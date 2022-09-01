Opinion: Indications Partner Wants A Long-Term Commitment

Jeremy Wong Weddings/Unsplash

When it comes to my relationship I tend to lean on the anxious side with constant overanalyzing and overthinking.

You would think that after over two years the anxiety would settle down and for the most part, it has, but I still have my moments of self-doubt.

In those moments, I have found it extremely helpful to reflect on the journey I have taken with my partner. It reminds me how far we come and how much love and support encompasses our relationship.

There is the cliche saying “When you know you know” and this is the first relationship I’ve ever been in that my partner has been my side through thick and thin.

If you are anything like me and struggle with relationship anxiety, here are four signs that your partner wants to build a future and life with you.

#1. They want to be there for the hard stuff

Several weeks ago my Grandma passed away and I decided that even though the funeral was two days later, I wanted to fly back to the midwest where I am originally from. My partner immediately said he was coming with me without a second thought.

His kindness and support during that time showed me that he wants to be part of the hard parts of my life.

Earlier this year his Grandpa passed away and I took off work to go to the funeral and stayed up late with my partner to help him edit the eulogy he was giving the next morning.

Although these aren’t “fun” events they are part of the package. When someone wants to be with you fully, they will be part of the good, the bad, and the ugly.

#2. You are close/tolerate each other’s families

When you are planning on building your life with someone else it’s usually going to involve your families in one way or another.

Luckily, I love my partner’s family. As someone who comes from a very broken family background, I feel like they have opened their arms and accepted me as one of their own.

My partner is polite towards the family members of mine he has met (my mom lives in another country and I haven’t seen her in about six years) and in the limited time that we see them (which is on purpose) has handled the craziness like a champ.

For example, when my father was rambling about conspiracy theories he sat back and listened while I groaned in humiliation.

My dad felt like he was heard and even though my partner didn’t agree with his opinions they were able to have an adult conversation… while I sat and listened in complete horror.

#3. You are planning to make big life decisions together

Knowing that we have already overcome financial and personal struggles together makes planning for big decisions even easier.

For example, my partner and I have been discussing our future plans for the next five years and one thing that has led to is that we have started looking for a house together.

We are also going to look at engagement rings which I am trying to stay calm about but I am allowing myself to do a little dance of excitement in my heart.

The plans we make are no longer “what are we doing this weekend.” Instead, we are talking about doing the big life-changing stuff together and when we talk about the future it involved “us.”

#4. They support your dreams and ambitions

Last night I was exhausted and went to bed early. I woke up this morning and realized that my partner had stayed up working on building me out something I need for my personal business.

There is a confession I have to make though … I struggled to return the favor in the past.

In the beginning part of our relationship, I was threatened by my partner’s ambition and that he worked extremely long hours. I was terrified that he wouldn’t be able to make time for me.

Then I realized … how could I expect him to support me and I not return the favor because of some insecurities?

I can honestly say that my partner is my #1 fan. If it weren’t for him I don’t know that I would have had the courage to try new things including both personal and professional endeavors.

I realized I wanted him to feel the same way, so I put my insecurities aside and began supporting him wholeheartedly… because I am his #1 fan.

Remember … nothing is going to be “perfect.”

Every single relationship is completely different. After all, you are combining two humans together and building a life together. It’s going to involve some chaos and confusion.

Yet, if you are in a healthy relationship those days won’t be the norm. Every day I am still astounded by how comfortable, happy, and supported I feel in my relationship.

On the days when you are feeling down and wondering if your partner is in it for the long haul, take a moment and look at their actions.

If they are supportive, loving, and choosing to plan their future out with you, they want you to be part of it.