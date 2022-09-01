Opinion: Never Give Up Full Relationship Rights

Stacy Ann

There are certain compromises we have to make if we want to make a relationship work long-term.

At times you will be required to do things you may not want to do (such as go to a funeral or wedding across the country) in order to support your partner.

However, there is a line between supporting and compromising your relationship and being taken advantage of. In fact, there are certain “rights” that you have in a relationship.

These are the things that you need to hold firm on, in order to prevent yourself from losing control—both in the relationship and of yourself.

The right to have a say in big decisions

Recently I was rewatching The Office because my partner had never seen it (and who doesn’t want to rewatch it?) and I was struck by how different I view Jim and Pam’s relationship as an adult.

What was so “cute” when I was young is now extremely frustrating behavior and wouldn’t fly in my relationship.

For example, I remember how hurt I was when an ex went and bought all the furniture for our new apartment. I had been so excited to do it together and he hadn’t even thought twice about including me, which was a foreshadowing of our entire relationship.

Even though someone may have good intentions, the reality is that when they do something big/make decisions without your input, they are exercising their control over you.

The right to your own time

When I was in college I dated someone that I really liked but due to my crazy schedule with classes and work, I could only really spend time with him on the weekends.

He wanted to spend every day together and was extremely frustrated that I didn’t. Neither of us was able to compromise on our expectations and things quickly fizzled out.

Looking back, I made the right decision because I needed that time to work towards my future and the truth is that I had no obligation to give him every minute of my day.

When you are in a healthy relationship both of you will understand that you need time to decompress and that it’s okay (even healthy) to spend some time apart from each other.

As Raven Ishak once wrote in Bustle, “Love should be about allowing two independent people to celebrate one another, while still allowing themselves to be, well, themselves.”

The right to your privacy

A few years ago I was in a relationship with someone who wanted to read my diary. I told him no because at the time my diary was a place for my private thoughts, dreams, hopes, etc.

Well, of course, he read it when I was at work one day and later felt guilty and confessed.

I was absolutely devastated because even though I had nothing to hide… those words were for my eyes only.

I was reminded of this incident recently when my current partner told me that if I ever read his diary it would be a violation of his trust.

It’s important to remember that just because someone has their own thoughts and wants to keep them private doesn’t mean they have anything to hide.

We all need privacy and no one needs to know every thought and feeling that goes through our head.

The right to have your own beliefs

A few years ago I dated someone who constantly told me how stupid and dumb it was that I was a Christian. If anything came up even remotely related to my beliefs he would use to opportunity to poke holes on it.

My spirituality has evolved over the years but my religion was a huge part of my upbringing and I would never criticize someone for what they choose to practice.

Many people have relationships even though they practice different religions but the key is that they respect each other.

It’s also completely valid if you want to date someone that only has your religious beliefs. Just ensure that you are being honest upfront so that you don’t take someone by surprise.

In a healthy relationship…

You won’t have to fight for these rights. They should be a no-brainer but they are all things that I have experienced numerous times in previous relationships.

Now I’m in a relationship where I have half the say in our decisions, the ability to take time to myself, my privacy, and respect towards any avenue of spirituality I want to explore.

If you are dating someone that doesn’t allow you to execute your relationship rights it’s time to walk away and find someone who does respect them.

