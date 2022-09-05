Opinion: Narcissists Often Never Experience "Love"

Stacy Ann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K06K9_0hj7AOaH00
adobe stock photo

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist.

He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.

Eventually, I couldn’t hold my tongue any longer and I told him what I know he needed to hear but what he didn’t want to hear.

“Someone who is on the high spectrum of Narcissistic Personality Disorder is never going to be capable of truly loving you.”

It wasn’t well-received, he insisted that I was wrong, and claimed that underneath her “mask” she truly loved him.

My heart ached as I listened to him defend his abuser because a few years ago I was in the same stage of denial.

Here are the reasons why it is absolutely impossible that a Narcissist ever “loved’ you or was “in love with you” regardless of what words came out of their mouth.

#1. Their idealization is built on a fantasy

In the beginning, a Narcissist does most likely idealize you. They believe that you are perfect, and in their head, they build you up and idolize you without even knowing you.

Those who unrealistically lionize lovers by creating qualities that their partners do not possess may be at risk for disillusionment — and disappointment. -Psychology Today

Just because someone holds you up on a pedestal doesn’t mean that they are in love with you.

But the reality is that he didn’t know me and I was only human. After a few weeks, the “love” faded and all that was left was invalidation, gaslighting, and abuse.

He couldn’t have loved me but the reality is that I also bought into the fantasy.

Due to my codependency, I yearned for someone to “complete” me and his words were an invitation that I accepted without a second thought.

#2. They don’t even love themselves

Someone who is diagnosed with Narcissist Personality disorder had a moment in their life that shattered their sense of self.

That moment caused them to go down a road of anger, blame, and as the years went on, they developed a mask to prevent themselves from ever being vulnerable again.

Pathological narcissists can’t love. They are developmentally arrested at a formative age, probably somewhere around 2–4 years old.- Narcissist Family Files

We cannot expect someone who is incapable of loving themselves to have the ability to love us and give us the care that we need.

#3. They seek constant validation/supply

Because a Narcissist has no sense of self-worth they need to get all of it from outside of themselves.

At the beginning of your relationship, they will entice/pull you in by love bombing you, and as they pull that away you will want to feel that again and therefore will give them the validation and attention that they want.

“Relationships provide positive attention and sexual satisfaction to support a narcissist’s ego and self-esteem.”- Psychology Today

Yet it is impossible to find fulfillment in another person which is why a narcissist bores quickly/easily and usually finds a new source of supply.

#4. They manipulated you to get what they wanted

Recently I was talking to someone who was completely baffled by how the Narcissist communicated with her. One message said he loved her, the next said he hated her. Then he said he needed her, the next that he meant nothing to her.

“They may lie or act caring or hurt or shocked by your complaints — all to deflect any criticism and to continue to behave in an unacceptable manner. In maintaining control to do what they wish.” -Psychcentral

I often have people tell me that the narcissist told them that they loved them as if it should somehow explain their manipulative and abusive behavior.

I’m sorry but the truth is that they lied to you when they said that they loved you.

They lied because they knew it would get them what they wanted and they could use you for validation and attention.

You have to accept this truth

The only way that you will ever be able to move forward with your life is if you accept the most painful truth that you may ever encounter.

There isn’t someone you can save behind the mask.

Is it the constant thought in the back of our mind when someone stays in a relationship with a narcissist because they believe they saw something “good” and “beautiful?”

You saw what they wanted you to see and you have to accept that it wasn’t real.

Real love doesn’t include manipulation, gaslighting, stonewalling, shaming, blaming, and physical/ emotional abuse.

Accept that you fell for someone who was broken and instead of trying to put them back together, it’s time for you to put that energy into yourself.

Sources:

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-young-and-the-restless/201112/the-process-idealization

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# relationships# narcissist# psychology# mental health# self

Comments / 29

Published by

I am a writer & relationship consultant that primarily deals with narcissism, overcoming abuse & trauma, and self-love. Contact me @ Blog: carriewynn.com Instagram: carrie_wynnmusings

30754 followers

More from Stacy Ann

Opinion: Overcome “Grass Is Greener Syndrome” To Keep A Healthy Relationship

A few years ago, I was in a relationship with someone that was kind and caring, and in the beginning, things were going great. After a few months, however, I began to get a restless feeling of wanting to run away.

