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Four Signs It Is Time To Break Up With A Therapist

I am incredibly passionate about therapy. I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives. However, although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing You Can Fix The Person You Love Is Dangerous

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when after a few months of dating, he began having erratic breakdowns. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How To Identify Gaslighting In a Relationship

A few years ago I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my thoughts, feelings, and reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Find Time To Pursue Passions Outside of Work

Even since I was young there seemed to be only one path to true happiness that everyone could agree on, even when you boiled down all of the noise and constant advice. Figure out your passion and find a way to squeeze a living out of it.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally

Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Walking Away From A Toxic Relationship is Never Easy

Many of the comments/responses I receive are from victims in toxic relationships. The majority of these victims want to/are in the midst of preparing to leave but are struggling to break the trauma bond.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Victims Share Common Experiences When Dating A Narcissist

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Certain Communication Styles Guarantee Relationship Demise

It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying “The four horsemen” which is a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story

Opinion: Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Personality Traits

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Never Hide Relationship Skeletons From Partner

It can be extremely tempting to keep secrets when we are in a relationship, especially when we are ashamed/afraid to tell our partners the truth. However, I can tell you from personal experience that every relationship where one of us kept secrets from the other, ended in failure.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Bombing Sounds Specific Way At Beginning Of Relationship

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Prime Indicators Two People Are Compatible

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life is going to be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. In fact, if you are choosing to spend your life with someone there are going to be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Salvage Relationship By Preventing Disenchantment/Burnout

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things are going to end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner are usually putting on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things are always going to be…. perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Sharing Vulnerability Leads To Hitting Relationship Groove

Although my husband and I have been together for five years, I would say that we didn’t really find our relationship groove until a year or so into dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends were driving them crazy and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Burnout Common in Long-Term Relationships

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a big blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy