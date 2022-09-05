Opinion: Narcissists Often Never Experience "Love"

adobe stock photo

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist.

He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Eventually, I couldn’t hold my tongue any longer and I told him what I know he needed to hear but what he didn’t want to hear.

“Someone who is on the high spectrum of Narcissistic Personality Disorder is never going to be capable of truly loving you.”

It wasn’t well-received, he insisted that I was wrong, and claimed that underneath her “mask” she truly loved him.

My heart ached as I listened to him defend his abuser because a few years ago I was in the same stage of denial.

Here are the reasons why it is absolutely impossible that a Narcissist ever “loved’ you or was “in love with you” regardless of what words came out of their mouth.

#1. Their idealization is built on a fantasy

In the beginning, a Narcissist does most likely idealize you. They believe that you are perfect, and in their head, they build you up and idolize you without even knowing you.

Those who unrealistically lionize lovers by creating qualities that their partners do not possess may be at risk for disillusionment — and disappointment. - Psychology Today

Just because someone holds you up on a pedestal doesn’t mean that they are in love with you.

But the reality is that he didn’t know me and I was only human. After a few weeks, the “love” faded and all that was left was invalidation, gaslighting, and abuse.

He couldn’t have loved me but the reality is that I also bought into the fantasy.

Due to my codependency, I yearned for someone to “complete” me and his words were an invitation that I accepted without a second thought.

#2. They don’t even love themselves

Someone who is diagnosed with Narcissist Personality disorder had a moment in their life that shattered their sense of self.

That moment caused them to go down a road of anger, blame, and as the years went on, they developed a mask to prevent themselves from ever being vulnerable again.

Pathological narcissists can’t love. They are developmentally arrested at a formative age, probably somewhere around 2–4 years old.- Narcissist Family Files

We cannot expect someone who is incapable of loving themselves to have the ability to love us and give us the care that we need.

#3. They seek constant validation/supply

Because a Narcissist has no sense of self-worth they need to get all of it from outside of themselves.

At the beginning of your relationship, they will entice/pull you in by love bombing you, and as they pull that away you will want to feel that again and therefore will give them the validation and attention that they want.

“Relationships provide positive attention and sexual satisfaction to support a narcissist’s ego and self-esteem.”- Psychology Today

Yet it is impossible to find fulfillment in another person which is why a narcissist bores quickly/easily and usually finds a new source of supply .

#4. They manipulated you to get what they wanted

Recently I was talking to someone who was completely baffled by how the Narcissist communicated with her. One message said he loved her, the next said he hated her. Then he said he needed her, the next that he meant nothing to her.

“They may lie or act caring or hurt or shocked by your complaints — all to deflect any criticism and to continue to behave in an unacceptable manner. In maintaining control to do what they wish.” - Psychcentral

I often have people tell me that the narcissist told them that they loved them as if it should somehow explain their manipulative and abusive behavior.

I’m sorry but the truth is that they lied to you when they said that they loved you.

They lied because they knew it would get them what they wanted and they could use you for validation and attention.

You have to accept this truth

The only way that you will ever be able to move forward with your life is if you accept the most painful truth that you may ever encounter.

There isn’t someone you can save behind the mask.

Is it the constant thought in the back of our mind when someone stays in a relationship with a narcissist because they believe they saw something “good” and “beautiful?”

You saw what they wanted you to see and you have to accept that it wasn’t real.

Real love doesn’t include manipulation, gaslighting, stonewalling, shaming, blaming, and physical/ emotional abuse.

Accept that you fell for someone who was broken and instead of trying to put them back together, it’s time for you to put that energy into yourself.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-young-and-the-restless/201112/the-process-idealization