Read full story

Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.

Read full story
46 comments

Opinion: Reasons Why We Are Prone To Accept Subpar Relationships

Recently, I was rewatching The Perks of Being a Wallflower. It is one of my favorite movies and I watch it when I want to feel emotionally moved. In the middle of the film, there is a scene where the main character Charlie, asks his teacher why nice people choose the wrong people to date.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Stonewalling Prevents Communication And Destroys Relationships

It was a completely foreign term to me until a few years ago when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Four Signs It Is Time To Break Up With A Therapist

I am incredibly passionate about therapy. I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives. However, although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Believing You Can Fix The Person You Love Is Dangerous

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone I believed to be my soulmate. Things took a turn when after a few months of dating, he began having erratic breakdowns. He would threaten to commit suicide. He would talk about how his life meant nothing.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: How To Identify Gaslighting In a Relationship

A few years ago I was in a relationship that caused me to doubt my thoughts, feelings, and reality. It turned out that I was being manipulated by my partner who was using a psychological tactic as a means of control.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: How To Find Time To Pursue Passions Outside of Work

Even since I was young there seemed to be only one path to true happiness that everyone could agree on, even when you boiled down all of the noise and constant advice. Figure out your passion and find a way to squeeze a living out of it.

Read full story

Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally

Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Walking Away From A Toxic Relationship is Never Easy

Many of the comments/responses I receive are from victims in toxic relationships. The majority of these victims want to/are in the midst of preparing to leave but are struggling to break the trauma bond.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Victims Share Common Experiences When Dating A Narcissist

If you are in a relationship with a Narcissist or have dated one before, you most likely sensed early on that something seemed to be missing from your relationship. When I was dating my ex who turned out to have Narcissistic Personality Disorder things were perfect in the beginning stages of our relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

Opinion: Certain Communication Styles Guarantee Relationship Demise

It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying “The four horsemen” which is a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

Read full story

Opinion: Codependents And Narcissists Share Common Personality Traits

Hello, my name is Carrie. I spent the first part of my life struggling with codependency and therefore I constantly attracted toxic and narcissistic partners. Yep, if I had to greet someone and share a quick high-level overview of what my dating life used to look like… it would sound something like that.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Never Hide Relationship Skeletons From Partner

It can be extremely tempting to keep secrets when we are in a relationship, especially when we are ashamed/afraid to tell our partners the truth. However, I can tell you from personal experience that every relationship where one of us kept secrets from the other, ended in failure.

Read full story

Opinion: Love Bombing Sounds Specific Way At Beginning Of Relationship

Let me paint a picture for you. Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Prime Indicators Two People Are Compatible

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life is going to be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. In fact, if you are choosing to spend your life with someone there are going to be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Salvage Relationship By Preventing Disenchantment/Burnout

In the beginning stages of a relationship, it is easy to have the mindset that things are going to end up with “happily ever after.”. After all, you and your partner are usually putting on an illusion of being the best version of yourselves. The excitement and butterflies that come when we are in the honeymoon phase can give us the false sense that things are always going to be…. perfect.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Sharing Vulnerability Leads To Hitting Relationship Groove

Although my husband and I have been together for five years, I would say that we didn’t really find our relationship groove until a year or so into dating. We moved in together right before quarantine which, in some cases, would have been a disaster. I listened to my friends complain about how their husbands/boyfriends were driving them crazy and I realized… I couldn’t contribute.

Read full story

Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.

Read full story
7 comments

Opinion: Burnout Common in Long-Term Relationships

A relationship usually doesn’t end because of a big blow-up fight that appears out of nowhere. Instead, it is a slow build-up over time and the end usually comes when both, or one of the parties has given so much that they have nothing left.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy